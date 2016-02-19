Hydrocarbon Migration Systems Analysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444891037, 9780080868936

Hydrocarbon Migration Systems Analysis, Volume 35

1st Edition

Authors: J.M. Verweij
eBook ISBN: 9780080868936
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 27th January 1993
Page Count: 273


Table of Contents

PART 1: FLUID FLOW. 1. Introduction to Single-Phase Fluid Flow. Driving forces. Basic equations. Large scale flow of groundwater. 2. Groundwater Flow in Sedimentary Basins. Groundwater flow in actively filling and subsiding basins. Tectonically-induced groundwater flow. Groundwater flow in stable subaerial basins. Local groundwater flow systems. Interaction of groundwater flow systems. PART 2: GENERATION, MIGRATION AND ACCUMULATION OF HYDROCARBONS. 3. Generation and Expulsion of Hydrocarbons. Origin of natural hydrocarbons. Primary hydrocarbon migration. 4. Secondary Hydrocarbon Migration. Secondary hydrocarbon migration under hydrostatic conditions. Secondary hydrocarbon migration under hydrodynamic conditions. Regional aspects of secondary hydrocarbon migration. 5. Hydrocarbon Accumulation, Entrapment and Preservation. Hydrocarbon accumulation and entrapment under hydrostatic conditions. Hydrocarbon accumulation and entrapment under hydrodynamic conditions. Hydrocarbon accumulation and entrapment in hydrodynamic sedimentary basins. Preservation of trapped hydrocarbons. PART 3: BASIN EVALUATION FOR HYDROCARBON EXPLORATION. 6. Application to Basin Evaluation. Hydrodynamic condition, hydrocarbon migration and basin evaluation. Hydrocarbon migration systems analysis. Data base. 7. Qualitative Analysis of Secondary Hydrocarbon Migration Systems. Present-day hydrocarbon migration systems. History of hydrocarbon migration systems. 8. Quantitative Analysis of Secondary Hydrocarbon Migration Systems. Present-day hydrostatic hydrocarbon migration systems. Present-day hydrodynamic conditions. Present-day hydrodynamic hydrocarbon migration systems. History of hydrocarbon migration systems. References. Subject index.

Description

The main intention of this book is to provide geoscientists interested or working in hydrocarbon exploration with a comprehensive understanding of the evolution of hydrocarbon migration systems in sedimentary basins and to give guidelines for its application in basin evaluation. For this purpose, the book fully integrates hydrogeologic and hydrodynamic aspects of the evolution of sedimentary basins with petroleum geologic aspects. It will be of interest to petroleum geologists, hydrogeologists, geochemists and reservoir geologists.

About the Authors

J.M. Verweij Author

