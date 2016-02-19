Handbook of Coordination Catalysis in Organic Chemistry presents the increasing importance of homogeneous catalysis by metal complexes.

This book highlights special selectivities that can be obtained using coordination complexes as catalysts, including a discussion of homogeneous catalysts and closely related polymer supported complexes. Other topics include hydrogenation and related reactions, reactions of carbon monoxide, and additions to carbon-carbon multiple bonds. The isomerization reactions, reactions of the carbonyl group, formation of carbon-carbon bonds, and alkene metathesis are also deliberated.

This publication is intended for organic chemists, but is also useful to specialists and researchers interested in the coordination catalysis in organic chemistry.