Heterostructured Photocatalysts for Solar Energy Conversion

The concept of visible light active catalysis emerged in recent decades and continues to attract the scientific community. Driven primarily by an opportunity to develop novel multifunctional materials on one hand, and sustainable technologies on the other, several successful approaches have been explored. However, preparation, characterization and application of visible light active Z-scheme heterojunction based catalytic nanostructure are still at the foreground of research activity.

Heterostructured photocatalysts for efficient solar energy conversion provides a comprehensive description of novel z-scheme hybrid materials based on metal oxide or chalcogenides-based semiconductor, carbon-based nanomaterials (conducting polymers, graphene, and other carbon materials) for energy conversion applications such as hydrogen generation, water splitting, CO2 reduction or degradation of organic pollutants, as well as their associated new material and technology development. It addresses a variety of topics such as photochemical processes, materials and fabrication, degradation mechanisms, as well as challenges and strategies. The book includes in-depth discussions ranging from comprehensive understanding, to engineering of materials and applied devices.