Iron Fortification of Foods
1st Edition
Description
Iron Fortification of Foods discusses in detail the problems encountered with different iron sources in staple foods, beverages, condiments, and salt, as well as provides a “how to” approach toward solving these problems in both developed and developing countries.
Organized into three parts, the book begins with the discussion on the prevalence, causes, and treatment of anemia, as well as the effect of food on the availability of iron fortificants. It then describes the different iron sources, their interaction with food, and their bioavailability. Lastly, it explores the critical area of product application.
The book significantly provides needed information for almost anyone, in any country, interested in fortifying food with iron and in treating iron deficiency anemia.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Foreword
Preface
Acknowledgments
I. Introduction
1. Iron Deficiency
I. Definition
II. Detection
III. Prevalence
IV. Causes of Iron Deficiency
V. Health Significance of Iron Deficiency
VI. Methods of Preventing Iron Deficiency
References
2. Factors Influencing the Efficacy of Iron Fortification and the Selection of Fortification Vehicles
I. Introduction
II. Amount of Extra Iron Absorbed by Iron Fortification
III. Effect on Iron Balance
IV. Criteria for the Selection of Iron Sources
V. Criteria for Selecting the Fortification Vehicle
II . Types of Iron Fortificants
3. Elemental Sources
I. Introduction
II. Reduced
III. Electrolytic
IV. Carbonyl
V. Properties of Iron Powders
VI. Advantages and Disadvantages
References
4. Nonelemental Sources
I. Introduction
II. Commercial Sources
III. Conclusions
References
5. Experimental Fortificants
I. Introduction
II. Sodium Fe(III)EDTA
III. Hemoglobin
IV. Conclusions and Summary
References
III. Product Application
6. Wheat and Blended Cereal Foods
I. Cereal Fortification
II. Wheat Consumption
III. Iron Content of Wheat
IV. Dietary Iron Contribution of Wheat
V. Iron Fortification of Whole-Grain Wheat
VI. Milling
VII. Iron Content of Wheat Flour and Bread
VIII. Iron Fortification of Wheat Flour and Bread
IX. Pasta Products
X. Cereal Iron Enrichment Programs
XI. Blended Foods
References
7. Breakfast Cereals and Dry Milled Corn Products
I. Introduction
II. Ready-to-Eat Cereals: Oxidative Rancidity and Staling
III. Mechanism of Oxidative Rancidity in Fats of Ready-to-Eat Cereals
IV. Action of Iron in Oxidative Rancidity of Ready-to-Eat Cereals
V. Enrichment of Cereal Grain Products with Iron
VI. Restoration of Ready-to-Eat Cereals with Iron
VII. Use of Elemental Iron To Fortify Ready-to-Eat Cereals
VIII. Relative Biological Value of Iron Added to Ready-to-Eat Cereals
IX. Effects of Insoluble or Complexed Iron in Ready-to-Eat Cereals
X. Functional Effects versus Relative Biological Value of Iron in Ready-to-Eat Cereals
XI. Dry Milled Corn Iron Enrichment
References
8. Iron Enrichment of Rice
I. Introduction
II. United States
III. International Considerations
References
9. Fortification of Infant Formula
I. Introduction
II. Bioavailability of Iron in Infant Formulas
III. Conclusion
References
10. Supplementation of Infant Products
I. Introduction
II. Recommended Supplementation Methods
III. Forms of Iron Used in Supplementation
IV. Recommended Amounts of Iron in Supplemented Foods
V. Summary and Conclusions
References
11. Beverages
I. Introduction
II. Milk and Milk-Based Products
III. Coffee
IV. Fruit- and Vegetable-Flavored Beverages
V. Soft Drinks
VI. Summary
References
12. Salt
I. Salt as a Vehicle for Iron Fortification
II. Iron Sources for Salt Fortification
III. Technology of Salt Fortification
IV. Consumer Acceptability
V. Impact of Fortified Salt on Improving the Iron Status of the Community
VI. Other Salt Fortification Trials
VII. Use of Iron and Iodine in Salt Fortification
References
13. Condiments
I. Introduction
II. Fish Sauce
III. Monosodium Glutamate
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 194
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1985
- Published:
- 28th July 1985
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323160391