Information Literacy Landscapes
1st Edition
Information Literacy in Education, Workplace and Everyday Contexts
Table of Contents
Conceptual orientation; Information literacy practice in academic libraries and the higher education landscape; Information literacy in the workplace landscape; Information literacy advocacy and the public library landscape; Landscapes of information literacy; A conceptual architecture for information literacy practice; Concluding comments.
Description
Drawing upon the author’s on going research into information literacy, Information Literacy Landscapes explores the nature of the phenomenon from a socio-cultural perspective, which offers a more holistic approach to understanding information literacy as a catalyst for learning. This perspective emphasizes the dynamic relationship between learner and environment in the construction of knowledge. The approach underlines the importance of contextuality, through which social, cultural and embodied factors influence formal and informal learning. This book contributes to the understanding of information literacy and its role in formal and informal contexts.
Key Features
- Explores the shape of information literacy within education and workplace contexts
- Introduces a holistic definition of information literacy which has been drawn from empirical studies in the workplace
- Introduces a range of sensitizing concepts for researchers and practitioners
Readership
Educators and practitioners in library, vocational and higher education sectors.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2010
- Published:
- 19th February 2010
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780630298
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843345077
Reviews
An impressive work that challenges many of the popular ideas of IL and how it needs to be approached…a truly special work that reminds us that our information landscape is very much one of wide skies and broad vistas., Library Review
This well researched book provides a logically organised process for readers to understand the complex concept., Australian Academic and Research Libraries
This book is well written, contains a wealth of references, and the chapters are clearly signposted... I would recommend this book to anyone wanting to develop a serious understanding of the wider issues surrounding information literacy., Journal of Information Literacy
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Annemaree Lloyd Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Charles Sturt University, Australia