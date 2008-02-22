Handbook of Fiber Optic Data Communication
3rd Edition
A Practical Guide to Optical Networking
Description
Handbook of Fiber Optic Data Communication, Third Edition provides a comprehensive, easy to use guide to the field of optical fiber data communications. Written by experts in the industry from major companies such as IBM, Cisco and Nortel, the Handbook is a key reference for optical fiber technology, networking, protocols, applications, manufacturing, and future directions. It includes chapters on all the major industry standards, written by the same experts who developed them.
This edition contains new material on transceiver form factors (QSFP, SFP +, XFP, X2), manufacturing standards, including JEDEC and RoHS, as well as the latest revisions to industry standards including 8G and 10G Fiber Channel, FICON, SONET GFP/LCAS, and 10 Gigabit Ethernet. The book also contains new chapters on emerging technologies and leading edge applications such as silicon photonics, nanophotonics, parallel optical interconnects, specialty fiber cable types, and optical backplanes.
Features include:
- New Case Studies on Voice/Data Convergence, Redesigning Mainframe I/O, National LambdaRail, and optical peer-to-peer networks
- Includes an expanded listing of references on the World Wide Web, plus hard-to-find references for international, homologation, and type approval requirements
- Quick reference tables of all the key optical network parameters and a glossary that defines hundreds of technical terms and acronyms
- Written for engineers by engineers, this Handbook will be an indispensable, hands-on reference for optical networks and equipment developers, designers, and installers, as well as for students studying optical fiber communications wanting an understanding of, and insight into, professional practice.
Key Features
Readership
Optical fiber communication network engineers and equipment developers; graduate students studying optical fiber communications
Table of Contents
- Chapter 1 – Computers full of light: the origins & context of optical networking (J. Hecht)
- Chapter 2 – Optical Fiber, Cables, & Connectors – (U. Osterberg)
- Chapter 3 - Small Form Factor Interfaces (J. Fox, C. DeCusatis)
- Chapter 4 - Specialty Fiber Optic Cable (J. Fox, C. DeCusatis)
- Case Study: Multimode Fiber Reuse
- Chapter 5 – Optical Sources: Light Emitting Diodes and Laser Technology (W. Jiang etal)
- Chapter 6 – Detectors for Fiber Optics (C. Jiang and C.J.S. DeCusatis)
- Chapter 7 - Logic & Drive Circuitry Design (R. Sundstrom, E. Maass, et al, contributions by Scott Kipp)
- Chapter 8 – Optical Sub-Assemblies (H. Stange)
- Chapter 9 - Alignment Metrology & Manufacturing (D. Clement, R. Lasky, E. Baldwin)
- Chapter 10 - Packaging Assembly Techniques (G. Raskin)
- Chapter 11 – Fiber Optic Transceivers (M. Langerwalter and R. Johnson, contributions by Rob Atkins)
- Chapter 12 – Link Budgets and Design Rules (C. DeCusatis)
- Case Study: OSNR Calculations
- Chapter 13 - Planning and Building the Optical Link (R. Hudson etal)
- Chapter 14 – Installing & Trouble-Shooting Fiber Optic Networks (J. Hayes, G. LeCheminant)
- Chapter 15 - Wavelength Multiplexing and IP/MPLS (K Grobe)
- Case Study: National LambdaRail
- Case Study: Grid Computing
- Chapter 16 - Passive optical networks and FTTX (K. Grobe)
- Chapter 17 - Intramachine Interconnects and Clustered Computing Architectures (D. Sher, C. DeCusatis)
- Case Study: Parallel Optical Interconnect for SuperComputers
- Chapter 18 – Energy & Manufacturing Standards (J. Quick)
- Chapter 19 - ATM / SONET and GFP (C. Beckman)
- Case Study: Convergence of Voice and Data
- Chapter 20 - Fibre Channel Standard (S. Kipp, A. Benner)
- Case Study: Redesigning Mainframe I/O
- Case Study: Storage Area Networks
- Chapter 21 - ESCON (D. Stigliani)
- Case Study: ESCON Link Budget
- Chapter 22 – Ethernet for Data Center, Metro, and Carrier Class Networks (C. DeCusatis)
- Case Study: Triple Play Networks
- Chapter 23 – FDDI and Local Area Networks (R. Thapar)
- Chapter 24 - InfiniBand (A. Ghiasi)
- Chapter 25 - Future Component Technologies (C.S. Li)
- Case Study: Peer to Peer Optical Networks
- Chapter 26 - Optical Backplane, Board, and Chip Interconnects (R. Michalzik)
- Chapter 27 - Silicon Photonics (N. Izhaky)
- Chapter 28 - Nanophotonics (L. Phytong & G. Mazur)
- Appendix A – Measurement Conversion Tables
- Appendix B – Physical Constraints
- Appendix C – OSI Model
- Appendix D – Network Standards and Data Rates
- Appendix E – Other Datacom Developments
- Appendix F – Laser Safety
Details
- No. of pages:
- 800
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 22nd February 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080565033
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123742162
About the Editor
Casimer DeCusatis
Dr. Casimer DeCusatis is an IBM Distinguished Engineer and technical executive based in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. He currently serves as Chief Technology Officer for IBM Systems Networking Strategic Alliances, and has played a leading role in developing data center network and I/O solutions, including extended distance connectivity. He is an IBM Master Inventor with over 100 patents, and recipient of several industry awards, including the IEEE Kiyo Tomiyasu Award, the Sigma Xi Walston Chubb Award for Innovation, the EDN Innovator of the Year Award, the Mensa Research Foundation Copper Black Award for Creative Achievement, the Penn State Outstanding Scholar Alumnus Award, and the IEEE/HKN Outstanding Young Electrical Engineer award (including a citation from the President of the United States and an American flag flown in his honor over the U.S. Capitol). He is co-author of more than 120 technical papers, book chapters, and encyclopedia articles, and editor of the Handbook of Fiber Optic Data Communication (now in its 4rd edition). He is a member of the IBM Academy of Technology and co-leader of the Academy study “Innovation Ecosystems”. Dr. DeCusatis received the M.S. and Ph.D. degrees from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (Troy, N.Y.) in 1988 and 1990, respectively, and the B.S. degree magna cum laude in the Engineering Science Honors Program from the Pennsylvania State University (University Park, PA) in 1986. He is a Fellow of the IEEE, Optical Society of America, and SPIE (the international optical engineering society), a member of the Order of the Engineer, Tau Beta Pi, Eta Kappa Nu, Mensa, and various other professional organizations and honor societies (http://www.decusatis.net/casimer/ ); he was recognized as one of Sigma Xi’s Distinguished Members during their 125th anniversary celebration. He is also Founder and Director of Hudson Valley FIRST Lego League (http://www.facebook.com/HudsonValleyFLL) which offers over 1,000 students each year the opportunity to pursue their interest in science and technology. His discussions on data networking are available on Twitter (@Dr_Casimer) or his data networking blog (https://www-304.ibm.com/connections/blogs/DCN/ ).
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Engineer, IBM Corporation
Casimer DeCusatis
Affiliations and Expertise
