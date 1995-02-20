High-Temperature Superconducting Materials Science and Engineering
1st Edition
New Concepts and Technology
Description
This book explores the fascinating field of high-temperature superconductivity. Basic concepts–including experimental techniques and theoretical issues–are discussed in a clear, systematic manner. In addition, the most recent research results in the measurements, materials synthesis and processing, and characterization of physical properties of high-temperature superconductors are presented. Researchers and students alike can use this book as a comprehensive introduction not only to superconductivity but also to materials-related research in electromagnetic ceramics.
Special features of the book:
- presents recent developments in vortex-state properties, defects characterization, and phase equilibrium
- introduces basic concepts for experimental techniques at low temperatures and high magnetic fields
- provides a valuable reference for materials-related research
- discusses potential industrial applications of high-temperature superconductivity
- includes novel processing technologies for thin film and bulk materials
- suggests areas of research and specific problems whose solution can make high-Tc superconductors a practical reality
Readership
Technical non-specialists and graduate students in physics and materials science
Table of Contents
Preface. High-Temperature Superconductivity in the Layered Cuprates: An Overview (J.C. Phillips). Crystal chemistry—structure and function. Normal-state percolative transport in ferroelastic anionic metals. Field-dependent resistive transition and Tinkham-Josephson networks. Resonant pinning centers and interlayer coupling. References. Recommended reading. Properties of High-Temperature Superconductors (J.D. Hettinger, D.G. Steel). Background. Cryogenic systems and technical considerations. Measurements of properties of high-temperature superconducting materials. Results. Summary. References. Recommended reading. Crystal Structures and Phase Equilibria (F. Izumi, E. Takayama-Muromachi). Structural features of superconducting copper oxides. Descriptions of the structures for superconducting copper oxides. Roles of charge reservoirs in superconductivity. Phase equilibria and phase stabilities. References. Recommended reading. Statics and Dynamics of the Vortex State in Type II Superconductors (S. Sengupta, D. Shi). The mixed state. Properties of an isolated vortex. Critical state models. Flux pinning in type II superconductors. Flux motion. Magnetic relaxation in a type II superconductor. References. Recommended reading. Structural Defects in YBa2Cu3O7-&dgr; Superconductors (Y. Zhu). Intragranular structural defects. Intragranular structural defects–grain boundaries. References. Recommended reading. Transport Critical Currents (H. Jones, R.G. Jenkins). Terminology. E-J characteristics. Transport critical current measurements. Ic measurements on HTS. Temperature and field dependence of transport critical currents in high-temperature superconducting materials. Technological implications. Summary and concluding remarks. References. Recommended reading. High-Temperature Superconducting Thin Films (J.M. Phillips). Thin-film fabrication. Substrates. Multilayers. Characterization of HTS thin films. Applications of HTS thin films. Status of HTS thin films. References. Recommended reading. Bulk Processing and Characterization of YBa2Cu3O6+x (P. McGinn). Powder preparation. Sintering. Thick-film processing. Wire processing. Weak links. Melt-texture processing. Critical current density measurements. Mechanical properties. Summary. References. Recommended reading. Processing Bi-Based High-Tc Superconducting Tapes, Wires, and Thick Films for Conductor Applications (E.E. Hellstrom). Powder processing. Fabricating BSCCO conductors. Melt-processing 2212 conductors. Toward phase-pure 2212 conductors. Bubbling in 2212 tapes and wires. Carbon effects in 2212 tapes and wires. Step solidification melt processing of 2212 conductors. Actual melt-processing schedules for 2212 conductors. Suggestions for making 2212 conductors. Future directions for melt-processing 2212 conductors. 2223 conductors. Summary. References. Recommended reading. Applications for High-Temperature Superconductors (Z.J.J. Stekly, E. Gregory). HTS conductors/coils. Commercial applications. Propulsion/levitation. Particle accelerators. Power applications. The future. References. Recommended reading. Index.
5 line drawings, 54 half-tones.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1995
- Published:
- 20th February 1995
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080534176
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080421513
About the Editor
Donglu Shi
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Cincinnati, OH, USA