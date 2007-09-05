Interpersonal Relations Across the Life Course, Volume 12
1st Edition
CONTENTS LIST OF CONTRIBUTORS PREFACE ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS PART 1: MACRO-MICRO LINKAGES AND INTERPERSONAL RELATIONS
- SOCIAL RELATIONSHIPS IN THE NEW DEMOGRAPHIC REGIME: POTENTIALS AND RISKS, RECONSIDERED Richard A. Settersten, Jr.
- MACROSTRUCTURAL CONDITIONS OF INTERPERSONAL RELATIONSHIPS: HOW SCHOOLS AND SCHOOLING SHAPE INTERACTIONS FROM EARLY TO LATE ADOLESCENCE Christopher C. Weiss and E. Christine Baker-Smith
- ADULT SIBLINGS: A MULTI-ETHNIC STUDY OF FAMILIES Pamela Braboy Jackson, Rashawn Ray, and Mary D. Shaw PART 2: PARENTING ACROSS THE LIFE COURSE
- INTERACTIVE STRESS AND COPING AROUND PARENTING: EXPLAINING TRAJECTORIES OF CHANGE IN INTIMATE RELATIONSHIPS OVER THE LIFE COURSE Debra Umberson and Corinne Reczek
- ASSESSMENTS OF PARENTING QUALITY AND EXPERIENCES ACROSS THE LIFE COURSE Elaine Wethington and Claire M. Kamp Dush
- INTERGENERATIONAL CARE AND THE GREEDINESS OF ADULT CHILDREN’S MARRIAGES Naomi Gerstel and Natalia Sarkisian PART 3: PARENT-ADULT CHILD RELATIONS DURING TRANSITIONS
- DIVORCE AND INTERGENERATIONAL RELATIONS ACROSS THE LIFE COURSE Adam Shapiro and Teresa M. Cooney
- PARENTAL MARITAL TRANSITIONS AND INSTRUMENTAL ASSISTANCE BETWEEN GENERATIONS: A WITHIN-FAMILY LONGITUDINAL ANALYSIS Adam Davey, David J. Eggebeen, and Jyoti Savla
- CHANGES IN CONTACT AND SUPPORT WITHIN INTERGENERATIONAL RELATIONSHIPS IN THE NETHERLANDS: A COHORT AND TIME-SEQUENTIAL PERSPECTIVE Suzan van der Pas, Theo van Tilburg, and Kees Knipscheer
- PARENTS’ AND OFFSPRING’S PERCEPTIONS OF CHANGE AND CONTINUITY WHEN PARENTS EXPERIENCE THE TRANSITION TO OLD AGE Karen L. Fingerman, Elizabeth L. Hay, Claire M. Kamp Dush, Kelly E. Cichy, and Shelley J. Hosterman
PART 4: TRANSITIONS IN NON-KINSHIP RELATIONSHIPS
- MAKE NEW FRIENDS BUT KEEP THE OLD? AN EXAMINATION OF TINTO’S MODEL OF SOCIAL INTEGRATION FROM A LIFE COURSE PERSPECTIVE Janel Benson
- HOW THE ETHICAL EXPERIENCE DEFINES ADULTHOOD: A SOCIOLOGICAL ANALYSIS Stéphanie Gaudet PART 5: SOCIAL RELATIONSHIPS AND WELL-BEING
- WORK-FAMILY SPILLOVER AMONG DUAL-EARNER COUPLES Joyce Altobelli and Phyllis Moen
- SOCIAL RELATIONSHIPS: RESOURCES AND OBSTACLES TO OLDER WOMEN’S HEALTH ADAPTATIONS AND WELL-BEING Karen A. Roberto and Erica K. Husser
This volume (number 12) is subtitled Interpersonal Relations across the Life Course. It is inspired by the increased awareness in recent years of the way in which structural and psychosocial dimensions of the life course shape interpersonal relations. Interest in this issue has included both the maintenance of long-term relationships that may span many phases of the life course and the development of relationships that are specific to particular phases. The volume is a combination of invited and author initiated papers--all anonymously peer reviewed--that seeks to present a cohesive source of information on the multiform nature and influences of interpersonal relations from a variety of perspectives, theoretical frames, and substantive areas. Contributions reflect: Macro-micro linkages and interpersonal relations, (i.e., age structures, social institutions, and race/ethnicity) Parenting across the life course Parent-adult child relations and transitions Transitions in non-kin relationships Social relationships and well-being
Graduate students and researchers in anthropology and sociology, focused on the span of human life
- No. of pages:
- 450
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © JAI Press 2007
- Published:
- 5th September 2007
- Imprint:
- JAI Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080560786
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780762312924
Timothy J Owens Editor
Dept of Sociology and Anthropology, Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN, U.S.A.
J. Jill Suitor Editor
Dept of Sociology and Anthropology, Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN, U.S.A.