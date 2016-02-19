Handbook of Ion Beam Processing Technology
1st Edition
Principles, Deposition, Film Modification and Synthesis
Authors: Jerome J. Cuomo Stephen M. Rossnagel Harold R. Kaufman
eBook ISBN: 9780815517573
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815511991
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1989
Page Count: 456
Description
Deals with ion beam processing for basic sputter etching of samples, sputter deposition of thin films, the synthesis of material in thin film form, and the modification of the properties of thin films.
Readership
Engineers, technicians, and plant personnel in the semiconductor and related industries.
Table of Contents
- Perspective on Past, Present and Future Uses of Ion Beam Technology 1.1 Introduction 1.2 Past Technology 1.3 Present Capabilities 1.4 Future Trends 1.5 References Part I. Ion Beam Technology
- Gridded Broad-beam Ion Sources 2.1 Introduction 2.2 General Description 2.3 Discharge Chamber 2.4 Ion Optics 2.5 Production Applications 2.6 Target Contamination 2.7 Concluding Remarks 2.8 References
- ECR Ion Sources 3.1 Introduction 3.2 Theory of Operation 3.3 Types of Sources and Characteristics 3.4 Etching 3.5 Deposition 3.6 References
- Hall Effect Ion Sources 4.1 Introduction 4.2 End-hall Ion Source 4.3 Closed Drift Ion Source 4.4 Concluding Remarks 4.5 References
- Ionized Cluster Beam (ICB) Deposition and Epitaxy 5.1 Introduction 5.2 Experiment 5.3 Aspects of Film Deposition with ICB 5.4 Summary 5.5 References Part II. Sputtering Phenomena
- Quantitative Sputtering 6.1 Introduction 6.2 Total Sputter Yield Considerations 6.3 Differential Sputter Yield Considerations 6.4 Experimental Considerations for Sputter Yield Measurements 6.5 Total Sputter Yield Measurements 6.6 Differential Yield Measurements: Angular and Energy Distributions 6.7 Concluding Remarks 6.8 References
- Laser-induced Fluorescence as a Tool for the Study of Ion Beam Sputtering 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Experimental Technique 7.3 Summary of Data 7.4 Conclusion 7.5 References
- Characterization of Atoms Desorbed from Surfaces by Ion Bombardment Using Multiphoton Ionization Detection
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Analytical Applications
8.3 Energy and Angle Measurements
8.4 Nonresonant Multiphoton lonization
8.5 Conclusion
8.6 References
- The Application of Postionization for Sputtering Studies and Surface or Thin Film Analysis 9.1 Introduction 9.2 Postionization Techniques Using Penning Processes 9.3 Electron Gas Postionization in Low Pressure Plasmas 9.4 Summary 9.5 References
Part III. Film Modification and Synthesis
- The Modification of Films by Ion Bombardment 10.1 Introduction 10.2 Experimental Concerns for Bombardment-modification of Films 10.3 Effects on Film Properties by Energetic Bombardment 10.4 Reactive Film Deposition 10.5 Summary 10.6 References
- Control of Film Properties by Ion-assisted Deposition Using Broad Beam Sources 11.1 Introduction 11.2 Property Changes 11.3 Film Structure Modification 11.4 General Discussion of Ion Bombardment Mechanisms 11.5 References
- Etching with Directed Beams 12.1 Introduction 12.2 Ion Beam Assisted Etching 12.3 Etching GaAs 12.4 Etching Diamond 12.5 Hot Jet Etching 12.6 Etching Damage 12.7 Summary 12.8 References
- Film Growth Modification by Concurrent Ion Bombardment: Theory and Simulation 13.1 Introduction 13.2 Film Microstructure, the Role of Impact Mobility and Substrate Temperature 13.3 Ion Bombardment Induced Structural Modifications during Film Growth 13.6 Conclusions 13.7 References
- Interface Structure and Thin Film Adhesion 14.1 Introduction 14.2 Factors Affecting Adhesion 14.3 Ion Beam Techniques 14.4 Interface Stitching 14.5 Low Energy Ion Sputtering 14.6 Implantation and Adsorption 14.7 Ion Assisted Deposition 14.8 Summary 14.9 References
- Modification of Thin Films by Off-normal Incidence Ion Bombardment 15.1 Introduction 15.2 Modification of Crystal Structure by Off-normal Incidence Ion Bombardment 15.3 Topography Changes Induced by Off-normal Incidence Ion Bombardment 15.4 Summary 15.5 References
- Ion Beam Interactions with Polymer Surfaces 16.1 Introduction 16.2 High and Medium Energy Ions 16.3 SIMS Studies of Polymers 16.4 XPS Studies 16.5 Summary 16.6 References
- Topography: Texturing Effects 17.1 Introduction 17.2 Ion Beam Sputter Texturing Processes and Effects 17.3 Textured Surface Properties 17.4 References
- Methods and Techniques of Ion Beam Processes 18.1 Introduction 18.2 Ion Beam Sputtering (IBS) 18.3 Ion Beam Sputter Deposition 18.4 Ion Beam Assisted Deposition (IBAD) 18.5 Dual Ion Beam Sputtering (DIBS) 18.6 Ion Assisted Bombardment: Other Techniques 18.7 Summary 18.8 References
- Ion-assisted Dielectric and Optical Coatings 19.1 Introduction 19.2 Microstructure of Thin Films 19.3 Effects of Ion Bombardment on Film Properties 19.4 Ion-assisted Techniques 19.5 Optical Properties of Ion-assisted Films 19.6 Conclusion 19.7 References
- Diamond and Diamond-like Thin Films by Ion Beam Techniques 20.1 Introduction 20.2 Principle of Diamond Synthesis 20.3 Experimental Techniques 20.4 Diamond-like Films 20.5 Diamond Particles 20.6 Conclusion 20.7 References Index
About the Author
Jerome J. Cuomo
Stephen M. Rossnagel
Harold R. Kaufman
