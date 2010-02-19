Information Literacy Landscapes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843345077, 9781780630298

Information Literacy Landscapes

1st Edition

Information Literacy in Education, Workplace and Everyday Contexts

Authors: Annemaree Lloyd
eBook ISBN: 9781780630298
Paperback ISBN: 9781843345077
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 19th February 2010
Page Count: 208
Table of Contents

Conceptual orientation; Information literacy practice in academic libraries and the higher education landscape; Information literacy in the workplace landscape; Information literacy advocacy and the public library landscape; Landscapes of information literacy; A conceptual architecture for information literacy practice; Concluding comments.

Description

Drawing upon the author’s on going research into information literacy, Information Literacy Landscapes explores the nature of the phenomenon from a socio-cultural perspective, which offers a more holistic approach to understanding information literacy as a catalyst for learning. This perspective emphasizes the dynamic relationship between learner and environment in the construction of knowledge. The approach underlines the importance of contextuality, through which social, cultural and embodied factors influence formal and informal learning. This book contributes to the understanding of information literacy and its role in formal and informal contexts.

Key Features

  • Explores the shape of information literacy within education and workplace contexts
  • Introduces a holistic definition of information literacy which has been drawn from empirical studies in the workplace
  • Introduces a range of sensitizing concepts for researchers and practitioners

Readership

Educators and practitioners in library, vocational and higher education sectors.

Details

No. of pages:
208
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780630298
Paperback ISBN:
9781843345077

Reviews

An impressive work that challenges many of the popular ideas of IL and how it needs to be approached…a truly special work that reminds us that our information landscape is very much one of wide skies and broad vistas., Library Review
This well researched book provides a logically organised process for readers to understand the complex concept., Australian Academic and Research Libraries
This book is well written, contains a wealth of references, and the chapters are clearly signposted... I would recommend this book to anyone wanting to develop a serious understanding of the wider issues surrounding information literacy., Journal of Information Literacy

About the Authors

Annemaree Lloyd Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Charles Sturt University, Australia

