Inhaled Particles V

Table of Contents



Preface

Session 1. Particle Inhalation and Deposition

Applications of Blunt Sampler Theory to the Definition and Measurement of Inhalable Dust

Investigations into Defining Inhalable Dust

Comparison of the Criteria for Sampling 'Inhalable' and 'Respirable' Aerosols

Particle Deposition within Bronchial Airways: Comparisons Using Constant and Cyclic Inspiratory Flows

Charge Effects on Particle Deposition in the Human Tracheobronchial Tree

Generation, Characterization and Inhalation Deposition of Ultrafine Aggregate Aerosols

Growth Rate Measurements and Deposition Modeling of Hygroscopic Aerosols in Human Tracheobronchial Models

Pulmonary Penetration and Deposition of Aerosols in Different Gases: Fluid Flow Effects

Deposition of Particles in the Human Lungs as a Function of Particle Size and Breathing Pattern: an Empirical Model

Biological Variability of Particle Deposition in the Human Respiratory Tract during Controlled and Spontaneous Mouth-Breathing

A Quantitative Study of the Penetration of Insoluble Particles into the Tissue of the Conducting Airways

Implications of the Dosimetric Model for the Respiratory System on Limits for Intakes of Radionuclides by Workers (ICRP PUBLICATION 30)

Session 2. Deposition, Clearance and Retention

Deposition of Inhaled Man-Made Mineral Fibers in the Lungs of Rats

Studies of the Chronic Inhalation of Coal Fly Ash by Rats

Long-term Inhalation Studies with Raw and Processed Shale Dusts

Lung Mucociliary Function in Man: Interdependence of Bronchial and Tracheal Mucus Transport Velocities with Lung Clearance in Bronchial Asthma and Healthy Subjects

Characteristics of Tracheobronchial Deposition and Clearance in Man

Long-term Particle Clearance in Man: Normal and Impaired

The Long-term Clearance Kinetics of Insoluble Particles from the Human Lung

Pulmonary Retention of Coal Dusts

Translocation of Mineral Fibers through the Respiratory System after Injection into the Pleural Cavity of Rats

Magnetopneumography as a Tool for the Study of Dust Retention in the Lungs

Research on Industrial Ferrous Metal Aerosols

Deposition and Retention of Fibers in the Human Lung

A Strategy for the Design and Evaluation of a 'Safe' Inorganic Fiber

Session 3. Dust in Human Lungs

Multiple Regression Analysis of Quantified Aetiological, Clinical and Post-Mortem Pathological Variables Related to Respiratory Disease in Coal Workers

The Dust Content of the Lungs of Hard-Rock Miners and its Relationship to Occupational Exposure, Pathological and Radiological Findings

Asbestos Fibers in the Lungs of Chrysotile Miners and Millers—A Preliminary Report

Mineral Fiber Content of Lung in Mesothelial Tumors in North America

A Pathological and Mineralogical Study of Asbestos-Related Deaths in the United Kingdom in 1977

Session 4. Biological Reactions to Dust

Prediction of Pneumoconiosis by Bioassays of Particulate from Occupational Exposures

Silicotic Fibrogenesis: a Concept of Pulmonary Fibrosis

Increase of RNA and Appearance of New Protein in Silicotic Lung Tissue

Specific Harmfulness of Respirable Dusts from West German Coal Mines

I: Results of Cell Tests

Specific Harmfulness of Respirable Dusts from West German Coal Mines

II: Results of Intratracheal Tests on Rats

Specific Harmfulness of Respirable Dusts from West German Coal Mines

III: Results of Intraperitoneal Tests on Rats

Specific Harmfulness of Respirable Dusts from West German Coal Mines

IV: Results of the Quantitative Lymph Node Test

Specific Harmfulness of Respirable Dusts from West German Coal Mines

V: Influence of Mineral Surface Properties

Specific Harmfulness of Respirable Dusts from West German Coal Mines

VI: Comparison of Experimental and Epidemiological Results

Variations in Cytotoxicity and Mineral Content between Respirable Mine Dusts from the Belgian, British, French and German Coalfields

Session 5. Carcinogenic and Cytotoxic Effects

Comparative Cocarcinogenic Effects of Crocidolite Asbestos, Hematite, Kaolin and Carbon in Implanted Tracheal Organ Cultures

Variations in the Carcinogenicity of Mineral Fibers

In Vitro Tests for the Pathogenicity of Mineral Dusts

Use of an In Vitro Test System to Investigate the Acute and Sub-acute Responses of the Rat Lung to Mineral Dusts

An Investigation of the Adsorption of Oxides of Nitrogen on Respirable Mineral Dusts and the Effects on their Cytotoxicity

Effect of Impurities and Associated Minerals on Quartz Toxicity

In Vitro and In Vivo Studies of Organic Dusts

Session 6. Airway Response to Aerosols

Variables Affecting the Outcome of Inhalation of Enzyme Dusts

Possible Mechanism of Airway Responses in Occupational Exposure to Respiratory Irritants

Acute Exposure to Gold Mine Dust—a Bronchial Challenge test?

Effects of Sulphuric Acid Aerosols on Respiratory Tract Airways

Comparison of Normal and Asthmatic Subjects' Responses to Sulphate Pollutant Aerosols

Session 7. Individual Factors Determining Pneumoconiosis

Determinants of Progression in Sandblasters' Silicosis

Individual Factors in the Development of Coal Miners' Pneumoconiosis

Session 8. Epidemiological Studies

A Study of Apparent Anomalies between Dust Levels and Pneumoconiosis at British Collieries

Studies of Environmental and Host Factors Influencing Personal Differences in Response to Industrial Silica Dust Exposure

Unusual Pulmonary Observations and Exposure to Coalmine Dust: A Case Control Study

Irregular Opacities in Coalworkers' Pneumoconiosis—Correlation with Pulmonary Function and Pathology

The Relation between Pneumoconiosis and Dust Exposure in Spanish Coal Mines with Comparative Studies of Different Gravimetric Dust Samplers

Coal Miners Exposed to Diesel Exhaust Emissions

Exposure to Diesel Fumes and Dust at Six Potash Mines

Respiratory Effects of Prolonged Exposure to Gypsum Dust

An Epidemiological-Industrial Hygiene Study of Talc Workers

Carbon Fiber: Results of a Survey of Process Workers and their Environment in a Factory Producing Continuous Filament

Estimates of Dose-Response for Respiratory Cancer among Chrysotile Asbestos Textile Workers

Radiological Changes and Fiber Exposure in Chrysotile Workers Aged 60-69 Years at Thetford Mines

A Mortality Study of Workers Manufacturing Friction Materials with Chrysotile Asbestos

Health Implications of the Mount St. Helens' Eruption: Epidemiological Considerations

Health Implications of the Mount St. Helens' Eruption: Laboratory Investigations

