Iron Fortification of Foods discusses in detail the problems encountered with different iron sources in staple foods, beverages, condiments, and salt, as well as provides a “how to” approach toward solving these problems in both developed and developing countries. Organized into three parts, the book begins with the discussion on the prevalence, causes, and treatment of anemia, as well as the effect of food on the availability of iron fortificants. It then describes the different iron sources, their interaction with food, and their bioavailability. Lastly, it explores the critical area of product application. The book significantly provides needed information for almost anyone, in any country, interested in fortifying food with iron and in treating iron deficiency anemia.

