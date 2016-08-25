Hematopathology
2nd Edition
Description
The world's leading reference in hematopathology returns with this completely updated second edition. Authored by international experts in the field, it covers a broad range of hematologic disorders -- both benign and malignant -- with information on the pathogenesis, clinical and pathologic diagnosis, and treatment for each. Comprehensive in scope, it's a must-have resource for both residents and practicing pathologists alike.
Key Features
- Authored by the chief architects of the WHO classification in neoplasms of hematopoietic and lymphoid tissue.
- Covers the newest diagnostic techniques, including molecular, immunohistochemical, and genetic studies.
- Confirm or challenge your diagnostic interpretations by comparing specimens to over 1,000 high-quality color images.
Table of Contents
Contents
Part I: TECHNICAL ASPECTS
1. Processing of the Lymph Node Biopsy Specimen
2. Fine Needle Aspiration of Lymph Nodes
3. Collection, Processing, and Examination of Bone Marrow Specimens
4. Immunohistochemistry for the Hematopathology Laboratory
5. Flow Cytometry
6. Molecular Diagnosis in Hematopathology
7. Important Chromosomal Aberrations in Hematologic Neoplasms and Key Techniques to Diagnose Them
Part II: NORMAL and REACTIVE CONDTIONS of HEMATOPOIETIC TISSUES
8. Normal Lymphoid Organs and Tissues
9. The Reactive Lymphadenopathies
10. The Normal Bone Marrow
11. Evaluation of Anemia, Leukopenia, and Thrombocytopenia
12. Bone Marrow Findings in Inflammatory, Infectious, and Metabolic Disorders
Part III: LYMPHOID NEOPLASMS
13. Principles of Classification of Lymphoid Neoplasms
Section 1: Mature B-Cell Neoplasms
14. Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia/Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma and B-Cell Prolymphocytic Leukemia
15. Lymphoplasmacytic Lymphoma and Waldenström Macroglobulinemia
16. Hairy Cell Leukemia
17. Splenic Marginal Zone Lymphoma and Other Small B-Cell Neoplasms in the Spleen
18. Follicular Lymphoma
19. Extranodal Marginal Zone Lymphoma: MALT Lymphoma
20. Primary Cutaneous B-Cell Lymphomas
21. Nodal Marginal Zone Lymphoma
22. Mantle Cell Lymphoma
23. Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma
24. Burkitt Lymphoma and its Mimics
25. Plasmablastic Neoplasms Other Than Plasma Cell Myeloma
26. Plasma Cell Neoplasms
27. Nodular Lymphocyte-Predominant Hodgkin's Lymphoma
28. Classical Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Related Lesions
29. Virally Associated B-Cell Lymphoproliferative Disease
Section 2: MATURE T-CELL AND NK-CELL NEOPLASMS
30. Virally Associated T-Cell and NK-Cell Neoplasms
31. T-Cell and NK-Cell Large Granular Lymphocyte Proliferations
32. T-Cell Prolymphocytic Leukemia
33. Adult T-Cell Leukemia/Lymphoma
34. Hepatosplenic T-Cell Lymphoma
35. Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma, Not Otherwise Specified
36. Angioimmunoblastic T-Cell Lymphoma
37. Anaplastic Large-Cell Lymphoma, ALK Positive and ALK Negative
38. Enteropathy-Associated T-Cell Lymphoma and Other Primary Intestinal T-Cell Lymphomas
39. Mycosis Fungoides and Sézary Syndrome
40. Primary Cutaneous CD30-Positive T-Cell Lymphoproliferative Disorders
41. Primary Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphomas: Rare Subtypes
Section 3: Precursor B- and T-Cell Neoplasms
42. Precursor B- and T-Cell Neoplasms
43. Acute Leukemias of Ambiguous Lineage
Part IV: MYELOID NEOPLASMS
44. Principles of Classification of Myeloid Neoplasms
45. The Myelodysplastic Syndromes
46. Acute Myeloid Leukemia
47. Myeloproliferative Neoplasms
48. Myelodysplastic/Myeloproliferative Neoplasms
49. Mastocytosis
50. Eosinophilia and Chronic Eosinophilic Leukemia, Including Myeloid/Lymphoid Neoplasms with Eosinophilia and Rearrangement of PDGFRA, PDGFRB, FGFR1, or JAK2
51. Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm
Part V: HISTIOCYTIC PROLIFERATIONS
52. Nonneoplastic Histiocytic Proliferations of Lymph Nodes and Bone Marrow
53. Histiocytic and Dendritic Cell Neoplasms Including Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis and Langerhans Cell Sarcoma
Part VI: IMMUNODEFICIENCY DISORDERS
54. The Pathology of Primary Immunodeficiencies
55. Iatrogenic Immunodeficiency-Associated Lymphoproliferative Disorder
Part VII: SITE-SPECIFIC ISSUES in the DIAGNOSIS of LYMPHOMA and LEUKEMIA
56. Bone Marrow Evaluation for Lymphoma
57. Evaluation of the Bone Marrow After Therapy
58. Non-Hematopoietic Neoplasms of the Bone Marrow
59. Nonlymphoid Lesions of the Lymph Nodes
60. Spleen: Normal Architecture and Neoplastic and Nonneoplastic Lesions
61. Diagnosis of Lymphoma in Extranodal Sites Other Than Skin
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1216
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 25th August 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323388726
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323388719
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323296137
About the Author
Elaine Jaffe
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief, Hematopathology Section, Laboratory of Pathology, Center for Cancer Research, National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health; Clinical Professor of Pathology, George Washington University School of Medicine; Series Editor, World Health Organization Classification of Tumours 4th Edition, International Agency for Research on Cancer, Bethesda, Maryland
Daniel A. Arber
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Associate Chair for Pathology, Department of Pathology, Stanford University, Stanford CA USA
Elias Campo
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief, Hematopathology Unit, Professor of Anatomic Pathology, Clinical Director, Center for Biomedical Diagnosis, Hospital Clinic, University of Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Nancy Lee Harris
Affiliations and Expertise
Editor, Case Records of the Massachusetts General Hospital, New England Journal of Medicine; Austin L. Vickery Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School; Department of Pathology, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts
Leticia Quintanilla-Fend
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Institute of Pathology, Eberhard-Karls-University; Senior Staff, Institute of Pathology, University Hospital and Comprehensive Cancer Center, Tübingen, Germany