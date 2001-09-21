Handbook of Textile Design
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part 1 What does a textile designer do? An overview of textiles and textile design from fibre to product purchase; The different design disciplines within textiles and clothing; The textile design function; The principles and elements of textile design; Commercial aspects of textile design; The professional practice of design; Institutional and legal aspects; Designing for future fashion. Part 2 The processes of textile production and the designer’s relationship with them: Printing and printed textile design; Weave and woven textile design; Knitting, knitted fabric and knitwear design.
Description
Designers in the textile industry have a wide range of roles and responsibilities and are frequently required to make design decisions throughout the manufacturing process. This very practical handbook provides a comprehensive overview of the role of the textile designer within the textile industry. It deals with the all aspects of the design process from the beginning – from how to go about attracting clients through range planning and development to presentation. It firmly locates the work of the textile designer within the wider context of the global textile and clothing industries and considers the process of design for both freelance and in-house designers. Commercial considerations are also covered, together with trend forecasting and the factors influencing purchasing decisions.
Based on the author's experience as a textile designer in industry and as a lecturer at UMIST, Manchester, UK, this book covers the entire textile design process from briefing through initial ideas, research and design development, to finished fabrics being sold to garment manufacturers and to retail. The Handbook of textile design is an invaluable reference for students of textile design as well as buyers and merchandisers of textile products, and anyone requiring an understanding of the textile design process.
Key Features
- The range and diversity of textile design techniques available to the designer
- The professional practice of running a textile design studio
- How design work is carried out from the initial brief all the way through to invoicing the client
Readership
Professional designers, textile buyers and merchandisers of textile products; students, academics and textile researchers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 160
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2001
- Published:
- 21st September 2001
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781855737532
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781855735736
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
J Wilson Author
Jacquie Wilson graduated from the Scottish College of Textiles (now Herriot Watt Borders Campus) in 1974 with an Honours Associateship in Textile Design. She spent ten years in industry working for a variety of companies including John Smedley and William Hollins (Viyella) as a Knitwear Designer, woven Fabric Designer and Design Director. Jacquie has been a lecturer at UMIST since 1984 teaching textile design and design management. Her research interests include textile design education and the process of design.
Affiliations and Expertise
UMIST, UK