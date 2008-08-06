High Temperature Oxidation and Corrosion of Metals, Volume 1

Preface<BR id=""CRLF"">Abbreviations and Acronyms<BR id=""CRLF"">Glossary of Symbols<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">1. THE NATURE OF HIGH TEMPERATURE OXIDATION<BR id=""CRLF"">1.1 Metal Loss due to the Scaling of Steel<BR id=""CRLF"">1.2 Heating Elements<BR id=""CRLF"">1.3 Protecting Turbine Engine Components<BR id=""CRLF"">1.4 Hydrocarbon Cracking Furnaces<BR id=""CRLF"">1.5 Prediction and Measurement<BR id=""CRLF""> Oxidation Rates<BR id=""CRLF"">1.6 Rate Equations<BR id=""CRLF""> Linear Kinetics<BR id=""CRLF""> Diffusion Controlled Processes and Parabolic Kinetics<BR id=""CRLF""> Diffusion and Phase Boundary Processes Combined<BR id=""CRLF""> Volatilisation<BR id=""CRLF""> Thin Oxide Film Growth<BR id=""CRLF"">1.7 Reaction Morphology: Specimen Examination<BR id=""CRLF"">1.8 Summary<BR id=""CRLF""> References<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">2. ENABLING THEORY<BR id=""CRLF"">2.1 Chemical Thermodynamics<BR id=""CRLF""> Chemical Potential and Composition<BR id=""CRLF""> Chemical Equilibrium in Gas Mixtures<BR id=""CRLF"">2.2 Chemical Equilibria between Solids and Gases<BR id=""CRLF"">Chemical Equilibria Involving Multiple Solids<BR id=""CRLF"">Gases Containing Two Reactants <BR id=""CRLF"">2.3 Alloys and Solid Solutions<BR id=""CRLF"">Dissolution of Gases in Metals<BR id=""CRLF"">2.4 Chemical Equilibria Between Alloys and Gases<BR id=""CRLF"">Equilibria between Alloys and a Single Oxide<BR id=""CRLF""> Equilibria between Alloys and Multiple Oxides<BR id=""CRLF"">2.5 Thermodynamics of Diffusion<BR id=""CRLF"">Driving Forces<BR id=""CRLF"">Point Defects<BR id=""CRLF"">2.6 Absolute Rate Theory Applied to Lattice Particle Diffusion<BR id=""CRLF"">2.7 Diffusion in Alloys<BR id=""CRLF"">Origins of Cross Effects<BR id=""CRLF"">Kirkendall Effect<BR id=""CRLF"">Diffusion Data for Alloys<BR id=""CRLF"">2.8 Diffusion Couples and the Measurement of Diffusion Coefficients<BR id=""CRLF"">2.9 Interfacial Processes and Gas Phase Mass Transfer<BR id=""CRLF"">Gas Adsorption<BR id=""CRLF"">Gas Phase Mass Transfer at Low Pressure<BR id=""CRLF"">Mass Transfer in Dilute Gases <BR id=""CRLF"">2.10 Mechanical Effects: Stresses in Oxide Scales<BR id=""CRLF"">Stresses Developed during Oxidation<BR id=""CRLF"">Stresses Developed during Temperature Change<BR id=""CRLF"">2.11 Further Reading<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">3. OXIDATION OF PURE METALS<BR id=""CRLF"">3.1 Experimental Findings<BR id=""CRLF"">3.2 Use of Phase Diagrams<BR id=""CRLF"">3.3 Point Defects and Nonstoichiometry in Ionic Oxides<BR id=""CRLF"">3.4 Lattice Species and Structural Units in Ionic Oxides<BR id=""CRLF"">3.5 Gibbs-Duhem Equation for Defective Solid Oxides<BR id=""CRLF"">3.6 Lattice Diffusion and Oxide Scaling – Wagner’s Model<BR id=""CRLF"">3.7 Validation of Wagner’s Model<BR id=""CRLF""> Oxidation of Nickel<BR id=""CRLF""> Oxidation of Cobalt<BR id=""CRLF""> Oxidation of Iron<BR id=""CRLF""> Sulphidation of Iron<BR id=""CRLF""> Effects of Oxidant Partial Pressure on the Parabolic Rate Constant<BR id=""CRLF""> Effect of Temperature on the Parabolic Rate Constant<BR id=""CRLF""> Other Systems<BR id=""CRLF""> Utility of Wagner’s Theory<BR id=""CRLF"">3.8 Impurity Effects on Lattice Diffusion<BR id=""CRLF"">3.9 Microstructural Effects <BR id=""CRLF""> Grain Boundary Diffusion<BR id=""CRLF""> Multi-Layer Scale Growth<BR id=""CRLF""> Development of Macroscopic Defects and Scale Detachment<BR id=""CRLF"">3.10 Reactions not Controlled by Solid-State Diffusion<BR id=""CRLF""> Oxidation of Iron at low to form Wüstite Only<BR id=""CRLF""> Oxidation of Silicon<BR id=""CRLF""> References<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">4. MIXED GAS CORROSION OF PURE METALS<BR id=""CRLF"">4.1 Selected Experimental Findings<BR id=""CRLF"">4.2 Phase Diagrams and Diffusion Paths<BR id=""CRLF""> Scaling of Chromium in Oxidising-Nitriding and Oxidising-Carburising Gases<BR id=""CRLF""> Scaling of Chromium in Oxidising-Sulphidising-Carburising Gases<BR id=""CRLF""> Scaling of Iron in Oxidising-Sulphidising Gases<BR id=""CRLF""> Scaling of Nickel in Oxidising-Sulphidising Gases<BR id=""CRLF"">4.3 Scale-Gas Interactions<BR id=""CRLF""> Identity of Reactant Species<BR id=""CRLF""> Rate Determining Processes in SO2 Reactions<BR id=""CRLF""> Production of Metastable Sulphide<BR id=""CRLF""> Independent Oxide and Sulphide Growth in SO2<BR id=""CRLF"">4.4 Transport Processes in Mixed Scales<BR id=""CRLF""> Effect of Pre-oxidation on Reaction with Sulphidising-Oxidising Gases<BR id=""CRLF""> Solid-State Diffusion of Sulphur<BR id=""CRLF""> Gas Diffusion Through Scales<BR id=""CRLF""> Scale Penetration by Multiple Gas Species<BR id=""CRLF""> Metal Transport Processes<BR id=""CRLF"">4.5 Predicting the Outcome of Mixed Gas Reactions<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">5. ALLOY OXIDATION I: SINGLE-PHASE SCALES<BR id=""CRLF"">5.1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">5.2 Selected Experimental Results <BR id=""CRLF"">5.3 Phase Diagrams and Diffusion Paths<BR id=""CRLF"">5.4 Selective Oxidation of One Alloy Component<BR id=""CRLF"">5.5 Selective Oxidation of One Alloy Component under Non Steady-State Conditions<BR id=""CRLF"">5.6 Solid Solution Oxide Scales<BR id=""CRLF""> Modelling Diffusion in Solid Solution Scales<BR id=""CRLF"">5.7 Transient Oxidation<BR id=""CRLF""> Transient Behaviour Associated with Alumina Phase Transformations<BR id=""CRLF"">5.8 Microstructural Changes in Subsurface Alloy Regions<BR id=""CRLF""> Subsurface Void Formation<BR id=""CRLF""> Scale-Alloy Interface Stability<BR id=""CRLF""> Phase Dissolution<BR id=""CRLF""> New Phase Formation<BR id=""CRLF""> Other Transformations<BR id=""CRLF"">5.9 Breakdown of Steady-State Scale<BR id=""CRLF"">5.10 Other Factors Affecting Scale Growth<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">6. ALLOY OXIDATION II: INTERNAL OXIDATION<BR id=""CRLF"">6.1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">6.2 Selected Experimental Results<BR id=""CRLF"">6.3 Internal Oxidation Kinetics in the Absence of External Scaling<BR id=""CRLF"">6.4 Experimental Verification of Diffusion Model<BR id=""CRLF"">6.5 Surface Diffusion Effects in the Precipitation Zone<BR id=""CRLF"">6.6 Internal Precipitates of Low Stability<BR id=""CRLF"">6.7 Precipitate Nucleation and Growth<BR id=""CRLF"">6.8 Cellular Precipitation Morphologies<BR id=""CRLF"">6.9 Multiple Internal Precipitates<BR id=""CRLF"">6.10 Solute Interactions in the Precipitation Zone<BR id=""CRLF"">6.11 Transition from Internal to External Oxidation<BR id=""CRLF"">6.12 Internal Oxidation Beneath a Corroding Alloy Surface<BR id=""CRLF"">6.13 Volume Expansion in the Internal Precipitation Zone<BR id=""CRLF""> References<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">7. ALLOY OXIDATION III: MULTI-PHASE SCALES<BR id=""CRLF"">7.1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">7.2 Binary Alumina Formers<BR id=""CRLF"">The Ni-Al System<BR id=""CRLF"">The Fe-Al System<BR id=""CRLF"">7.3 Binary Chromia Formers<BR id=""CRLF"">The Ni-Cr and Fe-Cr Systems<BR id=""CRLF"">Transport Processes in Chromia Scales<BR id=""CRLF"">7.4 Ternary Alloy Oxidation<BR id=""CRLF"">Fe-Ni-Cr Alloys<BR id=""CRLF"">Ni-Pt-Al Alloys<BR id=""CRLF"">Ni-Cr-Al Alloys<BR id=""CRLF"">Fe-Cr-Al Alloys<BR id=""CRLF"">Third Element Effect<BR id=""CRLF"">7.5 Scale Spallation<BR id=""CRLF"">The Sulphur Effect<BR id=""CRLF"">Interfacial Voids and Scale Detachment<BR id=""CRLF"">Reactive Element Effects<BR id=""CRLF"">7.6 Effects of Minor Alloying Additions<BR id=""CRLF"">Silicon Effects<BR id=""CRLF"">Manganese Effects<BR id=""CRLF"">Titanium Effects<BR id=""CRLF"">Other Effects<BR id=""CRLF"">7.7 Effects of Secondary Oxidants<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">8. CORROSION BY SULPHUR<BR id=""CRLF"">8.1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">8.2 Sulphidation of Pure Metals<BR id=""CRLF"">Sulphidation Kinetics and Rates<BR id=""CRLF"">Growth of NiAs-type Sulphide Scales<BR id=""CRLF"">Sulphidation of Manganese<BR id=""CRLF"">Sulphidation of Refractory Metals Sulphides<BR id=""CRLF"">8.3 Alloying for Sulphidation Protection<BR id=""CRLF"">Alloying with Chromium<BR id=""CRLF"">Alloying with Aluminium<BR id=""CRLF"">M-Cr-Al Alloys<BR id=""CRLF"">Alloying with Manganese<BR id=""CRLF"">Alloying with Molybdenum<BR id=""CRLF"">Refractory Metal Alloys<BR id=""CRLF"">8.4 Sulphidation in H2/H2S<BR id=""CRLF"">8.5 Effects of Temperature and Sulphur Partial Pressure <BR id=""CRLF"">8.6 The Role of Oxygen<BR id=""CRLF"">8.7 Internal Sulphidation<BR id=""CRLF"">8.8 Hot Corrosion<BR id=""CRLF"">Phenomenology of Sulphate Induced Hot Corrosion<BR id=""CRLF"">Molten Salt Chemistry<BR id=""CRLF"">Fluxing Mechanisms<BR id=""CRLF"">Type I and Type II Hot Corrosion<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">9. CORROSION BY CARBON<BR id=""CRLF"">9.1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">9.2 Gaseous carbon activities<BR id=""CRLF"">9.3 Carburisation<BR id=""CRLF"">9.4 Internal Carburisation of Model Alloys<BR id=""CRLF""> Reaction Morphologies and Thermodynamics<BR id=""CRLF""> Carburisation Kinetics<BR id=""CRLF""> Carbide Microstructures and Distributions<BR id=""CRLF"">9.5 Internal Carburisation of Heat Resisting Alloys<BR id=""CRLF""> Effect of Carbon<BR id=""CRLF""> Effect of Molybdenum<BR id=""CRLF""> Effect of Silicon<BR id=""CRLF""> Effect of Niobium and Reactive Elements<BR id=""CRLF""> Effect of Aluminium<BR id=""CRLF""> Alloying for Carburisation Protection<BR id=""CRLF"">9.6 Metal Dusting of Iron and Ferritic Alloys<BR id=""CRLF""> Metal Dusting of Iron<BR id=""CRLF""> Iron Dusting in the Absence of Cementite<BR id=""CRLF""> Effects of Temperature and gas Composition on Iron Dusting<BR id=""CRLF""> Dusting of Low Alloy Steels<BR id=""CRLF""> Dusting of fFerritic Chromium Ssteels<BR id=""CRLF""> Dusting of FeAl and FeCrAl Alloys<BR id=""CRLF"">9.7 Dusting of Nickel and Austenitic Alloys<BR id=""CRLF""> Metal Dusting of Nickel<BR id=""CRLF""> Dusting of Nickel Alloys in the Absence of Oxide Scales<BR id=""CRLF""> Effects of Temperature and Gas Composition on Nickel Dusting<BR id=""CRLF""> Dusting of Aaustenitic Alloys<BR id=""CRLF"">9.8 Protection by Oxide Scaling<BR id=""CRLF""> Protection by Coatings<BR id=""CRLF""> Protection by Adsorbed Sulphur<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">10. EFFECTS OF WATER VAPOUR ON OXIDATION<BR id=""CRLF"">10.1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">10.2 Volatile Metal Hydroxide Formation<BR id=""CRLF""> Chromia Volatilisation<BR id=""CRLF""> Chromia Volatilisation in Steam<BR id=""CRLF""> Effects of Chromia Volatilisation<BR id=""CRLF""> Silica Volatilisation<BR id=""CRLF""> Other Oxides<BR id=""CRLF"">10.3 Scale-Gas Interfacial Processes<BR id=""CRLF"">10.4 Scale Transport Properties<BR id=""CRLF""> Gas Transport<BR id=""CRLF""> Molecular Transport<BR id=""CRLF""> Molecular Transport in Chromia Scales<BR id=""CRLF""> Ionic Transport<BR id=""CRLF"">10.5 Water Vapour Effects on Alumina Formation<BR id=""CRLF"">10.6 Void Development in Growing Scales<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">11. CYCLIC OXIDATION<BR id=""CRLF"">11.1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">11.2 Alloy Depletion and Scale Rehealing<BR id=""CRLF"">11.3 Spallation Models<BR id=""CRLF"">11.4 Combination of Spalling and Depletion Models<BR id=""CRLF"">11.5 Effects of Experimental Variables<BR id=""CRLF""> Temperature Cycle Parameters<BR id=""CRLF""> Continuous Thermogravimetric Analysis<BR id=""CRLF""> Compositions of Alloys and Environments<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">12. ALLOY DESIGN<BR id=""CRLF"">12.1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">12.2 Alloy Design for Resistance to Oxygen<BR id=""CRLF"">12.3 Design Against Oxide Scale Spallation<BR id=""CRLF"">12.4 Design for Resistance to Other Corrodents and Mixed Gases<BR id=""CRLF"">12.5 Future Research<BR id=""CRLF""> Electric Power Generation <BR id=""CRLF""> Petrochemical and Chemical Process Industries<BR id=""CRLF""> Greenhouse Gas Emission Control<BR id=""CRLF"">12.6 Fundamental Research<BR id=""CRLF""> Grain Boundaries in Oxide Scales<BR id=""CRLF""> Water Vapour Effects<BR id=""CRLF""> Nucleation and Growth Phenomena<BR id=""CRLF"">12.7 Conclusion<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Appendix A<BR id=""CRLF"">Appendix B<BR id=""CRLF"">Appendix C<BR id=""CRLF"">Appendix D<BR id=""CRLF"">Index