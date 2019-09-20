Handbook of Radioactivity Analysis
4th Edition
Radiation Physics and Detectors
Handbook of Radioactivity Analysis: Radiation Physics and Detectors, Volume One, Fourth Edition, is an authoritative reference on the principles, practical techniques and procedures for the accurate measurement of radioactivity - everything from the very low levels encountered in the environment, to higher levels measured in radioisotope research, clinical laboratories, biological sciences, radionuclide standardization, nuclear medicine, nuclear power, and fuel cycle facilities, and in the implementation of nuclear forensic analysis and nuclear safeguards. It includes sample preparation techniques for all types of matrices found in the environment, including soil, water, air, plant matter and animal tissue, and surface swipes.
Users will find a detailed discussion of our current understanding of the atomic nucleus, nuclear stability and decay, nuclear radiation, and the interaction of radiation with matter relating to the best methods for radionuclide detection and measurement.
- Spans two volumes, Radiation Physics and Detectors and Radioanalytical Applications
- Includes a new chapter on the analysis of environmental radionuclides
- Provides the latest advances in high-resolution beta imaging techniques, analytical techniques in nuclear forensics and nuclear safeguards
- Covers high-sample-throughput microplate techniques and multi-detector assay methods
- Describes the timesaving techniques of computer-controlled automatic separation and activity analysis of radionuclides
Students and laboratory researchers in the fields of nuclear chemistry, nuclear physics, radioecology, nuclear power, nuclear safeguards and forensics, synchrotron radiation, radiation protection, nuclear medicine
1. The Atomic Nucleus, Nuclear Radiation and the Interaction of Radiation with Matter
2. Gas Ionization Detectors
3. Solid State Nuclear Track Detectors
4. Semiconductor Detectors
5. Alpha Spectrometry
6. Liquid Scintillation Analysis: Principles and Practice
7. Sample Preparation Techniques for Liquid Scintillation Counting
8. Inorganic Mass Spectrometry of Radionuclides
9. Solid Scintillation Analysis
10. Neutron Radiation Detection and Measurement
- No. of pages:
- 1126
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 20th September 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128143971
Michael L'Annunziata
Michael F. L’Annunziata, Ph.D. appears with a detailed biography in the annual editions of Who’s Who in the World from 1987 to 2016 and Who’s Who in America from 2000 to 2016. He majored in chemistry with a BSc degree from St. Edward's University in 1965; and he was awarded MSc and PhD degrees from the University of Arizona, Tucson in 1967 and 1970, respectively, and an Honorary Teaching Degree from the Central University of Ecuador in 1978. His graduate thesis research in the 1960s, financed by the then U.S. Atomic Energy Commission directed by Nobel laureate Glenn T. Seaborg, dealt with the analysis of radioactive strontium-89 and strontium-90 in the environment and the remediation of soils contaminated with strontium-90 in the event of nuclear fallout. L’Annunziata was a member of the Board of Governors, International Science Programs at Uppsala University between 1988 and 1991. He was Head of Fellowships and Training at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna, Austria from 1987-1991 and has served as IAEA Expert on peaceful applications of nuclear energy for development to over 50 countries of the world from 1976 to 2007. His main research interests have been focused on the development of chemical and instrumental methods for the detection and measurement of radioactive nuclides in the environment and the application of radioactive tracers in biological research. L'Annunziata was first to demonstrate in 1971 the separation of strontium-90 from its daughter nuclide yttrium-90 by electrophoresis as a potential method for strontium-90 analysis (J. Chem. Educ. 48, 700-703). He was the first to postulate in 1970 and 1975 the soil microbial epimerization of myo-inositol to other inositol isomers as a source of inositol phosphate isomers in soils (University of Arizona, Ph.D. dissertation, 1970 (http://dissexpress.umi.com/dxweb/search.html) and SSSA Journal 30(2), 377-379) and to demonstrate in 1977, with the use of radioactive carbon-14, the soil microbial epimerization of myo-inositol to D-chiro-inositol as a mechanism for the origin of the unique inositol phosphate isomers in soils (SSSA Journal 41(4), 733-736). Michael F. L’Annunziata was Honorary Professor at Zhejiang University in Hangzhou, China in 1992. He has authored several books among which his recent book entitled "Radioactivity: Introduction and History" published by Elsevier was on the LibraryJournal’s Best Sellers List in Physics..
Oceanside, CA, USA