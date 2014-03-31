Knowledge-Based Configuration
1st Edition
From Research to Business Cases
Description
Knowledge-based Configuration incorporates knowledge representation formalisms to capture complex product models and reasoning methods to provide intelligent interactive behavior with the user. This book represents the first time that corporate and academic worlds collaborate integrating research and commercial benefits of knowledge-based configuration. Foundational interdisciplinary material is provided for composing models from increasingly complex products and services. Case studies, the latest research, and graphical knowledge representations that increase understanding of knowledge-based configuration provide a toolkit to continue to push the boundaries of what configurators can do and how they enable companies and customers to thrive.
Key Features
- Includes detailed discussion of state-of-the art configuration knowledge engineering approaches such as automated testing and debugging, redundancy detection, and conflict management
- Provides an overview of the application of knowledge-based configuration technologies in the form of real-world case studies from SAP, Siemens, Kapsch, and more
- Explores the commercial benefits of knowledge-based configuration technologies to business sectors from services to industrial equipment
- Uses concepts that are based on an example personal computer configuration knowledge base that is represented in an UML-based graphical language
Readership
Researchers in corporations and academia; software engineers; systems engineers; technical management
Table of Contents
Part 1: Introduction
Chapter 1. Motivation for the Book
- Abstract
- 1.1 What Is Configuration?
- 1.2 Why Use Configuration Technologies?
- 1.3 Why Read This Book?
- References
Chapter 2. A Short History of Configuration Technologies
- Abstract
- 2.1 Rule-based Configurators
- 2.2 Early Model-based Configurators
- 2.3 Mainstream Configuration Environments
- 2.4 Mass Customization Toolkits
- 2.5 Conclusion
- References
Chapter 3. Configuration-Related Topics
- Abstract
- 3.1 Design
- 3.2 Planning
- 3.3 Recommender Systems
- 3.4 Software Configuration and Version Management
- 3.5 Product Data Management
- 3.6 Conclusion
- References
Chapter 4. Benefits of Configuration Systems
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Challenges and Benefits
- 4.3 Conclusion
- References
Chapter 5. Overview of the Book
- Abstract
Part 2: Basics
Chapter 6. Configuration Knowledge Representation and Reasoning
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Constraint-Based Knowledge Representation
- 6.3 Graphical Knowledge Representation
- 6.4 Logic-Based Knowledge Representation
- 6.5 Comparison of Knowledge Representations
- 6.6 Conclusion
- References
Chapter 7. Conflict Detection and Diagnosis in Configuration
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Example
- 7.3 Determining Minimal Conflict Sets
- 7.4 Determining Minimal Diagnoses
- 7.5 Conclusion
- References
Chapter 8. User Interfaces for Configuration Environments
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Design Principles for Configurator User Interfaces
- 8.3 Technological Issues
- 8.4 Usability Issues in Configurator User Interface Development
- 8.5 Conclusion
- References
Chapter 9. Core Capabilities of Sustainable Mass Customization
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Solution Space Development
- 9.3 Robust Process Design
- 9.4 Choice Navigation
- 9.5 Conclusion
- References
Chapter 10. Smarthome Configuration Model
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Building Automation Systems: Domain
- 10.3 Configuration Model: Structure
- 10.4 Configuration Model: Constraints
- 10.5 Configuration Model: Configuration Workflow
- 10.6 Characteristics of the Smarthome Model
- 10.7 Conclusion
- References
Part 3: Advanced Topics
Chapter 11. Knowledge Engineering for Configuration Systems
- Abstract
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 The Configurator Development Life Cycle
- 11.3 Debugging Configuration Knowledge Bases
- 11.4 Organizational Challenges
- 11.5 Conclusion
- References
Chapter 12. Redundancy Detection in Configuration Knowledge
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 An Example Configuration Knowledge Base
- 12.3 Determining Redundant Constraints
- 12.4 CoreDiag
- 12.5 Evaluation
- 12.6 Conclusion
- References
Chapter 13. Personalized Configuration
- Abstract
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 Example
- 13.3 Integrating Recommendation Technologies to Configurators
- 13.4 Research Challenges
- 13.5 Conclusion
- References
Chapter 14. Consumer Decision-Making and Configuration Systems
- Abstract
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 Decoy Effects
- 14.3 Serial Position Effects
- 14.4 Status Quo Effect
- 14.5 Conclusion
- References
Chapter 15. Configuration-Related Research Challenges
- Abstract
- References
Part 4: Case Studies
Chapter 16. SIEMENS: Configuration and Reconfiguration in Industry
- Abstract
- 16.1 Introduction
- 16.2 Domain: Railway Interlocking Systems
- 16.3 Requirements
- 16.4 Techniques
- 16.5 Results
- 16.6 Conclusion
- References
Chapter 17. Tacton: Use of Tacton Configurator at FLSmidth
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 17.1 Introduction
- 17.2 FLSmidth Company Introduction
- 17.3 Cement Plants
- 17.4 The Choice of Tacton Configurator
- 17.5 Advantages and Requirements of Constraint-Based Configuration
- 17.6 Implementing Tacton Configurator at FLSmidth
- 17.7 Benefits
- 17.8 Conclusion
- References
Chapter 18. encoway: From ERP-Based to Sales-Oriented Configuration
- Abstract
- 18.1 Introduction: ERP-Based Configuration
- 18.2 Sales-Oriented Configuration
- 18.3 Configurator Application: sellAIR at Boge
- 18.4 Conclusion
- References
Chapter 19. Kapsch: Reconfiguration of Mobile Phone Networks
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 19.1 Introduction
- 19.2 Domain Requirements
- 19.3 SIMOA Approach
- 19.4 Business Cases
- 19.5 Conclusion
- References
Chapter 20. Configuring and Generating Technical Documents
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 20.1 Introduction
- 20.2 Defining Model-Based Product Lines
- 20.3 Industrial Case Example: Customizing Technical Documentation
- 20.4 Modeling Document Variability
- 20.5 Tool Support for Document Configuration and Generation
- 20.6 Conclusion
- References
Chapter 21. Configuring Services and Processes
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 21.1 Introduction
- 21.2 Sales Configuration of Services
- 21.3 Process Configuration
- 21.4 Conclusion
- References
Part 5: Configuration Environments
Chapter 22. S’UPREME
- Abstract
- 22.1 Introduction
- 22.2 System Architecture and Technological Background
- 22.3 Modeling of the Working Example
- 22.4 Conclusion
- References
Chapter 23. encoway
- Abstract
- 23.1 Introduction
- 23.2 History and Scientific Basis
- 23.3 Modeling of the Working Example
- 23.4 System Integration
- 23.5 Data Integration
- 23.6 Quote Generation Process
- 23.7 Conclusion
- References
Chapter 24. KONWERK
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 24.1 Overview
- 24.2 Modeling of the Working Example
- 24.3 Enhancement Modules
- 24.4 Implementation
- 24.5 Applications
- 24.6 Conclusion
- References
Chapter 25. WeeVis
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 25.1 Introduction
- 25.2 Modeling of the Working Example
- 25.3 User Interface
- 25.4 Related Work
- 25.5 Conclusion
- References
Chapter 26. VariSales
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 26.1 Introduction
- 26.2 Modeling of the Working Example
- 26.3 Price and Hard Disk Capacity
- 26.4 User Interface Modeling and Generation
- 26.5 Conclusion
- References
Chapter 27. Product Configuration in SAP: A Retrospective
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 27.1 Introduction
- 27.2 Expert Systems (XPS)
- 27.3 Declarative Knowledge Representation and Constraints in XPS in the 1980s
- 27.4 The Manufacture of Variants: A Configuration Problem
- 27.5 A Productively Used XPS: The SAP (OS/2) Configurator
- 27.6 Making It Mainstream: The SAP Variant Configurator (SAP VC)
- 27.7 The SAP IPC (Internet Pricing and Configuration)
- 27.8 Conclusion
- References
Part 6: Appendix
Appendix
- A.1 Conferences and Workshops
- A.2 Open-Source CSP, ASP, and SAT Solvers
- A.3 Configuration Environments
- A.4 Benchmarks
- A.5 Lexicons and Databases
- A.6 Journal Special Issues
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2014
- Published:
- 31st March 2014
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124158696
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124158177
About the Author
Alexander Felfernig
Alexander Felfernig is professor of Applied Software Engineering at the Graz University of Technology. In his research he focuses on the areas of knowledge-based configuration and recommender systems. He has written over 150 articles in this area.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Applied Software Engineering, Graz University of Technology, Austria
Lothar Hotz
Lothar Hotz is a researcher at the University of Hamburg. In his research he focuses on knowledge representation issue within the context of knowledge based configuration. He is the author of several books and articles in artificial intelligence
Affiliations and Expertise
Researcher, Universitat Hamburg, Germany
Claire Bagley
Claire Bagley is the Research & Development Director of the Advanced Constraint Technology group at Oracle. In her research and development, she focuses on the application of constraint technology in the industry and specifically but not exclusively in Supply Chain Management business domains such as Configuration applications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research & Development Director, Advanced Constraint Technology, Oracle, USA
Juha Tiihonen
Affiliations and Expertise
Researcher, Aalto University, Finland
Reviews
"...quite informative, touching on most aspects of configuration…a good reference if your work involves configuration systems. There are also plenty of references to related items in the literature." --Computing Reviews
"This book is an excellent introduction and overview of the field of Configuration Systems. It covers the most important developments in the field." --HPCMagazine.com, August 2014
"I've always said that the key to mass customizing is a design tool that helps customers figure out what they want and then gets that information back into operations. Now here comes Knowledge-Based Configuration to guide you through the technologies behind such design tools. You won't truly understand Mass Customization without it!" --B. Joseph Pine II, author, Mass Customization and Infinite Possibility: Creating Customer Value on the Digital Frontier
"An essential book to keep abreast of configuration-related research and practice and, at the same time, a useful introduction to key configuration concepts. A source of inspiration that promises to broaden the scope of configuration systems applications and enrich the variety of perspectives from which this subject is studied." --Cipriano Forza, Professor of Operations Management and General Management at Padova University, Italy
"Perfectly on the road that enhances the fit between customer and supplier!
A great book that: is not promoting a single point of view!; gathers the diversity of industrial expectations, software solutions and theoretical foundations! ;will be THE reference on CONFIGURATION for the 10 coming years!" --Michel Aldanondo, Head of Industrial Engineering Laboratory of Toulouse University Mines Albi