Handbook of Flotation Reagents: Chemistry, Theory and Practice
1st Edition
Volume 1: Flotation of Sulfide Ores
Description
Handbook of Flotation Reagents: Chemistry, Theory and Practice is a condensed form of the fundamental knowledge of chemical reagents commonly used in flotation and is addressed to the researchers and plant metallurgists who employ these reagents. Consisting of three distinct parts:
1) provides detailed description of the chemistry used in mineral processing industry;
2) describes theoretical aspects of the action of flotation reagents
3) provides information on the use of reagents in over 100 operating plants treating Cu, Cu/Zn, Cu/Pb, Zn, Pb/Zn/Ag, Cu/Ni and Ni ores.
Key Features
- Looks at the theoretical aspects of flotation reagents
- Examines the practical aspects of using chemical reagents in operating plants
- Provides guidelines for researchers and engineers involved in process design and development
Readership
For mineral processors working in the operating plants, researchers in the mineral processing industry and university students and professors
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Classification of Flotation Reagents
Chapter 2. Collectors
Chapter 3. Frothers
Chapter 4. Modifying Reagents
Chapter 5. Flocculants
Chapter 6. Summary of the Theoretical Aspects of Flotation
Chapter 7. Adsorption Mechanism of Flotation Collectors
Chapter 8. Interaction of Inorganic Regulating Reagents
Chapter 9. Interaction of Organic Regulating Reagents
Chapter 10. Action of Flotation Frothers
Chapter 11. Dispersion, Coagulation & Flocculation
Chapter 12. Flotation of Copper Sulphides Ores
Chapter 13. Flotation of Copper-Zinc Ores
Chapter 14. Flotation of Lead-Zinc Ores
Chapter 15. Flotation of Copper-Lead-Zinc Ores
Chapter 16. Flotation of Nickel and Nickel-Copper Ores
Details
- No. of pages:
- 458
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2007
- Published:
- 19th February 2007
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080471372
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444530295
About the Author
Srdjan M. Bulatovic
Affiliations and Expertise
SBM Mineral Processing and Engineering Services LTD, Peterborough, Ontario, Canada