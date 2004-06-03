Instrumentation and Control Systems
1st Edition
Description
In a clear and readable style, Bill Bolton addresses the basic principles of modern instrumentation and control systems, including examples of the latest devices, techniques and applications. Unlike the majority of books in this field, only a minimal prior knowledge of mathematical methods is assumed. The book focuses on providing a comprehensive introduction to the subject, with Laplace presented in a simple and easily accessible form, complimented by an outline of the mathematics that would be required to progress to more advanced levels of study.
Taking a highly practical approach, Bill Bolton combines underpinning theory with numerous case studies and applications throughout, to enable the reader to apply the content directly to real-world engineering contexts. Coverage includes smart instrumentation, DAQ, crucial health and safety considerations, and practical issues such as noise reduction, maintenance and testing. An introduction to PLCs and ladder programming is incorporated in the text, as well as new information introducing the various software programmes used for simulation.
Problems with a full answer section are also included, to aid the reader’s self-assessment and learning, and a companion website (for lecturers only) at http://textbooks.elsevier.com features an Instructor’s Manual including multiple choice questions, further assignments with detailed solutions, as well as additional teaching resources.
The overall approach of this book makes it an ideal text for all introductory level undergraduate courses in control engineering and instrumentation. It is fully in line with latest syllabus requirements, and also covers, in full, the requirements of the Instrumentation & Control Principles and Control Systems & Automation units of the new Higher National Engineering syllabus from Edexcel.
Key Features
- Assumes minimal prior mathematical knowledge, creating a highly accessible student-centred text
- Problems, case studies and applications included throughout, with a full set of answers at the back of the book, to aid student learning, and place theory in real-world engineering contexts
- Free online lecturer resources featuring supporting notes, multiple-choice tests, lecturer handouts and further assignments and solutions
Readership
Pre-degree students and first year engineering undergraduates requiring a general introduction to the principles of control engineering, and instrumentation engineering. Students on BTEC Higher National Engineering programmes (HNC and HND) and Foundation Degree.
Table of Contents
Preface.
Measurement systems: Introduction. Instrumentation systems. Performance terms. Reliability. Requirements. Problems.
Instrumentation systems elements: Introduction. Displacement sensors. Speed sensors. Fluid pressure sensors. Fluid flow. Liquid level. Temperature sensors. Sensor selection. Signal processing. Signal transmission. Smart systems. Data presentation systems. Problems.
Instrumentation case studies: Introduction. Case studies. Data acquisition systems. Testing. Problems.
Control Systems: Introduction. Control systems. Basic elements. Case studies. Discrete-time control systems. Problems.
Process controllers: Introduction. On-off control. Proportional control. Derivative control. Integral control. PID control. Tuning. Digital systems. Problems.
Correction elements: Introduction. Pneumatic and hydraulic systems. Directional control valves. Flow control valves. Motors. Case studies. Problems.
PLC systems: Introduction. Logic gates. PLC system. PLC programming. Case studies. Problems.
Systems: Introduction. Gain. Dynamic systems. Differential equations. Problems.
Transfer function: Introduction. Transfer function. System transfer functions. Block manipulation. Multiple inputs. Sensitivity. Problems.
Systems response: Introduction. Inputs. Determining outputs. First-order systems. Second-order systems. Stability. Software. Problems.
Frequency response: Introduction. Sinusoidal inputs. Bode plots. System indentification. Stability. Compensation. Problems.
Nyquist diagrams: Introduction. The polar plot. Stability. Relative stability. Problems.
Controllers: Introduction. Controllers. Frequency response. Systems and dead time. Cascade control. Feedforward control. Problems.
Appendix A – Errors: Measurement errors. Random errors. Combination of errors.
Appendix B - Differential equations: Differential equations. Solving differential equations.
Appendix C - Laplace transform: The Laplace transform. Obtaining the transform. The inverse transform. Solving differential equations.
Answers. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2004
- Published:
- 3rd June 2004
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080470399
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750664325
About the Author
William Bolton
Former Lecturer at Buckingham Chilterns University College, High Wycombe, UK, and now retired, William Bolton has worked in industry and academia as a senior lecturer in a college of technology, a member of the Nuffield Advanced Physics team, an adviser to a British government aid project in Brazil on technical education, as a UNESCO consultant in Argentina and Thailand, and as Head of Research and Development at the Business and Technician Education Council. He has written many engineering textbooks, including Mechatronics, 4th ed., Engineering Science, 5th ed., Higher Engineering Science, 2nd ed., Mechanical Science, 3rd ed., and Instrumentation and Control Systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly Lecturer, Buckingham Chilterns University College, High Wycombe, UK
William Bolton
Former Lecturer at Buckingham Chilterns University College, High Wycombe, UK, and now retired, William Bolton has worked in industry and academia as a senior lecturer in a college of technology, a member of the Nuffield Advanced Physics team, an adviser to a British government aid project in Brazil on technical education, as a UNESCO consultant in Argentina and Thailand, and as Head of Research and Development at the Business and Technician Education Council. He has written many engineering textbooks, including Mechatronics, 4th ed., Engineering Science, 5th ed., Higher Engineering Science, 2nd ed., Mechanical Science, 3rd ed., and Instrumentation and Control Systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly Lecturer, Buckingham Chilterns University College, High Wycombe, UK
Reviews
“The author has done a great job in condensing fundamental control theory into a practical text suitable for undergraduate studies in engineering…The book is interesting because the author not only details the fundamentals behind the operation but also shows how these devices are used in real applications.” – IEEE Electrical Insulation Magazine, Dec. 2005