Handbook of Pollution Prevention and Cleaner Production Vol. 1: Best Practices in the Petroleum Industry
1st Edition
Description
This new Handbook provides a series of reference guides to cleaner production methods, technologies, and practices for key industry sectors.
Each volume covers, for each industry sector:
the manufacturing technologies
waste management
pollution
methods for estimating and reporting emissions
treatment and control technologies
worker and community health risk exposures
cost data for pollution management
cleaner production and prevention alternatives
Best Practices in The Petroleum Industry provides an overview of refineries and gas plant operations and identifies the key Environmental Aspects, supported by case studies of major incidents that resulted in catastrophic releases of oil and refined products, and a critical assessment of the methodology and calculation procedures that the industry relies on in preparing emissions inventories. The authors offer alternative approaches to providing more accurate emissions estimates, and guidelines on cleaner production and pollution prevention practices for improving overall environmental performance.
Key Features
- Overview of the key Environmental Aspects of gas plant operations and refineries
- Case studies of major incidents that resulted in catastrophic releases of oil and refined products, including the Santa Barbara oil spill of 1969 and the EXXON Valdez incident
- Provides guidelines on cleaner production and pollution prevention practices for improving overall environmental performance
Table of Contents
1. The petroleum industry
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Oil- and gas-field operations
1.3 Gas plant processing operations
1.4 Refining and refinery operations
1.5 Refining technologies
1.6 Further reading
2. The Santa Maria oil sumps
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Environmental health concerns
2.3 Removing total petroleum hydrocarbon from soil
2.4 Current procedure to remove decommissioned petroleum sumps
2.5 Sump identification and remediation in Santa Maria
2.6 Lawsuits
2.7 The current and future Santa Maria
2.8 Conclusion
3. The Santa Barbara oil spill of 1969
3.1 Introduction
3.2 The incident
3.3 Who was responsible for the accident?
3.4 Federal response
3.5 Lawsuits
3.6 Crude oil and the ocean environment
3.7 Specific ecological impact of the Santa Barbara oil spill
3.8 Cleanup efforts
3.9 Impact on legislation and regulations
3.10 Conclusion
4. Exxon Valdez oil spill
4.1 Introduction
4.2 The event
4.3 The environment
4.4 Cleanup processes
4.5 Environmental justice
4.6 Government response
5. Best practices for developing fugitive emissions inventories
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Methodology by which emissions inventories are prepared
5.3 Inherent flaws that contribute to biased reporting
5.4 Toxic Release Inventory
5.5 IPCC assessment and best international practices
5.6 Closing remarks
6. Guidelines for cleaner production
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Best practices
6.3 Other best management practices
6.4 Strategies for reducing flaring
6.5 Sulfur recovery strategies
6.6 Strategies for emissions testing programs
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2010
- Published:
- 30th July 2009
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815520368
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815520351
About the Author
Nicholas P Cheremisinoff
Nicholas P. Cheremisinoff, Ph.D. (Ch.E.) is Director of Clean Technologies and Pollution Prevention Projects at PERI (Princeton Energy Resources International, LLC, Rockville, MD). He has led hundreds of pollution prevention audits and demonstrations; training programs on modern process design practices and plant safety; environmental management and product quality programs; and site assessments and remediation plans for both public and private sector clients throughout the world. He frequently serves as expert witness on personal injury and third-party property damage litigations arising from environmental catastrophes. Dr. Cheremisinoff has contributed extensively to the literature of environmental and chemical engineering as author, co-author, or editor of 150 technical reference books, including Butterworth-Heinemann’s Handbook of Chemical Processing Equipment, and Green Profits.
He holds advanced degrees in chemical engineering from Clarkson College of Technology."
Affiliations and Expertise
Ph.D. (Ch.E.). Consulting engineer
Paul Rosenfeld
Affiliations and Expertise
UCLA School of Public Health; Soil/Water/Air Protection Enterprise, Santa Monica