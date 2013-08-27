Inhibitors of the Ras Superfamily G-proteins, Part A, Volume 33
Chapter One. The Ras Superfamily G-Proteins
1 The Ras Superfamily G-Proteins
2 Overview of Structure, Activity, and Regulatory Proteins
3 Upstream and Downstream Signaling Pathways
4 Significance in Human Cancer
5 Strategies to Inhibit the Ras Superfamily G-Proteins
Chapter Two. NMR Study to Identify a Ligand-Binding Pocket in Ras
1 KRAS as a Drug Target
2 Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Fragment Screen
3 Protein Ligand Co-structures
4 Inhibition of SOS1-Mediated Nucleotide Exchange for RAS
5 Ligand-Binding Sites on Ras
6 Summary and Conclusions
Chapter Three. The Allosteric Switch and Conformational States in Ras GTPase Affected by Small Molecules
1 Introduction
2 Ras Architecture: The G Domain and Its Function
3 The Allosteric Switch in Ras-GTP and Its Role in Intrinsic Hydrolysis
4 The Allosteric Switch Linked to the Ras/Raf/MEK/ERK Pathway
5 Most Ras Structures in the Protein Data Bank are in the R State
6 Modulation of the Allosteric States in Ras-GTP by Small Molecules
7 Mapping the Binding Site Hot Spots in Ras: Targeting the Protein/Membrane Interface
8 Conclusions
Chapter Four. State 1(T) Inhibitors of Activated Ras
1 Introduction
2 Allosteric Regulation of the Ras–Effector Interaction
3 Identification of State 1(T) in Activated Ras by NMR Spectroscopy
4 Identification of 1(T) Inhibitors by NMR Spectroscopy
5 Metal-Cyclen Derivatives as 1(T) Inhibitors
6 Metal-BPA Derivatives as 1(T) Inhibitors
7 Outlook: Possible Applications to Other Small GTPases
Chapter Five. Sugar-Based Inhibitors of Ras Activation: Biological Activity and Identification of Ras–Inhibitor Binding Interface
1 Introduction
2 Initial Compounds and the Characterization of Ras–GDP Complex
3 New Ras Ligands from Natural Sugars
4 Ras Inhibitors with Improved Water Solubility
5 Conclusions
Chapter Six. Development of EHop-016: A Small Molecule Inhibitor of Rac
1 Introduction
2 Development of Rac Inhibitors to Impede Metastatic Cancer Progression
3 Future Directions
Chapter Seven. Aptamer-Derived Peptide Inhibitors of Rho Guanine Nucleotide Exchange Factors
1 Introduction
2 The Peptide Aptamer Technology: A Brief Overview
3 The Peptide Aptamer Technology Applied to the Identification of RhoGEF Inhibitors: Example of TRIPα Aptamer Targeting Trio
4 Peptide Aptamer Optimization as a Strategy to Identify Inhibitors of the Oncogenic RhoGEF Tgat
5 Conclusion—Perspectives
Chapter Eight. Targeting the Dbl and Dock-Family RhoGEFs: A Yeast-Based Assay to Identify Cell-Active Inhibitors of Rho-Controlled Pathways
1 Introduction
2 The YEA: Rationale and Principle
3 Applications
4 Concluding Remarks
5 Materials and Methods
Chapter Nine. Inhibitors of the ROCK Serine/Threonine Kinases: Key Effectors of the RhoA Small GTPase
1 Introduction
2 Fasudil and Y-27632
3 Proper Use of ROCK Inhibitors as Tools
4 Next-Generation ROCK Inhibitors
5 Future Directions for the Development of ROCK Inhibitors
6 Conclusions
Chapter Ten. A Two-Hybrid Approach to Identify Inhibitors of the RAS–RAF Interaction
1 Introduction
2 Outline of Discovery Process for MCP Compounds
3 Creation of a Y2H Strain with Improved Permeability
4 Selection of Novel RAS–RAF Protein Interaction Inhibitors in HTS in Hyperpermeable Yeast SKY54
5 Evaluation of Y2H-selected Compounds in SRE- and AP-1-Luciferase Secondary Screens in Mammalian Cell Lines
6 MCP Compounds Inhibit RAS-Induced Phosphorylation of the MAPK Pathway Kinases
7 MCP Compounds Block the Interaction between RAS and the RAF-RBD
8 Computational Docking of MCP110 to RAF
9 Probing the Anticancer Activity of MCP Compounds in Multiple Tumor Types
10 MCP Compounds Synergize with MAPK Pathway Inhibitors and Microtubule-Targeting Chemotherapeutics
11 Activity of MCP Compounds in Animal Models
12 Conclusion
Chapter Eleven. Inhibitors of K-Ras Plasma Membrane Localization
1 Introduction
2 Discovery Process for Inhibitors of Ras PM Localization
3 Staurosporines Inhibit Ras PM Localization by Blocking Phosphatidylserine Trafficking
4 Fendiline Inhibits K-Ras PM Targeting by an Off-Target Mechanism that is Unrelated to Calcium Channel Blockade
5 Metformin: A New Use as an Anticancer Therapeutic Targeting K-Ras
6 Conclusion and Future Directions
Chapter Twelve. Ras Chaperones: New Targets for Cancer and Immunotherapy
1 Introduction
2 Ras Chaperones are Targets for Ras Inhibition
3 FTS Analogs for Cancer Therapy
4 FTS in Combination with Other Agents for Cancer Therapy
5 Inhibition of Ras-Related Proteins by FTS
6 Ras in Orphan Diseases
7 FTS in the Immune System
8 FTS and Autoimmunity
9 FTS in Other Disease Models
10 Conclusions
Description
This special volume of The Enzymes is targeted toward researchers in biochemistry, molecular and cell biology, pharmacology, and cancer. This thematic volume discusses inhibitors of the Ras superfamily G-proteins.
About the Serial Volume Editors
Fuyuhiko Tamanoi Serial Volume Editor
Fuyu Tamanoi is a biochemist who has served on the UCLA School of Medicine and UCLA College faculty since he joined the Department of Microbiology, Immunology & Molecular Genetics in 1993. He became a full professor in 1997. Since 1996, he has been a Director of Signal Transduction Program Area at Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center. Dr. Tamanoi earned his B.S. and M.S. in Biochemistry at the University of Tokyo. He received PhD in Molecular Biology at Nagoya University in 1977. He was a postdoctoral fellow at Harvard Medical School, where he worked on bacteriophage DNA replication. From 1980 to 1985, he was a senior staff investigator at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, where he worked on adenovirus DNA replication. From 1985 to 1993, he was an Assistant Professor and then Associate Professor at the University of Chicago, where he initiated studies on lipid modification of the Ras family proteins. His laboratory research centers on signal transduction and signal transduction inhibitors. He is currently exploring ways to deliver signal transduction inhibitors using nanoparticles.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Vice Chair, Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Molecular Genetics, University of California, Los Angeles and Director, Signal Transduction Program Area, Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, USA