How to Cheat at Managing Windows Small Business Server 2003 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781932266801, 9780080478388

How to Cheat at Managing Windows Small Business Server 2003

1st Edition

In the Land of the Blind, the One-Eyed Man is King

Authors: Susan Snedaker
eBook ISBN: 9780080478388
Hardcover ISBN: 9781932266801
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 23rd September 2004
Page Count: 512
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
5800.00
4930.00
59.04
50.18
54.95
46.71
33.99
28.89
42.95
36.51
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
51.95
44.16
31.99
27.19
39.95
33.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Installing Windows Small Business Server 2003 Upgrading to Windows Small Business Server 2003 Securing Windows Small Business Server 2003 Connecting to the Internet Configuring Remote Access Activating Your Server and Adding Client Licenses Adding a Printer and Configuring a Fax Adding Users and Computers Managing Messaging in Windows Small Business Server 2003 Configuring Outlook Web Access Configuring Windows SharePoint Services Managing Client Computers Managing Users and Groups Managing Remote Web Workplace Configuring Monitoring and Alerts Protecting Against Data Loss Identifying Troubleshooting Tools

Description

How to Cheat at Managing Windows Small Business Server 2003 deals only with the vital, and will be a huge relief to the hundreds of thousands of managers who probably never imagined they would be managing the operating system equivalent of the Space Shuttle.

Key Features

  • The "80/20" Rule applied to managing a Windows Small Business Server 2003 network. Concise coverage, with ready-to-use solutions, of the most commonly encountered W2K3 Server tasks and problems.
  • Written for the non-MCSE, with little technical training, who is responsible for running a small to medium sized network.
  • Microsoft has announced it will no longer support Windows NT 4 products, effective Dec. 31, 2004. Millions of small businesses that did not upgrade to Windows Server 2000 will choose to upgrade directly to Windows Server 2003, and this will be a timely book.

Readership

IT Professional

Details

No. of pages:
512
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Syngress 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Syngress
eBook ISBN:
9780080478388
Hardcover ISBN:
9781932266801

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Susan Snedaker Author

Susan Snedaker, currently Director of IT and Information Security Officer at a large community hospital in Arizona, which has achieved HIMSS Analytics Stage 7 (EMR) certification and has been voted 100 Most Wired Hospitals two years in a row. Susan has over 20 years’ experience working in IT in both technical and executive positions including with Microsoft, Honeywell, and VirtualTeam Consulting. Her experience in executive roles has honed her extensive strategic and operational experience in managing data centers, core infrastructure, hardware, software and IT projects involving both small and large teams. Susan holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) and a Bachelors degree in Management. She is a Certified Professional in Healthcare Information Management Systems (CPHIMS), Certified Information Security Manager (CISM), and was previously certified as a Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer (MCSE), a Microsoft Certified Trainer (MCT). Susan also holds a certificate in Advanced Project Management from Stanford University and an Executive Certificate in International Management from Thunderbird University’s Garvin School of International Management. She is the author of six books and numerous chapters on a variety of technical and IT subjects.

Affiliations and Expertise

MCSE, MCT Founder, Virtual Team Consulting, Tucson, AZ, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.