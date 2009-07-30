Handbook of Pollution Prevention and Cleaner Production Vol. 1: Best Practices in the Petroleum Industry

This new Handbook provides a series of reference guides to cleaner production methods, technologies, and practices for key industry sectors.



Each volume covers, for each industry sector:

the manufacturing technologies

waste management

pollution

methods for estimating and reporting emissions

treatment and control technologies

worker and community health risk exposures

cost data for pollution management

cleaner production and prevention alternatives



Best Practices in The Petroleum Industry provides an overview of refineries and gas plant operations and identifies the key Environmental Aspects, supported by case studies of major incidents that resulted in catastrophic releases of oil and refined products, and a critical assessment of the methodology and calculation procedures that the industry relies on in preparing emissions inventories. The authors offer alternative approaches to providing more accurate emissions estimates, and guidelines on cleaner production and pollution prevention practices for improving overall environmental performance.