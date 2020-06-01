Herbal Medicine in Andrology
1st Edition
An Evidence-based Update
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Herbal Medicine in Andrology: An Evidence-based Update provides a thoughtful and comprehensive overview of ethnomedical approaches in andrology, including ethnopharmacology of plant extracts and relevant bioactive compounds. It highlights information on the availability of medicinal plants and the legal and procedural processes involved in developing a marketable product. This reference helps clinicians and scientists develop an understanding in how herbal medicine can be used to treat andrological patients in practice. Only a limited number of journal articles are available on this topic, which makes this reference be a valuable source of information for a larger audience including urologists, andrologists, gynecologists, reproductive endocrinologists, and basic scientists.
Key Features
- Provides essential evidence-based information about herbal medicine
- Offers an ethnopharmacological background on bioactive compounds in certain plant extracts
- Educates the basic scientist and clinician about the use of herbal medicines in andrology
- Provides an update to recent advances on herbal medicine in andrology from world experts
- Presents an overview on major andrological indications in one chapter and elaborates on specific plants from various regions of the world in the following chapter
Readership
Reproductive biologists, reproductive endocrinologists, academic clinicians interested in male reproduction, andrologists, embryologists, urologists, family practitioners, basic andrological scientists
Table of Contents
- Herbal medicine: an introduction to its history (B van Wyk)
- Herbal pharmacognosy: an introduction (TBD)
- Basic herbal pharmacology (TBD)
- Overview on the clinical presentation and indications (K Leisegang; I Tambi)
- Testosterone deficiency
- Poor semen quality and infertility
- Aging Males’ Symptoms
- Erectile dysfunction
- Hypogonadism
- BPH
- PCa
- Prostatitis and MAGI
- Autoimmunity (Anti-sperm antibodies)
- Male contraception
- Libido
- Herbal medicine use to treat andrological problems
- Americas (M Villar; G Gonzales)
- Lepidium meyenii (Maca)
- Serenoa repens (Saw palmetto)
- Cucurbita pepo (Pumpkin) seeds
- Panax quinquefolius (American ginseng)
- Chamaelirium luteum (False unicorn)
- Ptychopetalum olacoides (Muira puama)
- Smilax officinalis (Sarsapirilla)
- Middle east (R Rahimi; M Hoosen)
- Phoenix dactylifera (Red palm seeds)
- Nigella sativa (Black seed)
- Vitus vinifera and resveratrol (Grape seed extract)
- Africa (P Moundipa; D Massoma Lembe; C Sewani-Rusike; R Henkel)
- Pausinystalia johimbe (Yohimbe)
- Basella alba (Malabar spinach)
- Hibiscus macranthus (Hibiscus)
- Typha capensis (Bullrush)
- Mondia whitei (Whites ginger)
- Aspalthus linearis (Rooibos)
- Asia and the Indian Subcontinent (I Tambi; A George; K Bone)
- Withania somnifera (Ashwanganda)
- Eurycoma longifolia (Tongkat Ali)
- Tribulus terrestris (Devils weed)
- Panax ginseng (Korean ginseng)
- Eleutherococcus senticosus (Siberian gingeng)
- Zingiber officinale (Ginger root)
- Epimedium grandiflorum (Horny goat weed)
- Astragalus membranaceus (Astragalus)
- Gingko biloba (Gingko)
- Curcuma longa (Tumeric)
- Camellia sinensis (Green tea)
- Centella asiatica (Gotu kola)
- Traditional Chinese Medicine (S Tao)
- Europe (K Bone)
- Pinus pinaster and Pycnogenol (Maritime pine bark extract)
- Urtica doica (Stinging nettle)
- Quality control, extraction methods and standardization: Interface between traditional use and scientific investigation (J Campbell)
- Legal regulations for the use of herbal remedies (J Syce)
- Herbal medicine and drug interaction (TBD)
- Commentary: Use of herbal medicines as primary or supplementary treatment in andrology (R Henkel; A Agarwal)
- Current status of integration of herbal medicines in clinical practice and possible development of the market (A George)
- Evaluation of the level of evidence (R Henkel; A Agarwal)
- Epilogue (A Agarwal; R Henkel)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128155653
About the Editor
Ralf Henkel
Professor Henkel has expertise in male reproductive health - specialty: Andrology. He is a visiting reproductive scientist at the Cleveland Clinic. He studied Biology and Chemistry at the University of Marburg, Germany, and obtained his PhD investigating the protein secretion of rabbit blastocysts during early pregnancy. Dr. Henkel is currently Senior Professor for Reproductive Biology at the Department of Medical Bioscience at the University of the Western Cape, Bellville, South Africa. He has published more than 90 papers, contributed to nearly 30 books, and is a member of the Editorial Boards of five international journals and Editor-in-Chief of Andrologia. His specialty is male reproductive health, including male infertility, sperm functions, impact of oxidative stress on sperm functions, DNA fragmentation and fertilization. Dr. Henkel investigates the effects of Traditional Medicine on male reproductive functions and the prostate in cases of prostate cancer and benign prostatic hyperplasia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head, Department of Medical Biosciences, University of the Western Cape, South Africa
Ashok Agarwal
Dr. Agarwal received his PhD in 1983 from Banaras Hindu University, India. He did his post-doctorate training in Reproductive Biology under a fellowship from The Rockefeller Foundation at Harvard Medical School. He was an Instructor in Surgery and then an Assistant professor of urology at Harvard Medical School from 1988 to 1992. He was appointed in 1993 by the Cleveland Clinic Foundation as the Head of the Clinical Andrology Center, which over the years under his leadership, has become a center of excellence in the United States for the diagnosis of male infertility and fertility preservation of men with oncological conditions. He is the recipient of over 100 research grants. His current research interests include studies on molecular markers of oxidative stress, DNA integrity, and proteomics in the pathophysiology of male and female reproduction, effect of radio frequency radiation on fertility and fertility preservation in patients with cancer. Dr. Agarwal is actively involved in laboratory and clinical studies looking at the efficacy of certain antioxidants in improving the fertility of male patients. He has published over 500 scientific papers and review articles in peer reviewed scientific journals, authored over 100 book chapters, and presented over 800 papers at both national and international scientific meetings. He has edited 18 medical text books/ manuals related to male infertility, ART, fertility preservation, DNA damage and antioxidants. He is the guest editor of 4 special journal issues. He is a member or office bearer of several professional societies including: American Society for Reproductive Medicine, American Society of Andrology, American Urological Association, Society for the Study of Male Reproduction and Society for the Study of Male Reproduction and Urology. Dr. Agarwal is active in basic and clinical research and his laboratory has trained more than 500 basic scientists and clinical researchers from the United States and more than 50 countries.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Center for Reproductive Medicine; Professor, Lerner College of Medicine, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio, USA