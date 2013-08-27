Inhibitors of the Ras Superfamily G-proteins, Part A - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124167490, 9780124169678

Inhibitors of the Ras Superfamily G-proteins, Part A, Volume 33

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Fuyuhiko Tamanoi
eBook ISBN: 9780124169678
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124167490
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 27th August 2013
Page Count: 364
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
170.86
145.23
159.00
135.15
97.00
82.45
121.00
102.85
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
159.00
135.15
97.00
82.45
121.00
102.85
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Chapter One. The Ras Superfamily G-Proteins

1 The Ras Superfamily G-Proteins

2 Overview of Structure, Activity, and Regulatory Proteins

3 Upstream and Downstream Signaling Pathways

4 Significance in Human Cancer

5 Strategies to Inhibit the Ras Superfamily G-Proteins

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter Two. NMR Study to Identify a Ligand-Binding Pocket in Ras

1 KRAS as a Drug Target

2 Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Fragment Screen

3 Protein Ligand Co-structures

4 Inhibition of SOS1-Mediated Nucleotide Exchange for RAS

5 Ligand-Binding Sites on Ras

6 Summary and Conclusions

References

Chapter Three. The Allosteric Switch and Conformational States in Ras GTPase Affected by Small Molecules

1 Introduction

2 Ras Architecture: The G Domain and Its Function

3 The Allosteric Switch in Ras-GTP and Its Role in Intrinsic Hydrolysis

4 The Allosteric Switch Linked to the Ras/Raf/MEK/ERK Pathway

5 Most Ras Structures in the Protein Data Bank are in the R State

6 Modulation of the Allosteric States in Ras-GTP by Small Molecules

7 Mapping the Binding Site Hot Spots in Ras: Targeting the Protein/Membrane Interface

8 Conclusions

References

Chapter Four. State 1(T) Inhibitors of Activated Ras

1 Introduction

2 Allosteric Regulation of the Ras–Effector Interaction

3 Identification of State 1(T) in Activated Ras by NMR Spectroscopy

4 Identification of 1(T) Inhibitors by NMR Spectroscopy

5 Metal-Cyclen Derivatives as 1(T) Inhibitors

6 Metal-BPA Derivatives as 1(T) Inhibitors

7 Outlook: Possible Applications to Other Small GTPases

References

Chapter Five. Sugar-Based Inhibitors of Ras Activation: Biological Activity and Identification of Ras–Inhibitor Binding Interface

1 Introduction

2 Initial Compounds and the Characterization of Ras–GDP Complex

3 New Ras Ligands from Natural Sugars

4 Ras Inhibitors with Improved Water Solubility

5 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter Six. Development of EHop-016: A Small Molecule Inhibitor of Rac

1 Introduction

2 Development of Rac Inhibitors to Impede Metastatic Cancer Progression

3 Future Directions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter Seven. Aptamer-Derived Peptide Inhibitors of Rho Guanine Nucleotide Exchange Factors

1 Introduction

2 The Peptide Aptamer Technology: A Brief Overview

3 The Peptide Aptamer Technology Applied to the Identification of RhoGEF Inhibitors: Example of TRIPα Aptamer Targeting Trio

4 Peptide Aptamer Optimization as a Strategy to Identify Inhibitors of the Oncogenic RhoGEF Tgat

5 Conclusion—Perspectives

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter Eight. Targeting the Dbl and Dock-Family RhoGEFs: A Yeast-Based Assay to Identify Cell-Active Inhibitors of Rho-Controlled Pathways

1 Introduction

2 The YEA: Rationale and Principle

3 Applications

4 Concluding Remarks

5 Materials and Methods

References

Chapter Nine. Inhibitors of the ROCK Serine/Threonine Kinases: Key Effectors of the RhoA Small GTPase

1 Introduction

2 Fasudil and Y-27632

3 Proper Use of ROCK Inhibitors as Tools

4 Next-Generation ROCK Inhibitors

5 Future Directions for the Development of ROCK Inhibitors

6 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter Ten. A Two-Hybrid Approach to Identify Inhibitors of the RAS–RAF Interaction

1 Introduction

2 Outline of Discovery Process for MCP Compounds

3 Creation of a Y2H Strain with Improved Permeability

4 Selection of Novel RAS–RAF Protein Interaction Inhibitors in HTS in Hyperpermeable Yeast SKY54

5 Evaluation of Y2H-selected Compounds in SRE- and AP-1-Luciferase Secondary Screens in Mammalian Cell Lines

6 MCP Compounds Inhibit RAS-Induced Phosphorylation of the MAPK Pathway Kinases

7 MCP Compounds Block the Interaction between RAS and the RAF-RBD

8 Computational Docking of MCP110 to RAF

9 Probing the Anticancer Activity of MCP Compounds in Multiple Tumor Types

10 MCP Compounds Synergize with MAPK Pathway Inhibitors and Microtubule-Targeting Chemotherapeutics

11 Activity of MCP Compounds in Animal Models

12 Conclusion

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter Eleven. Inhibitors of K-Ras Plasma Membrane Localization

1 Introduction

2 Discovery Process for Inhibitors of Ras PM Localization

3 Staurosporines Inhibit Ras PM Localization by Blocking Phosphatidylserine Trafficking

4 Fendiline Inhibits K-Ras PM Targeting by an Off-Target Mechanism that is Unrelated to Calcium Channel Blockade

5 Metformin: A New Use as an Anticancer Therapeutic Targeting K-Ras

6 Conclusion and Future Directions

Acknowledgment

References

Chapter Twelve. Ras Chaperones: New Targets for Cancer and Immunotherapy

1 Introduction

2 Ras Chaperones are Targets for Ras Inhibition

3 FTS Analogs for Cancer Therapy

4 FTS in Combination with Other Agents for Cancer Therapy

5 Inhibition of Ras-Related Proteins by FTS

6 Ras in Orphan Diseases

7 FTS in the Immune System

8 FTS and Autoimmunity

9 FTS in Other Disease Models

10 Conclusions

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Description

This special volume of The Enzymes is targeted toward researchers in biochemistry, molecular and cell biology, pharmacology, and cancer. This thematic volume discusses inhibitors of the Ras superfamily G-proteins.

Key Features

  • Contributions from leading authorities
  • Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field

Readership

Researchers in biochemistry, molecular and cell biology, pharmacology, and cancer

Details

No. of pages:
364
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780124169678
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124167490

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Fuyuhiko Tamanoi Serial Volume Editor

Fuyu Tamanoi is a biochemist who has served on the UCLA School of Medicine and UCLA College faculty since he joined the Department of Microbiology, Immunology & Molecular Genetics in 1993. He became a full professor in 1997. Since 1996, he has been a Director of Signal Transduction Program Area at Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center. Dr. Tamanoi earned his B.S. and M.S. in Biochemistry at the University of Tokyo. He received PhD in Molecular Biology at Nagoya University in 1977. He was a postdoctoral fellow at Harvard Medical School, where he worked on bacteriophage DNA replication. From 1980 to 1985, he was a senior staff investigator at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, where he worked on adenovirus DNA replication. From 1985 to 1993, he was an Assistant Professor and then Associate Professor at the University of Chicago, where he initiated studies on lipid modification of the Ras family proteins. His laboratory research centers on signal transduction and signal transduction inhibitors. He is currently exploring ways to deliver signal transduction inhibitors using nanoparticles.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Vice Chair, Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Molecular Genetics, University of California, Los Angeles and Director, Signal Transduction Program Area, Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.