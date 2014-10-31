Hydro-Meteorological Hazards, Risks, and Disasters
1st Edition
Description
Hydro-Meteorological Hazards, Risks, and Disasters provides an integrated look at major atmospheric disasters that have had and continue to have major implications for many of the world’s people, such as floods and droughts. . This volume takes a geoscientific approach to the topic, while also covering current thinking about some directly relevant social scientific issues that can affect lives and property. Hydro-Meteorological Hazards, Risks, and Disasters also contains new insights about how climate change affects hazardous processes. For the first time, information on the many diverse topics relevant to professionals is aggregated into one volume.
Key Features
- Contains contributions from experts in the field selected by a world-renowned editorial board
- Cutting-edge discussion of natural hazard topics that affect the lives and livelihoods of millions of humans worldwide
- Numerous full-color tables, GIS maps, diagrams, illustrations, and photographs of hazardous processes in action
Readership
Ocean scientists, atmospheric scientists, geologists
Table of Contents
- Editorial Foreword
- Foreword
- Section 1. Floods and Storms
- Chapter 1. Flood Processes and Hazards
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. Flood Types and Their Processes
- 1.3. Flood Hazard Probabilities
- 1.4. Floods in a Changing World
- Chapter 2. Measuring and Mapping Flood Processes
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Floodplain Topography
- 2.3. Water Area and Extent Monitoring
- 2.4. Monitoring River Hydraulic Parameters
- 2.5. Hydraulic Models
- 2.6. Integration of Hydraulic Models and Remote Sensing Data
- 2.7. Conclusions and Outlook
- Chapter 3. Palaeoflood Hydrology: Reconstructing Rare Events and Extreme Flood Discharges
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Palaeoflood Approaches and Methodology
- 3.3. Geological and Botanical Palaeoflood Data
- 3.4. Dating Palaeoflood Evidence
- 3.5. Palaeoflood Discharge Estimation
- 3.6. Flood Frequency Analysis Using Palaeoflood Data
- 3.7. Estimation of Palaeoflood Volume
- 3.8. Applied Palaeoflood Hydrology
- 3.9. Conclusions
- Chapter 4. Global and Low-Cost Topographic Data to Support Flood Studies
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Test Site and Data Availability
- 4.3. Inundation Modeling
- 4.4. The Effect of Topography Resolution on Inundation Modeling
- 4.5. Uncertainty Analysis within a Generalized Likelihood Uncertainty Estimation Framework
- 4.6. Results and Discussion
- 4.7. Conclusions
- Chapter 5. Vulnerability and Exposure in Developed and Developing Countries: Large-Scale Assessments
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Vulnerability: Definitions and Complexity
- 5.3. Approaches to Vulnerability
- 5.4. Methodology
- 5.5. Coping with Flood Vulnerability in Developing Countries
- 5.6. Coping with Flood Vulnerability in Developed Countries
- 5.7. Discussions and Perspectives
- Annex 1. Po's delta communes abbreviations
- Annex 2. Awareness and Preparedness Indicator Scaled
- Chapter 6. Integrated Risk Assessment of Water-Related Disasters
- 6.1. Introduction and State-of-the-Art of Risk Assessment Methods of Water-Related Processes
- 6.2. Methodological Framework for Integrated Risk Assessment
- 6.3. The Evaluation of Benefits of Risk Reduction
- 6.4. The Social Dimension: Adaptive and Coping Capacities for Risk Prevention
- 6.5. The Implementation of the KR-FWK
- 6.6. A Demonstration of SERRA Applied to Flood Risk in the City of Dhaka
- 6.7. Final Remarks
- Chapter 7. KULTURisk Methodology Application: Ubaye Valley (Barcelonnette, France)
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Methodology
- 7.3. Results and Discussion
- 7.4. Conclusion
- Chapter 8. Floods and Storms Practical Exercises
- 8.1. Introduction to Flood Modeling
- 8.2. Exercise 1: Numerical Flood Modeling in LISFLOOD-FP
- 8.3. Further Exercises
- 8.4. Appendix: Governing Equations for LISFLOOD-FP Solvers
- Section 2. Wind, Heat Waves, and Droughts
- Chapter 9. Drought Monitoring and Assessment: Remote Sensing and Modeling Approaches for the Famine Early Warning Systems Network
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Rainfall-Based Drought Monitoring
- 9.3. Vegetation Index-Based Drought Monitoring
- 9.4. Model-Driven Drought Indicators
- 9.5. Hazard Outlook (Short-term Drought Bulletin)
- 9.6. Validation of Drought Indicators
- 9.7. Summary and Conclusions
- Chapter 10. Hydrological Modeling for Drought Assessment
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Droughts as a Natural Hazard Worldwide
- 10.3. Characterization of Droughts: Drought Indices
- 10.4. Significance of Hydrological Models for Drought Assessment
- 10.5. Case Study: Hydrological Drought Assessment for the Limpopo Basin
- 10.6. Conclusions
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 31st October 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123964700
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123948465
About the Author
Paolo Paron
Affiliations and Expertise
UNESCO-IHE, Institute for Water Education, Delft, The Netherlands