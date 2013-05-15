Handbook of Fire Resistant Textiles
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributor contact details
Overview of fire resistant textiles
Chapter 1: Combustion processes of textile fibres
Abstract:
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Thermal transitions and degradation of polymers
1.3 Degradation of individual fibre-forming polymer types
1.4 Polymer fires and the influence of polymer degradation steps on subsequent flame retardant behaviour
1.5 Flame retardancy
1.6 Specific mechanistic issues relevant to fibres and textiles: char formation
1.7 Potential of nanotechnology for flame retarding textiles
1.8 Future trends
Chapter 2: Burning mechanisms of fibers
Abstract:
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Ignition source
2.3 Thermal decomposition of solid to produce fuel
2.4 Escape of fuel vapor from the degrading solid
2.5 Reactions in the vapor state – oxidation
2.6 Excess heat diffusion back to the solid to produce more degradation
2.7 Reducing flammability
Chapter 3: Chemical modification of natural and synthetic textile fibres to improve flame retardancy
Abstract:
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Flame retardant strategies for textile materials
3.3 Polyesters
3.4 Polyamides
3.5 Cellulose-based fibres: cotton, cotton blends and viscose
3.6 Wool and its blends
3.7 Silk fibres
3.8 Miscellaneous fibre-forming polymers
3.9 Conclusions and future trends
Chapter 4: Multi-component flame resistant coating techniques for textiles
Abstract:
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Back-coating techniques
4.3 The sol–gel coating technique
4.4 Plasma surface treatments
4.5 Nanoparticle-based films
4.6 Layer-by-layer assembly (LbL)
Chapter 5: Care and maintenance of fabrics used for flame resistant personal protective equipment (PPE)
Abstract:
5.1 Introduction
5.2 The use of multiple fiber and fabric options in personal protective equipment (PPE)
5.3 Available care and cleaning guidance
5.4 Designing a care and maintenance program
5.5 Implementing a care and maintenance program for flame resistant (FR) PPE garments
5.6 Conclusions
Chapter 6: Safety, health and environmental aspects of flame retardants
Abstract:
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Relevant key types of flame retardants
6.3 Toxicity of smoke from combustion products
6.4 Effects of individual combustion products on fire victims
6.5 Potential toxicity issues associated with individual flame retardants
6.6 Summary of toxicity issues associated with individual flame retardants
6.7 Environmental effects of smoke with and without flame retardants
6.8 Life-cycle assessment of environmental effects of using products with and without flame retardants
6.9 Conclusions
Types of fire resistant fibre
Chapter 7: Flame resistant cotton
Abstract:
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Non-durable and semi-durable flame retardants
7.3 Durable flame retardants
7.4 Flame retardants for cotton fleece fabrics
7.5 Conclusions
7.6 Acknowledgments
Chapter 8: Flame resistant manmade cellulosic fibres
Abstract:
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Manmade cellulosic fibres: types and properties
8.3 History of flame resistant manmade cellulosic fibres
8.4 Strategies for making manmade cellulosic fibres flame resistant
8.5 Additive selection
8.6 Commercially available flame resistant manmade cellulosic fibres
8.7 Blends
8.8 Applications of flame resistant manmade cellulosic fibres
8.9 New developments and technologies
8.10 Future trends
Chapter 9: Flame resistant wool and wool blends
Abstract:
9.1 Introduction
9.2 The flame resistant (FR) properties of wool
9.3 The flame resistant properties of wool blends
9.4 Types of fire resistant finishes
9.5 Polymeric fire resistant finishes
9.6 Legislation relating to fire resistant finishes
9.7 Fire resistant (FR) treatments for wool and wool blends: zirconium and titanium salts
9.8 FR treatments for wool and wool blends: ammonium phosphates and organophosphorus species
9.9 FR treatments for wool and wool blends: other treatments
Chapter 10: Flame resistant ceramic fibres
Abstract:
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Types of ceramic fibres
10.3 Applications of ceramic fibres
10.4 Future trends
Chapter 11: Flame resistant composites and nanocomposites
Abstract:
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Key composite and nanocomposite flammability issues
11.3 Composite materials
11.4 Fire resistance of nanocomposites
11.5 Future trends
Chapter 12: Flame resistant nonwoven fabrics
Abstract:
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Nonwoven fabrics
12.3 Production of nonwovens
12.4 Flame resistance of nonwovens
12.5 Types of flame retardants
12.6 Flame resistance of cellulose
12.7 Flame resistant (FR) treatments of cellulosic fibers
12.8 Highloft nonwovens and cotton blend highlofts
12.9 FR nonwoven applications
12.10 Future trends
Testing and regulation of fire resistant textiles
Chapter 13: Selection of flame resistant protective clothing
Abstract:
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Compliance with minimum requirements
13.3 Key protection factors for the selection of flame resistant (FR) protective clothing
13.4 Other factors effecting the selection of FR garments
13.5 Case study: selection of FR workwear garments for protection against flash fires
13.6 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 14: Flame resistant clothing standards and regulations
Abstract:
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Standardisation bodies
14.3 Basic health and safety requirements (BHSR)
14.4 General standards which apply to all types of protective clothing
14.5 Standards for industrial garments
14.6 Clothing standards for specific jobs
14.7 Application of standards
14.8 Future trends
Chapter 15: Characterizing comfort properties of flame resistant fabrics and garments
Abstract:
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Definition of comfort in clothing
15.3 Comfort characterization methods
15.4 Comfort properties of fabrics and garments
15.5 Interactions between thermal protection and comfort
15.6 Future trends
Chapter 16: Physiological impact of flame resistant clothing: managing heat stress
Abstract:
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Overview of occupational heat stress
16.3 Physiological and environmental factors affecting body heat
16.4 Regulation of body heat
16.5 Heat stress resulting from use of fire-retardant personal protective ensembles (FR-PPEs)
16.6 Strategies for mitigation of heat stress
16.7 Non-physiological cooling strategies
16.8 Conclusions
Chapter 17: Flame retardancy testing and regulation of soft furnishings
Abstract:
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Soft furnishing flammability regulations: mattresses
17.3 Soft furnishing flammability regulations: upholstered furniture
17.4 Factors contributing to the flammability of soft furnishings
17.5 Fire blocking technologies for soft furnishings
17.6 Future trends in fire blocking technologies
Applications of fire resistant textiles
Chapter 18: Flame resistant textiles for flash fires
Abstract:
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Flash fire hazards and regulation
18.3 Performance and requirements of flame retardant textiles for flash fire protection
18.4 Design of flame retardant fabrics and clothing for flash fire protection
18.5 Fabric and fiber materials used in flash fire applications
18.6 Recent advances in flash fire clothing
18.7 Future trends
Chapter 19: Flame resistant textiles for structural and proximity fire fighting
Abstract:
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Exposure hazards
19.3 Design and performance requirements of firefighter protective clothing
19.4 Materials used in protective clothing for structural and proximity firefighting
19.5 Key issues in the design and manufacture of clothing for structural and proximity firefighters
19.6 Advances in firefighter clothing materials and technology
19.7 Future trends
Chapter 20: Flame resistant textiles for electric arc flash hazards
Abstract:
20.1 Introduction
20.2 Key flammability issues affecting electric arc clothing
20.3 The development of arc flash standards and testing
20.4 Performance requirements
20.5 Calculation of arc ratings
20.6 Design requirements
20.7 Materials used in electric arc applications
20.8 Effect of common weaves and other factors in arc flash
20.9 Advances in electric arc clothing
20.10 Future trends
Chapter 21: Flame resistant textiles for molten metal hazards
Abstract:
21.1 Introduction
21.2 Key flammability issues for clothing protecting against molten metal
21.3 Hazards from molten metal
21.4 Performance requirements for protective clothing
21.5 Design requirements and materials for protective clothing
21.6 Advances in clothing protecting against molten metal hazards
21.7 Future trends
Chapter 22: Flame resistant textiles for transport applications
Abstract:
22.1 Introduction
22.2 Key flammability issues of fire retardant (FR) textiles in transport
22.3 General testing and performance requirements
22.4 Future trends
Chapter 23: Flame retardant fiber-reinforced composites
Abstract:
23.1 Introduction
23.2 Polymer fiber-reinforced composite flammability fundamentals
23.3 Flame retardancy for fiber-reinforced polymer composites
23.4 Future trends
23.5 Acknowledgements
Index
Description
Given its importance to consumer safety, fire resistant textiles are one of the fastest growing sectors in industrial textiles. Handbook of fire resistant textiles provides a comprehensive review of the considerable advances that have occurred in the field of fire resistant textiles in recent years. It draws together scientific and technical expertise from around the world to produce an important source of current knowledge on fire resistant textiles and their use for protection in hostile environments.
Part one provides an overview of fire resistant textiles. Chapters discuss burning and combustion mechanisms of textile fibers, chemical modification of natural and synthetic fibers to improve flame retardancy, multi-component flame resistant coating techniques for textiles, care and maintenance of fire resistant textiles, along with the safety, health and environmental aspects of flame retardants. Part two covers different types of fire resistant fibers and fabrics, including flame retardant cotton, wool, ceramic fibers and blends, composites and nonwovens. Part three reviews standards, regulations, and characterization of fire resistant textiles. Part four includes case studies of major applications of fire resistant textiles.
The Handbook of fire resistant textiles is an invaluable resource for a broad spectrum of professionals in the textiles and apparel industries, including textile and garment manufacturers, engineers, researchers, designers, developers and buyers.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive review of the considerable advances that have occurred in the field of fire resistant textiles in recent years
- Discusses burning and combustion mechanisms of textile fibers and chemical modification of natural and synthetic fibers to improve flame retardancy
- Covers different types of fire resistant fibers and fabrics, including flame retardant cotton, wool, ceramic fibers and blends, composites and nonwovens
Readership
Material scientists who specialize in fire safety of materials; Any industry with fire safety needs that uses textiles in some part of the construction (aerospace, mass transport, automotive, furniture, etc.); Academics, researchers and students studying textile science and textile chemistry
- 704
- English
- © Woodhead Publishing 2013
- 15th May 2013
- Woodhead Publishing
- 9780857098931
- 9780857091239
The comprehensive coverage provided in this authoritative handbook imparts a major state-of-the-art review of fire-resistant textiles., International Dyer
The handbook is highly recommended for textile research scientists, engineers and technologists, as well as garment buyers, designers and manufacturers involved with fire-resistant textiles., International Dyer
F. Selcen Kilinc Editor
Dr Fatma Selcen Kilinc has a PhD in Textile Engineering and works as a senior researcher at the National Personal Protective Technology Laboratory of the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), USA in the area of personal protective clothing and equipment. She has published extensively in such areas of fiber/polymer science as high performance materials, protective clothing, fabric comfort and modelling, characterization of fibers and fabrics, and antibacterial applications. She holds a patent in polymer implants for timed release of drugs. She is a member of ASTM International, AATCC, TAPPI, and AAMI technical committees and an area editor of the Journal of Engineered Fibers and Fabrics.
Consultant, USA