Handbook of Coordination Catalysis in Organic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408107761, 9781483161440

Handbook of Coordination Catalysis in Organic Chemistry

1st Edition

Authors: Penny A Chaloner
eBook ISBN: 9781483161440
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 3rd April 1986
Page Count: 1008
Description

Handbook of Coordination Catalysis in Organic Chemistry presents the increasing importance of homogeneous catalysis by metal complexes.

This book highlights special selectivities that can be obtained using coordination complexes as catalysts, including a discussion of homogeneous catalysts and closely related polymer supported complexes. Other topics include hydrogenation and related reactions, reactions of carbon monoxide, and additions to carbon-carbon multiple bonds. The isomerization reactions, reactions of the carbonyl group, formation of carbon-carbon bonds, and alkene metathesis are also deliberated.

This publication is intended for organic chemists, but is also useful to specialists and researchers interested in the coordination catalysis in organic chemistry.

Table of Contents


1 Introduction

2 Hydrogenation and Related Reactions

3 Reactions of Carbon Monoxide

4 Other Additions to Carbon-Carbon Multiple Bonds

5 Isomerization Reactions

6 Oxidation

7 Reactions of the Carbonyl Group

8 Formation of Carbon-Carbon Bonds

9 Alkene Metathesis

Glossary of Terms and Abbreviations

Index

About the Author

Penny A Chaloner

