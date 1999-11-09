Investigations 150 Things You Should Know
1st Edition
Description
By covering the essential tips and techniques for investigators, Investigations: 150 Things You Should Know becomes a useful reference. By further covering the legal guidelines that investigators must follow, it becomes indispensable. Through anecdotes, case studies, and documented procedures the authors of this book have amassed the most complete collection of investigative information available.
This ready reference is for anyone interested in investigations. Readers in and out of the law enforcement field will find this book easy to use and understand when seeking explanations about a wide variety of investigative topics including: constitutional law, documentary evidence, interviewing and interrogating, and surveillance.
Key Features
- Comprehensive overview of investigation
- Easily readable and accessible information supplies all the necessary elements for the beginner or expert investigator
- Further investigative resources are listed in valuable appendices
Readership
Private Security Managers, Consultants, Investigators
Table of Contents
Selected contents
Activities of the Detective; Arrest Tactics; Arson; The Burden of Proof; Cargo Theft Reporting; Checklist - Notification of Finding a Victim; Constitutional Rights; Coordinating with the Police; Crime: Elements of; Crime Scene Investigator's Kit Contents; Crime Scenes, Videotaping; Criminal Justice; Criminal Law In the United States Today; Electronic Surveillance and Wiretapping; Employee Applications; Entrapment; Ethical Issue for Investigative Personnel; Evidence Collection and Processing; The Use of Force; International Intelligence Network; The Internet; Invasion of Privacy; Investigative Chemicals; Investigative Reports: Standards for Writing; Investigative Tips on Fax Fraud; Sources of Investigative Information; Specialized Security Equipment
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1999
- Published:
- 9th November 1999
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080509372
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750671828
About the Author
Lawrence Fennelly
Lawrence J. Fennelly is an internationally recognized authority on crime prevention, security planning and analysis, and on the study of how environmental factors (CPTED), physical hardware, alarms, lighting, site design, management practices, litigation consultants, security policies and procedures, and guard management contribute to criminal victimization.
Mr. Fennelly was previously employed with Apollo Security, Computershare, Inc., as well as a sergeant at Harvard College, employed by the Harvard University Police Department in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He was trained as a crime prevention specialist and served in this capacity for over 21 years at Harvard. He was also the department’s training officer and assistant court officer. As part of his role as an officer at Harvard, Larry also was a deputy sheriff in both Suffolk and Middlesex counties (Massachusetts).
Mr. Fennelly is a frequent speaker and lecturer on CPTED, physical security, school crime, and other issues. He serves as an expert witness who works closely with attorneys in defense as well as plaintiff cases, assisting in case preparation, offering knowledgeable questions to ask the opposing side, etc. He has also done a considerable amount of consultant work throughout the United States. His experience ranges from identifying vulnerabilities to conducting security and lighting surveys, working with architects to design and implement security, and developing long range guard training programs and risk assessments of various facilities.
He is also a prolific author. His titles include such well-known security books as "Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design," "Effective Physical Security," and "Handbook of Loss Prevention and Crime Prevention."
Affiliations and Expertise
Expert witness and consultant in security, Litigation Consultants Inc.
Louis Tyska
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Managing Director with Pinkerton Consulting and Investigations. He is a member and Past President of the American Society for Industrial Security International and has also served as the Chairman of the Board ASIS in 1982. He has co-authored several books including Controlling Cargo Theft, Security in the Year 2000, Office and Office Building Security, 150 Things You Should Know About Security, and Investigations - 150 Things You Should Know.
Reviews
"The authors of this book supply 150 things that the security practitioner should know about investigation. They forgot one: "Buy this book." The wide range of topics in the slender volume renders this book an excellent resource for the department administrator, the law enforcement executive, the supervisor, the hands-on practitioner, and the occasional investigator. There is no task performed by an investigator that doesn't receive some mention in this litle masterpiece." --Security Management, August 2000