Handbook of Material Biodegradation, Biodeterioration, and Biostablization
2nd Edition
Description
Handbook of Material Biodegradation, Biodeterioration, and Biostabilization, Second Edition gives extensive information on the microorganisms involved in the biodegradation of materials, along with the biocides which are permitted for use according to the most up-to-date worldwide legislation.
Mechanisms of biodegradation and biodeterioration, results of biodeterioration, and methods of biostabilization are covered for a large number of products, making the title relevant for a range of industries and applications, including construction, coatings/paints, medical and pharmaceutical applications, and electronics.
In addition, the health and safety aspects of biocide application are covered in detail, as well as the personal protection of practitioners who are required to use them. The contents and the most-up-to-date information make this book essential for almost all the fields of applied chemistry.
Key Features
- Enables practitioners to identify the organisms responsible for biodeterioration in materials, select suitable preventative measures, and safely deploy methods of biostabilization
- Contains information on the biostabilization of various industrial products, including 24 groups of polymers
- Includes critical (and current) health and safety, environmental, and regulatory guidelines and best practices, and their relationships to legislation, regulation, toxicity, micro-organisms, biocides, and polymers
- Essential reading for scientists and practitioners as new regulations eliminate the use of previously used materials
- Contains up-to-date information on legislation and regulations governing the use of biocides in the European Union, the United States, and worldwide
Readership
Production chemists and engineers; Environmental engineers; Plastics engineers and polymer scientists.
Table of Contents
- Chapter 1: INTRODUCTION
- 1.1 SHORT HISTORICAL NOTE
- 1.2 CLASSIFICATION
- 1.3 DEFINITIONS
- Chapter 2: MICROORGANISM INVOLVED IN BIODEGRADATION OF MATERIALS
- 2.1 GENERAL CLASSIFICATION OF LIVING THINGS
- 2.2 BACTERIA
- 2.3 FUNGI
- 2.4 PROTOZOA
- Chapter 3: INDUSTRIAL BIOCIDES
- 3.1 CHEMICAL TYPES OF BIOSTABILIZERS
- 3.2 PRINCIPLES OF SELECTION OF BIOSTABILIZERS
- 3.3 BIOCIDE DELIVERY
- Chapter 4: EFFECT OF MATERIAL PROPERTIES ON BIODETERIORATION
- 4.1 SURFACE
- 4.2 CRYSTALLINE STRUCTURE
- 4.3 pH
- 4.4 OXIDATION PRIOR TO BIODEGRADATION
- 4.5 EFFECT OF PIGMENTS
- Chapter 5: MECHANISMS AND KINETICS
- 5.1 MECHANISMS OF BIODEGRADATION & BIODETERIORATION
- 5.2 MECHANISMS OF BIOSTABILIZATION
- 5.3 BIOMASS ADHESION
- 5.4 RESISTANCE TO BIOCIDE
- 5.5 BIOCIDE LEACHING RATE
- 5.6 LONGEVITY OF BIOSTABILIZED MATERIALS
- Chapter 6: BIODEGRADATION, BIODETERIORATION, AND BIOSTABILIZATION OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS
- 6.1 AGRICULTURAL MATERIALS
- 6.2 BUILDING MATERIALS
- 6.3 COATINGS AND PAINTS
- 6.4 CULTURAL HERITAGE
- 6.5 DENTAL MATERIALS
- 6.6 ELECTRICAL AND ELECTRONIC PRODUCTS
- 6.7 FIBERS AND TEXTILES
- Chapter 6.8: LEATHER AND LEATHER PRODUCTS
- 6.9 MARINE TRANSPORT AND INSTALLATIONS
- 6.10 MEDICAL APPLICATIONS
- 6.11 METALS
- 6.12 MINERAL DISPERSIONS
- Chapter 6.13: PETROLEUM PRODUCTS
- 6.14 PHARMACEUTICALS, COSMETICS, AND TOILETRIES
- 6.15 POLYMERS
- 6.16 PULP AND PAPER
- 6.17 ROOFING MATERIALS
- 6.18 RUBBER
- 6.19 SEALANTS AND ADHESIVES
- 6.20 STONES INCLUDING CULTURAL HERITAGE
- 6.21 SWIMMING POOLS
- 6.22 WATER
- 6.23 WOOD
- Chapter 7: ANALYTICAL METHODS IN BIODEGRADATION, BIODETERIORATION, AND BIOSTABILIZATION
- 7.1 STANDARDS
- 7.2 OTHER ANALYTICAL METHODS
- Chapter 8: BIOSTABILIZERS – HEALTH & SAFETY
- 8.1 TOXIC SUBSTANCE CONTROL
- 8.2 CARCINOGENIC EFFECT
- 8.3 WORKPLACE EXPOSURE LIMITS
- 8.4 FOOD REGULATORY ACTS
- Chapter 9: ENVIRONMENTAL FATE OF BIOSTABILIZERS
- 9.1 CONCENTRATION
- 9.2 TOXICITY
- 9.3 DECAY
- Chapter 10: LEGISLATION
- 10.1 EUROPEAN UNION
- 10.2 INTERNATIONAL
- 10.3 USA
- Chapter 11: PERSONAL PROTECTION
- 11.1 CLOTHING
- 11.2 GLOVES
- 11.3 EYE PROTECTION
- 11.4 RESPIRATORY PROTECTION
- ACKNOWLEGMENT
- INDEX
- No. of pages:
- 474
- English
- © ChemTec Publishing 2015
- 20th March 2015
- ChemTec Publishing
- 9781927885024
- 9781895198874
About the Author
Michalina Falkiewicz-Dulik
Institute of the Leather Industry, Krakow, Poland
Katarzyna Janda
Department of Biochemistry and Human Nutrition, Pomeranian Medical University in Szczecin
George Wypych
George Wypych has a Ph.D. in chemical engineering. His professional expertise includes both university teaching (full professor) and research and development. He has published 18 books, 47 scientific papers, and he has obtained 16 patents. He specializes in polymer additives, polymer processing and formulation, material durability and the development of sealants and coatings.
ChemTec Publishing, Ontario, Canada