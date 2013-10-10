Introduction to Emergency Management
5th Edition
Description
Introduction to Emergency Management, Fifth Edition, offers a fully up-to-date analysis of US emergency management principles. In addition to expanding coverage of risk management in a time of climate change and terrorism, Haddow, Bullock, and Coppola discuss the impact of new emergency management technologies, social media, and an increasing focus on recovery. They examine the effects of the 2012 election results and discuss FEMA’s controversial National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). Introduction to Emergency Management, Fifth Edition, gives instructors and students the best textbook content, instructor-support materials, and online resources to prepare future EM professionals for this demanding career.
Key Features
- Introduction to FEMA's Whole Community disaster preparedness initiative
- Material on recent disaster events, including the Boston Marathon Bombing (2013), Hurricane Sandy (2012), the Joplin Tornado (2011), the Haiti Earthquake (2011), and the Great East Japan Earthquake (2010)
- New and updated material on the Department of Homeland Security and the ongoing efforts of the emergency management community to manage terrorism hazards
- Top-of-the-line ancillaries that can be uploaded to Blackboard and other course management systems.
Readership
Practicing professionals in emergency planning and risk management; undergraduate and graduate students of emergency management; professionals participating in continuing education; students in two-year programs preparing to enter the field—full list available at http://training.fema.gov/EMIWeb/edu/collegelist/.
Table of Contents
1. The Historical Context of Emergency Management
2. Natural and Technological Hazards and Risk Assessment
3. The Disciplines of Emergency Management: Mitigation
4. The Disciplines of Emergency Management: Preparedness
5. The Disciplines of Emergency Management: Communications
6. The Disciplines of Emergency Management: Response
7. The Disciplines of Emergency Management: Recovery
8. International Disaster Management
9. Emergency Management and the Terrorist Threat
10. The Future of Emergency Management
Appendix A: Acronyms
Appendix B: Emergency Management Web Sites
Appendix C: Ready.Gov Citizen Preparedness Recommendations
Appendix D: A Day in the Life of Homeland Security
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 440
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2014
- Published:
- 10th October 2013
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124077843
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124104051
About the Author
George Haddow
George Haddow currently serves as an Adjunct Professor at the Homeland Security Studies program at Tulane University in New Orleans, LA. Prior to jpining academia, Mr. Haddow worked for eight years in the Office of the Director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as the White House Liaison and the deputy Chief of Staff. He is a founding partner of Bullock and Haddow LLC, a disaster management consulting firm.
Affiliations and Expertise
Founding partner, Bullock and Haddow LLC; Adjunct Professor, Homeland Security Studies, Tulane University, New Orleans, LA, USA
Jane Bullock
Jane A. Bullock has worked in emergency management for over 20 years most recently as the Chief of Staff to James Lee Witt the Director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). In this position Ms. Bullock served as principal advisor to the Director on all Agency programmatic and administrative activities, provided advice and recommendations to the Director on policies required to carry out the mission of the agency; managed the day-to-day operations of the Agency; directed, monitored, and evaluated Agency strategic and communication processes; and oversaw administration of the Agency’s resources, including the disaster relief fund. Represented the Director and the Administration with Congress, State and municipal governments, foreign officials, constituent groups and the media. Served as a principal spokesperson for the Agency’s programs both before, during and after disasters. Chief architect of FEMA’s Project Impact: Building Disaster Resistant Communities, a nationwide effort by communities and businesses to implement prevention and risk reduction programs. Principal on a project to create National Disaster Response and Mitigation system for Argentina and in six Central American and Caribbean countries. Served as part of the Clinton Administration’s communications team for the Y2K issue.
Affiliations and Expertise
Founding partner, Bullock and Haddow LLC; Former Chief of Staff to the Director of FEMA
Damon Coppola
Damon P. Coppola is a Partner with Bullock and Haddow LLC, a disaster management consulting firm. He has extensive experience in disaster preparedness and planning through his work with the World Bank Group; The Institute for Crisis, Disaster, and Risk Management; the US Army Corps of Engineers; and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, among others. Mr. Coppola is the author of Introduction to International Disaster Management (Butterworth-Heinemann), and co-author of Introduction to Homeland Security (Butterworth-Heinemann) and Hazards Risk Management (The Federal Emergency Management Agency). He has also been published in several industry journals, including Disaster Prevention and Management, The Beacon, The American Society of Professional Emergency Planners Journal, and The International Association of Emergency Managers Newsletter, among others. Mr. Coppola holds an M.E.M in Crisis, Emergency, and Risk Management from George Washington University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Partner, Bullock and Haddow LLC, Singapore
Reviews
"The fifth edition of this book offers a fully up-to-date analysis of U.S. emergency management principles. In addition to expanding coverage of risk management in a time of climate change and terrorism, the authors discuss the impact of new emergency management technologies, social media, and an increasing focus on recovery."--SecurityPark online, December 16, 2013