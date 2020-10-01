Heterostructured Photocatalysts for Solar Energy Conversion
1st Edition
Description
The concept of visible light active catalysis emerged in recent decades and continues to attract the scientific community. Driven primarily by an opportunity to develop novel multifunctional materials on one hand, and sustainable technologies on the other, several successful approaches have been explored. However, preparation, characterization and application of visible light active Z-scheme heterojunction based catalytic nanostructure are still at the foreground of research activity.
Heterostructured photocatalysts for efficient solar energy conversion provides a comprehensive description of novel z-scheme hybrid materials based on metal oxide or chalcogenides-based semiconductor, carbon-based nanomaterials (conducting polymers, graphene, and other carbon materials) for energy conversion applications such as hydrogen generation, water splitting, CO2 reduction or degradation of organic pollutants, as well as their associated new material and technology development. It addresses a variety of topics such as photochemical processes, materials and fabrication, degradation mechanisms, as well as challenges and strategies. The book includes in-depth discussions ranging from comprehensive understanding, to engineering of materials and applied devices.
Key Features
- Provides an overview on recently developed Z-scheme photocatalysts and to stress their performance as catalysts, covering most of the important topics in photocatalysis
- Covers the most recent advances in synthesis, a deeper understanding of the principles underlying electronic behaviour of catalytic nanostructures, mechanistic details and the evaluation of their effectiveness as well as perspectives in solar light harvesting
- Serves as a valuable resource for better understanding of the current state of photocatalysis research and its possible applications in energy domain
Readership
Materials Scientists and Engineers in R&D and academia, Chemical Engineers
Table of Contents
- Heterogeneous photocatalysis: Z-scheme based heterostructures
2. Atomic and electronic structures of Z-scheme heterojunction
3. Photocatalytic H2 generation using Z-scheme heterostructures through water reduction
4. Photocatalytic water splitting using Z-scheme heterostructures
5. Z-scheme based heterostructures for organic pollutant degradation
6. Z-scheme based heterostructures for CO2 reduction
7. TiO2 based Z-scheme photocatalysts for photocatalytic applications
8. Bismuth based Z-scheme heterostructures for visible light driven photocatalysis
9. Development of g-C3N4 based Z-scheme photocatalysts
10. Solid state Z-scheme heterostructures
11. Strategies for the improvement of catalytic efficiency of Z-scheme heterostructures for commercial application
Details
- No. of pages:
- 490
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st October 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128200728
About the Editor
Srabanti Ghosh
Srabanti Ghosh received her PhD degree in Chemistry from UGC-DAE Consortium for Scientific Research, Kolkata Centre, and Jadavpur University, India and completed postdoctoral programs at the University of Paris SUD (France). She is presently working as a CSIR-SRA (Scientists' Pool Scheme) in Central Glass and Ceramic Research Institute, Kolkata, India. Her main research interests include synthesis, characterization of functional materials and their photoelectrochemical properties for energy conversion and storage devices, photocatalysts, electrocatalysts, fuel cells and biosensors applications. She co-authored 49 publications in international scientific journals, 1 patent and 60 contributions to scientific congresses. She contributed 7 book chapters covering the large fields of nanomaterials, electrocatalysis, and photocatalysis, edited one book on visible-light-active photocatalysis by Wiley-VCH VerlagGmbh & Co. KGaA. She routinely acts as a reviewer for relevant scientific journals in photochemistry, electrochemistry, material sciences and sensors. Her current research work is focused on photocatalytic application of conducting polymer nanostructures, low cost catalysts for solar light harvesting, water splitting, hydrogen generation, and fuel cell applications.
Affiliations and Expertise
CSIR-Central Glass and Ceramic Research Institute