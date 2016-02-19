Group Theoretical Methods in Physics
1st Edition
Description
Group Theoretical Methods in Physics: Proceedings of the Fifth International Colloquium provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of group theoretical methods in physics. This book provides a variety of topics, including nuclear collective motion, complex Riemannian geometry, quantum mechanics, and relativistic symmetry.
Organized into six parts encompassing 64 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the theories of nuclear quadrupole dynamics. This text then examines the conventional approach in the determination of superstructures. Other chapters consider the Hamiltonian formalism and how it is applied to the KdV equation and to a slight variant of the KdV equation. This book discusses as well the significant differential equations of mathematical physics that are integrable Hamiltonian systems, including the equations governing self-induced transparency and the motion of particles under an inverse square potential. The final chapter deals with the decomposition of the tensor product of two irreducible representations of the symmetric group into a direct sum of irreducible representations.
This book is a valuable resource for physicists.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Part I. Nuclei, Atoms, Solids
Canonical Transformations and Spectrum Generating Algebras in the Theory of Nuclear Collective Motion
Modulated Space Groups
Properties of Lattices Associated with a Modulated Crystal
A Hamiltonian Approach to the KdV and Other Equations
Use of an Elementary Group Theoretical Method in Determining the Structure of a Biological Crystal from Its Patterson Function
Invariants Polynomiaux des Groupes de Symétrie Moléculaire et Cristollographique
Metacrystallographic Groups
The SP(3, IR) Model of Nuclear Collective Motion
A Group Theoretic Description of the Magnetic Phase Transitions in the AB2O4-Type Spinels
Applications of Crystal Clebsch-Gordan Coefficients
On the Use of the SO(4,2) Dynamical Group for the Study of the Ground State of a Hydrogen Atom in a Homogeneous Magnetic Field
Group Theory Around Ligand Field Theory
Finite Representations of the Unitary Group and Their Applications in Many-Body Physics
Algebraic and Geometric Methods of Quantisation of the Isotropic Harmonic Oscillator
The Ising Algebra
The Group O(3)Λ(T2xT2) and the Hydrogen Atom
Part II. Coherent States, Supersymmetry, Gauge Fields, Relativity
Spontaneous Breaking of Exceptional Groups
Complex Space-Times with Null Strings
Intelligent Spin States and Heisenberg Equality
Some Aspects of Graded Lie Algebras
U(n,n) and Generalized Twistors
Some Comments on Symplectic Structures in Complex Riemannian Geometry
Coherent States on the Conformal Group and Position Operator
Gauge Theory of the Conformal Group
Theory of Coherent Quarks. On the Dynamical Origin of the Okubo-Zweig-Iizuka Rule
Relativistic Coherent-State Representations
Gauge Fields Over the Super-Symmetry Space
On Supersymmetry and the Hope for a Non-Trivial Fusion between Internal and Space-Time Symmetries
Physics and Lie Pseudogroups
Part III. Classical and Quantum Mechanics
Classical Functions Associated with Some Groups of Automorphisms of the Weyl Group
Cyclic Groups and Adaptation in the Visual System of the Cat
Geometrical Mechanics and Dirac Bracket
Other Symmetries and Constants of the Motion
Q-Symmetries and Equivalent Lagrangians
Kinematical Symmetries of the Navier-Stokes Equation
Normal Modes of Nonlinear Discrete Symmetric Systems by Group Representation Theory
Part IV. Relativistic Quantum Physics
The Concept of a Kinematical Stability Group in Implementing Relativistic Symmetry
Causality and Symmetry in Cosmology and the Conformal Group
Thomas-Bargmann-Michel-Telegdi Equation for Wigner Particles
Générateurs du Groupe de Poincaré Associés aux Représentations Irréductibles Unitaires du Genre Espace
On the Structure of 4-Vector Operators, with an Application to the Point Form of Relativistic Dynamics
On the Localizability of Massless Particles
On the Existence of Charges and Mass-Splitting in Relativistic Quantum Field Theory
Particles, Mass Spectra, and Interference in Relativistic Quantum Theory
SU(4) Breaking and the New Particles: Some Applications
On a Group Theoretic Treatment of the Number Operator of Particles
Poincaré Group and Magnetic Charge
Part V. Mathematical Physics
Solvability Questions for Invariant Differential Operators
Symmetry and Separation of Variables for Linear Partial Differential and Hamilton-Jacobi Equations
Subgroups of Lie Groups and Symmetry Breaking
Conformal Harmonic Analysis and Intertwining Differential Operators
Group Theoretic Aspects of Conservation Laws of Nonlinear Time Evolution Equations: The KdV Equation and the Cubic Schrödinger Equation
Application of Group Theoretic Methods in Bifurcation Theory
Harmonic Analysis on Double Classes
Part VI. Representation Theory
Induced Projective Representations
Une Identité du Binôme et les Représentations Linéaires Finies de Mp(K) et GL(p,K)
Double Classes: A New Classification Scheme for Group Elements
A Characterization of the Standard Polynomial of Even Degree
A Generalization of the "Associative" Property of the Killing Form
Highest Weights of Semisimple Lie Algebras
Projective Irreducible Unitary Representations of the Schrödinger Group with a Nontrivial Factor
Representation of the Racah Coefficient as a Generalized Hypergeometric Function
Polynômes Invariants d'un Certain Groupe de Transformations Lineaires
The Clebsch-Gordan Decomposition and the Coefficients for the Symmetric Group
Details
- No. of pages:
- 684
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 1st January 1977
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323141529