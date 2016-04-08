Handbook of Neuro-Oncology Neuroimaging
2nd Edition
Description
Remarkable progress in neuro-oncology due to increased utilization of advanced imaging in clinical practice continues to accelerate in recent years. Refinements in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and computed tomography (CT) technology, and the addition of newer anatomical, functional, and metabolic imaging methods, such as MRS, fMRI, diffusion MRI, and DTI MRI have allowed brain tumor patients to be diagnosed much earlier and to be followed more carefully during treatment.
With treatment approaches and the field of neuro-oncology neuroimaging changing rapidly, this second edition of the Handbook of Neuro-Oncology Neuroimaging is so relevant to those in the field, providing a single-source, comprehensive, reference handbook of the most up-to-date clinical and technical information regarding the application of neuro-Imaging techniques to brain tumor and neuro-oncology patients. This new volume will have updates on all of the material from the first edition, and in addition will feature several new important chapters covering diverse topics such as advanced imaging techniques in radiation therapy, therapeutic treatment fields, response assessment in clinical trials, surgical planning of neoplastic disease of the spine, and more. It will also serve as a resource of background information to neuroimaging researchers and basic scientists with an interest in brain tumors and neuro-oncology.
Key Features
- Provides a background to translational research and the use of brain imaging for brain tumors
- Contains critical discussions on the potential and limitations of neuroimaging as a translational tool for the diagnosis and treatment of brain tumor and neuro-oncology patients
- Presents an up-to-date reference on advanced imaging technologies, including computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and positron emission tomography (PET), as well as the recent refinements in these techniques
Readership
Neurosurgeons, neuro-oncologists, neuroradiologists, oncologists, neurologists, and researchers (within oncology and radiology) with an interest in neuroimaging and neuro-oncology
Table of Contents
Section I. Overview of Neuro-Oncological Disorders
1. Overview of Brain Tumor Epidemiology
Herbert B. Newton
2. Overview of Pathology and Treatment of Primary Brain Tumors
Herbert B. Newton
3. Overview of Pathology and Treatment of Metastatic Brain Tumors
Herbert B. Newton
4. Overview of Spinal Cord Tumor Epidemiology
Herbert B. Newton
5. Overview of Pathology and Treatment of Primary Spinal Cord Tumors
Herbert B. Newton
6. Overview of Pathology and Treatment of Intramedullary Spinal Cord Metastases
Herbert B. Newton
7. Epidural Spinal Cord Compression in Adult Neoplasms
Alicia M. Zukas and David Schiff
8. Neoplastic Meningitis
Sophie Taillibert, Emilie Le Rhun and Marc C. Chamberlain
9. Vascular Disorders: Epidemiology
Sylvia Eisele and Lisa Rogers
10. Intracranial Hemorrhage in Cancer Patients
Chaitra A. Badve and Lisa Rogers
11. CNS Infarction
Achala Vagal, Arastoo Vossough, Michael H. Lev and Max Wintermark
12. Intracranial Veno-Occlusive Disease
Chaitra A. Badve and Lisa Rogers
13. Paraneoplastic Syndromes
Ugonma Chukwueke and Steven Vernino
14. Neoplastic Plexopathies
Mark A. Ferrante and John T. Kissel
15. Neurologic Complications of Oncologic Therapy
Isabel Arrillaga-Romany, Michelle Monje and Patrick Wen
Section II. Physics and Basic Science of Neuro-Imaging
16. Physics of CT: Scanning
Johannes T. Heverhagen
17. Physics of CT: Contrast Agents
Ingrid Boehm and Johannes T. Heverhagen
18. Introductory MRI Physics
Aaron Sodickson and Daniel Sodickson
19. Advanced MR Imaging of Brain Tumors
Geoffrey S. Young and Jinrong Qu
20. MR Contrast Agents for Neuroradiology: Current Status
Genevieve Bolles and Maria Vittoria Spampinato
21. Physics of High Field MRI and Applications to Brain Tumor Imaging
Alayar Kangarlu
Section III. Advances in Neuro-Imaging of Brain Tumors
22. Magnetic Resonance Image Guided Neurosurgery
Ferenc Jolesz
23. Neurosurgical Treatment Planning
Wenya Linda Bi, Olutayo I. Olubiyi, Suzanne Tharin and Alexandra Golby
24. Use of Neuro-Imaging for Radiation Therapy Planning
Lonika Majithia, Steve Walston, Michael Guiou, Nilendu Gupta and Arnab Chakravarti
25. TTFields Therapy: Preclinical and Clinical Data
Joshua Lantos, Robert J. Young, Pedro Cavaleiro Miranda, Cornelia Wenger and Eric T. Wong
26. Applications of Stereotactic Radiosurgery in Neuro-Oncology
Kunal S. Patel, Paul H. Chapman, Marc Bussiere, Jay Loeffler and Clark C. Chen
27. Diffusion Magnetic Resonance Imaging in Brain Tumors
L. Celso Hygino da Cruz, Jr. and Margareth Kimura
28. Diffusion Imaging of Brain Tumors
Stephan E. Maier
29. Functional MRI
Ryan Fisicaro, Nicole M. Petrovich Brennan and Andrei I. Holodny
30. Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy
Tom Mikkelsen, James Snyder and David Hearshen
31. Perfusion Imaging for Brain Tumor Characterization and Assessment of Treatment Response
Kathleen Schmainda
32. Positron Emission Tomography (PET) and Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Physics
Marie Foley Kijewski
33. Positron Emission Tomography (PET) and Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Imaging
Randy Yeh, Vesselin Z. Miloushev and Masanori Ichise
34. Methionine PET - Overview and Application to Brain Tumor Imaging and Treatment
Arash Kardan and Martin Satter
35. Ultra-High Field Magnetic Resonance Imaging of Brain Tumors
Gregory A. Christoforidis
36. Neuroimaging of Brain Tumors in Animal Models of CNS Cancer
Y. Sun and Herbert B. Newton
37. RANO Criteria: Application to Response Assessment in Clinical Trials
Mithun G. Sattur and Michael A. Vogelbaum
Section IV. Neuro-Imaging of Brain Tumors
38. Malignant Astrocytomas
A. Drevelegas, D. Chourmouzi, N. Papanicolaou and K. Drevelegas
39. Low Grade Astrocytomas
John M. Collins and Gregory A. Christoforidis
40. Imaging of Oligodendrogliomas
William Ankenbrandt and Nina A. Paleologos
41. Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Herbert B. Newton, H. Wayne Slone and Eric C. Bourekas
42. Pituitary and Sellar region Lesions
Eric C. Bourekas, Lilja Bjork Solnes and H. Wayne Slone
43. Neoplasms of the Cranial Nerves
Nicholas C. Ferraro, Michael E. Ivan and Ricardo Jorge Komotar
44. Meningeal tumors
John M. Collins and Gregory A. Christoforidis
45. Intracranial Schwannomas
D. Bradley Welling
46. Diencephalic and other deep brain tumors
A. Drevelegas, D. Chourmouzi, E. Xinou and K. Drevelegas
47. Neuro-Imaging of Glioneuronal Tumors
Priya Kumthekar and Jeffrey J. Raizer
48. Pineal region tumors
Edward Yang, Susan Chi and Victoria Michelle Silvera
49. Chordomas and other skull base tumors
Eric C. Bourekas, Herbert B. Newton and H. Wayne Slone
50. Pediatric brain tumors
Sanjay P. Prabhu and Tina Y. Poussaint
51. Papillary Glioneuronal Tumors
Herbert B. Newton, H. Wayne Slone and Eric C. Bourekas
52. Intracranial Metastases
Arastoo Vossough and John W. Henson
53. Non-Neoplastic mass lesions of the CNS
S.B. Omay, A. Komli-Kofi and Joachim M. Baehring
54. Neuroimaging Issues in Assessing Response to Brain Tumor Therapy
Brendan McCullough and John W. Henson
55. Pseudoprogression in Neuro-Oncology: Overview, Pathophysiology, and Interpretation
Nancy Ann Oberheim Bush, Soonmee Cha, Susan Chang and Jennifer Clarke
56. Pitfalls in the Neuroimaging of Brain Tumors
Eric C. Bourekas and H. Wayne Slone
Section V. Neuro-Imaging of Other Neuro-Oncological Syndromes
57. Neuroradiology of Leptomeningeal Metastases
Emilie Le Rhun, Sophie Taillibert and Marc C. Chamberlain
58. Imaging of Epidural Spinal Cord Compression
Max Wintermark, David Schiff and Tanvir Rizvi
59. Neuro-imaging for Surgical Treatment Planning of Neoplastic Disease of the Spine
Carlos Goulart, Tobias A. Mattei, Michael A. Weicker and Ehud Mendel
60. Imaging of Plexopathy in Oncologic Patients
Andrew D. Schweitzer and George Krol
61. Imaging of Peripheral Neurogenic Tumors
Randall Lawrence Baldassarre, Ken Alexander Nakanote and Tudor Hesketh Hughes
62. Neuro-Imaging of Cerebrovascular Complications in Cancer Patients
Prashant Nagpal and Rajan Jain
63. Neuroimaging of Paraneoplastic Syndromes
Justin Jordan and Steven Vernino
Details
About the Editor
Herbert Newton
Dr. Newton is currently the Director of the Neuro-Oncology Center and CNS Oncology Program at the Florida Hospital Cancer Institute and Florida Hospital Orlando. He recently retired as a Professor of Neurology, Neurosurgery, and Oncology at the Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State University and the James Cancer Hospital, and was the holder of the Esther Dardinger Endowed Chair in Neuro-Oncology. He trained in Neuro-Oncology with Drs. Jerome Posner and William Shapiro at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, and since then had been in academic Neuro-Oncology for over 25 years – until his retirement. He has published more than 220 peer-reviewed articles and book chapters, and is the Chief Editor or Co-Editor of nine textbooks in the field of Neurology and Neuro-Oncology. In addition, he has been listed as a Best Doctor (Neurology) and Top Doctor for Cancer (Neuro-Oncology) for the past 18 years.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Neuro-Oncology Center; Medical Director, CNS Oncology Program, Advent Health Cancer Institute, Advent Health Medical Group Orlando, FL, United States