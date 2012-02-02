Insect Pathology - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780123849847, 9780123849854

Insect Pathology

2nd Edition

Editors: Fernando Vega Harry Kaya
eBook ISBN: 9780123849854
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123849847
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd February 2012
Page Count: 508
Description

The first edition of Tanada and Kaya’s Insect Pathology is the standard reference in the field for researchers and both undergraduate and graduate students and is well known worldwide among entomologists. However, the field has seen rapid advances in the 20 years since its original publication, and the new edition brings together an essential and updated resource for researchers with 13 chapters edited by Fernando E. Vega and Harry K. Kaya.

Many of these advances involve new insights on ecology as well as phylogenetics and molecular biology of viruses, bacteria, fungi, microsporidia, nematodes, and protists. All these aspects, as well as basic biology, diagnosis, infectious process and pathogenesis, host response, transmission and more, are covered by renowned experts in their respective fields. The second edition of Insect Pathology includes chapters on the history of this discipline, principles of microbial control and epizootiology, diseases of beneficial insects, host resistance, and Wolbachia. This thoroughly illustrated and up-to-date revision will provide insect pathologists, entomologists, microbiologists, mycologists, nematologists, protistologists, ecologists, and practitioners of biological control of insect pests with a solid and much-needed reference.

Key Features

  • Covers all major groups of insect pathogens
  • Includes chapters on the history of insect pathology, principles of microbial control and epizootiology, host resistance, Wolbachia and diseases of beneficial insects
  • Includes contributions from the leading researchers and emerging leaders in their fields

Readership

Entomologists, microbiologists, mycologists, nematologists, protistologists, ecologists, and practitioners of biological control of insect pests; academic faculty and graduate/upper undergraduate students studying in these areas; research directors and laboratory scientists in basic and applied sciences

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Scope and Basic Principles of Insect Pathology

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Categories of Disease

1.3 Basic Principles in Insect Pathology

REFERENCES

Chapter 2. History of Insect Pathology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Early History of the Discovery of Insect Pathogens

2.3 Early Discoveries of Other Pathogens

2.4 Development of Insect Pathogens for Biological Control

2.5 Events that Brought Scientists Together and Advanced the Field

2.6 Unexpected Products of Research on Insect Pathogens

2.7 Conclusions

REFERENCES

Chapter 3. Principles of Epizootiology and Microbial Control

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Epizootiology: Basic Principles

3.3 Microbial Control (Applied Epizootiology)

3.4 Future Research Directions

REFERENCES

Chapter 4. Baculoviruses and Other Occluded Insect Viruses

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Classification and Phylogeny

4.3 Baculovirus Infection, Replication, Pathology, and Transmission

4.4 Use of Baculoviruses for Insect Pest Control

4.5 Future Research Directions

Acknowledgments

REFERENCES

Chapter 5. RNA Viruses Infecting Pest Insects

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Classification, Phylogeny, Structure, and Genome Organization

5.3 Infection, Replication, Pathology, Transmission, and Host Range

5.4 Future Research Directions

REFERENCES

Chapter 6. Fungal Entomopathogens

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Classification and Phylogeny

6.3 Biology

6.4 Ecology

6.5 Use of Fungal Entomopathogens as Biological Control Agents

6.6 Future Research Directions

Acknowledgments

REFERENCES

Chapter 7. Microsporidian Entomopathogens

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Classification and Phylogeny

7.3 Life History

7.4 Biological Control Programs: Case Histories

7.5 Future Research Directions

REFERENCES

Chapter 8. Bacterial Entomopathogens

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Classification and Phylogeny

8.3 Infection, Replication, Pathology, and Transmission

8.4 Gram-Positive Entomopathogens: Phylum Firmicutes, Class Bacilli, Order Bacillales

8.5 Gram-Negative Bacteria

8.6 Other Potentially Pathogenic Bacteria: Infection by Mollicutes

8.7 Field use: Examples, Success, and Constraints

8.8 Future Research Directions

REFERENCES

Chapter 9. Infections in Arthropod Hosts

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Classification and Phylogeny

9.3 Pathogen Versus Mutualist

9.4 Historical Overview of Wolbachia and Vector Control

9.5 Reproductive Manipulations

9.6 Pathogen Interference and Pathogen Protection

9.7 Applied Use of Wolbachia

9.8 Future Research Directions

REFERENCES

Chapter 10. Protistan Entomopathogens

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Classification and Phylogeny

10.3 Associations, Signs, and Symptoms

10.4 Amoebozoa

10.5 Apicomplexa

10.6 Ciliophora

10.7 Euglenozoa

10.8 Helicosporidia

10.9 Future Research Directions

REFERENCES

Chapter 11. Nematode Parasites and Entomopathogens

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Classification and Phylogeny

11.3 Insect-Parasitic Nematodes

11.4 Entomopathogenic Nematodes: Monoxenous, Lethal Parasites with Symbionts

11.5 Biodiversity

11.6 Infective Stage Juvenile and Bacterial Storage

11.7 Infection

11.8 Nutrition Within the Insect

11.9 Natural Populations and Host Associations

11.10 Aging and Lifespan

11.11 Survival Mechanisms

11.12 Future Research Directions

REFERENCES

Chapter 12. From Silkworms to Bees

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Diseases of Silkworms

12.3 Diseases of Bees

12.4 Future Research Directions

REFERENCES

Chapter 13. Physiology and Ecology of Host Defense Against Microbial Invaders

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Behavioral and Physical Barriers to Infection

13.3 Physiological Response to Infections

13.4 Managing Resistance to Entomopathogens

13.5 Future Research Directions

REFERENCES

About the Editor

Fernando Vega

Affiliations and Expertise

Sustainable Perennial Crops Laboratory, United States Department of Agriculture, Agricultural Research Service, Beltsville, MD

Harry Kaya

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Davis, U.S.A.

Reviews

"This edited book is an excellent new work spanning the breadth of the field of insect pathology…A new summarization of this field was seriously needed due to the extensive changes in taxonomy, the use of new methods, and resulting explosion in knowledge about all groups of insect pathogens." --The Quarterly Review of Biology, June 2013

"This edited book is an excellent new work spanning the breadth of the field of insect pathology…Excellent and useful illustrations (some in color) and tables are provided throughout the volume. References at the end of each chapter can be extensive, making this a great book for advanced students and professionals." --The Quarterly Review of Biology, June 2013

"[N]ominally a second edition of the 1993 text, ‘Insect Pathology’ by Tanada and Kaya (1993), but differs significantly from this earlier book in scope, organization, content and authorship…. The current book is organized into 13 chapters, each authored by very well-chosen experts in their respective fields…. To address the enormity and complexity of their subject area, Vega and Kaya, although authoring some chapters on their own, have taken advantage of expertise from an impressive roster of researchers to deal with the broad spectrum of information presented…. The book is targeted towards advanced undergraduates and graduate level students, and would provide an excellent basis for insect pathology courses, but would also be an indispensable addition to the library of any researcher interested in insect pathology, entomology, biological control, mycology, virology, bacteriology, protozoology, or nematology." --Society for Invertebrate Pathology Newsletter

"19 years after the publication of the 1st edition, the 2nd edition of this text reflects the strides made in the field, and usefully condenses new research and applications into a concise and authoritative text that will benefit a wide range of specialists, including biological control researchers and graduate students. The chapters include discussion of the various pathogens of each insect, their formulation, delivery systems, and resistance, when applicable, with attention to the specific applications on pest insects. Major chapter topics include the history of the field, principles of epizootiology and microbial control, baculoviruses, RNA viruses that infect pest insects, fungal and bacterial entomophathogens, and nematode parasites and entomopathogens. A separate chapter is devoted to diseases of silkworms and bees." --Reference and Research Book News, August 2012

"With contributions from several experts, the new version is very well written and reads more smoothly when compared to the previous one.  Further, the number of chapters was reduced, but they are better arranged and illustrated.  Every chapter is accompanied by a comprehensive list of references.  It seems that this treatise will become a strong, indispensable tool for those interested in the field for years to come." --CHOICE, October 2012, Vol. 50, No. 02

