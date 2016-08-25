Contents



Part I: TECHNICAL ASPECTS

1. Processing of the Lymph Node Biopsy Specimen

2. Fine Needle Aspiration of Lymph Nodes

3. Collection, Processing, and Examination of Bone Marrow Specimens

4. Immunohistochemistry for the Hematopathology Laboratory

5. Flow Cytometry

6. Molecular Diagnosis in Hematopathology

7. Important Chromosomal Aberrations in Hematologic Neoplasms and Key Techniques to Diagnose Them

Part II: NORMAL and REACTIVE CONDTIONS of HEMATOPOIETIC TISSUES

8. Normal Lymphoid Organs and Tissues

9. The Reactive Lymphadenopathies

10. The Normal Bone Marrow

11. Evaluation of Anemia, Leukopenia, and Thrombocytopenia

12. Bone Marrow Findings in Inflammatory, Infectious, and Metabolic Disorders

Part III: LYMPHOID NEOPLASMS

13. Principles of Classification of Lymphoid Neoplasms

Section 1: Mature B-Cell Neoplasms

14. Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia/Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma and B-Cell Prolymphocytic Leukemia

15. Lymphoplasmacytic Lymphoma and Waldenström Macroglobulinemia

16. Hairy Cell Leukemia

17. Splenic Marginal Zone Lymphoma and Other Small B-Cell Neoplasms in the Spleen

18. Follicular Lymphoma

19. Extranodal Marginal Zone Lymphoma: MALT Lymphoma

20. Primary Cutaneous B-Cell Lymphomas

21. Nodal Marginal Zone Lymphoma

22. Mantle Cell Lymphoma

23. Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma

24. Burkitt Lymphoma and its Mimics

25. Plasmablastic Neoplasms Other Than Plasma Cell Myeloma

26. Plasma Cell Neoplasms

27. Nodular Lymphocyte-Predominant Hodgkin's Lymphoma

28. Classical Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Related Lesions

29. Virally Associated B-Cell Lymphoproliferative Disease

Section 2: MATURE T-CELL AND NK-CELL NEOPLASMS

30. Virally Associated T-Cell and NK-Cell Neoplasms

31. T-Cell and NK-Cell Large Granular Lymphocyte Proliferations

32. T-Cell Prolymphocytic Leukemia

33. Adult T-Cell Leukemia/Lymphoma

34. Hepatosplenic T-Cell Lymphoma

35. Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma, Not Otherwise Specified

36. Angioimmunoblastic T-Cell Lymphoma

37. Anaplastic Large-Cell Lymphoma, ALK Positive and ALK Negative

38. Enteropathy-Associated T-Cell Lymphoma and Other Primary Intestinal T-Cell Lymphomas

39. Mycosis Fungoides and Sézary Syndrome

40. Primary Cutaneous CD30-Positive T-Cell Lymphoproliferative Disorders

41. Primary Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphomas: Rare Subtypes

Section 3: Precursor B- and T-Cell Neoplasms

42. Precursor B- and T-Cell Neoplasms

43. Acute Leukemias of Ambiguous Lineage

Part IV: MYELOID NEOPLASMS

44. Principles of Classification of Myeloid Neoplasms

45. The Myelodysplastic Syndromes

46. Acute Myeloid Leukemia

47. Myeloproliferative Neoplasms

48. Myelodysplastic/Myeloproliferative Neoplasms

49. Mastocytosis

50. Eosinophilia and Chronic Eosinophilic Leukemia, Including Myeloid/Lymphoid Neoplasms with Eosinophilia and Rearrangement of PDGFRA, PDGFRB, FGFR1, or JAK2

51. Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm

Part V: HISTIOCYTIC PROLIFERATIONS

52. Nonneoplastic Histiocytic Proliferations of Lymph Nodes and Bone Marrow

53. Histiocytic and Dendritic Cell Neoplasms Including Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis and Langerhans Cell Sarcoma

Part VI: IMMUNODEFICIENCY DISORDERS

54. The Pathology of Primary Immunodeficiencies

55. Iatrogenic Immunodeficiency-Associated Lymphoproliferative Disorder

Part VII: SITE-SPECIFIC ISSUES in the DIAGNOSIS of LYMPHOMA and LEUKEMIA

56. Bone Marrow Evaluation for Lymphoma

57. Evaluation of the Bone Marrow After Therapy

58. Non-Hematopoietic Neoplasms of the Bone Marrow

59. Nonlymphoid Lesions of the Lymph Nodes

60. Spleen: Normal Architecture and Neoplastic and Nonneoplastic Lesions

61. Diagnosis of Lymphoma in Extranodal Sites Other Than Skin