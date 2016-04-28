Green's Operative Hand Surgery, 2-Volume Set - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9781455774272, 9780323392808

Green's Operative Hand Surgery, 2-Volume Set

7th Edition

Authors: Scott Wolfe William Pederson Scott H. Kozin Mark Cohen
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455774272
eBook ISBN: 9780323392808
eBook ISBN: 9780323295345
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th April 2016
Page Count: 2091
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Widely recognized as the gold standard text in hand, wrist, and elbow surgery, Green’s Operative Hand Surgery, 7th Edition, by Drs. Scott Wolfe, William Pederson, Robert Hotchkiss, Scott Kozin, and Mark Cohen, continues the tradition of excellence both in print and online. High-resolution photos, innovative videos, new expert authors, and more ensure that Green’s remains your go-to reference for the most complete, authoritative guidance on the effective surgical and non-surgical management of upper extremity conditions. Well-written and clearly organized, it remains the most trusted reference in hand surgery worldwide.

Table of Contents

Part I BASIC PRINCIPLES

1. Anesthesia

Part II THE HAND

2. Acute Infections of the Hand

3. Chronic Infections

4. Dupuytren’s Contracture

5. Extensor Tendon Injury

6. Flexor Tendon Injury

7. Fractures of the Metacarpals and Phalanges

8. Dislocations and Ligamentous Injuries in the Digits

9. The Perionychium

10. The Stiff Finger

11. Treatment of the Osteoarthritic Hand and Thumb

Part III THE WRIST

12. Wrist Arthrodesis and Arthroplasty

13. Carpal Instability

14. The Distal Radioulnar Joint

15. Distal Radius Fractures

16. Fractures of the Carpal Bones

17. Wrist Arthroscopy

Part IV THE ELBOW AND FOREARM

18. Fractures of the Distal Humerus

19. Fractures of the Radial Head

20. Fractures of the Proximal Ulna

21. Disorders of the Forearm

22. Complex Traumatic Elbow Dislocation

23. Chronic Elbow Instability of the Elbow

24. Treatment of the Stiff Elbow

25. Elbow Tendonopathies and Tendon Ruptures

26. Elbow Arthroscopy

27. Total Elbow Arthroplasty

Part V NERVES

28. Compression Neuropathies

29. Thoracic Outlet Compression Syndrome

30. Nerve Repair

31. Principles of Tendon Transfers of Median, Radial and Ulnar Nerve

32. Spasticity: Cerebral Palsy and Traumatic Brain Injury

33. Tetraplegia

34. Traumatic Brachial Plexus Injury

Part VI THE PEDIATRIC HAND

35. Embryology of the Upper Extremity

36. Deformities of the Hand and Fingers

37. Deformities of the Thumb

38. Malformations and Deformities of the Wrist and Forearm

39. Arthrogryposis

40. Pediatric Brachial Plexus Palsy

41. Hand, Wrist, and Forearm Fractures in Children

Part VII BONE AND SOFT TISSUE RECONSTRUCTION

42. Replantation and Transplantation

43. The Mangled Upper Extremity

44. Soft tissue coverage of the upper extremity

45. Free flap coverage

46. Vascularized Bone Grafting

47. Toe-to-Hand Transplantation

48. Thumb Reconstruction

Part VIII OTHER DISORDERS OF THE UPPER EXTREMITY

49. Digital Amputations

50. Major Limb amputations and prosthetics

51. Compartment Syndrome and Volkmann's Ischemic Contracture

52. Management of Venomous Injuries

53. A Practical Guide for Complex Regional Pain Syndrome: Acute Stage, Late Stage

54. Factitious Disorders

55. Rheumatoid Arthritis and Other Connective Tissue Disorders

56. Tendinopathy

57. The Burned Hand

58. Skin Tumors

59. Bone and Soft Tissue Tumors

60. Vascular Disorders

Classic: General Principles

Classic: Radial Nerve

Classic--Stiff Joints

Classic: Principles of Microvascular Surgery

Details

No. of pages:
2091
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455774272
eBook ISBN:
9780323392808
eBook ISBN:
9780323295345

About the Author

Scott Wolfe

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, Weill Medical College of Cornell University, Emeritus Chief, Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, Attending Orthopaedic Surgeon, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York

William Pederson

Affiliations and Expertise

Head, Hand and Microsurgery,Texas Children's Hospital,Samuel Stal Endowed Professor of Plastic Surgery,Professor of Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Neurosurgery, and Pediatrics,Baylor College of Medicine,Houston, Texas

Scott H. Kozin

Academic Appointment:

Associate Professor, Department of

Orthopaedic Surgery, Temple University

School of Medicine

Hand Surgeon, Shriners Hospital

for Children

Education:

Undergraduate: Duke University

Durham, North Carolina

Degree: B.S. Computer Science 1978-1982

Medical: Hahnemann University School of Medicine

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Degree: M.D. 1982-1986

Internship: Albert Einstein Medical Center

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Preliminary General Surgery

July 1986 to June 1987

Residency: Albert Einstein Medical Center

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Orthopaedic Surgery

July 1987 to June 1991

Shriners Hospital for Crippled Children

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgery

January 1989 to July 1989

Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Hand Rehabilitation Center

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Hand Surgery

January 1990 to March 1990

Fellowship: Mayo Clinic

Rochester, Minnesota

Hand & Microvascular Surgery

July 1991 - July 1992

Curriculum Vitae Scott H. Kozin, MD

Board Certification:

Certificate of Added Qualifications in

Hand Surgery, August 1995

Re-certification, November 2004

Board Certification, American Board of

Orthopaedic Surgeons, July 15, 1994

Re-certification, November 2004

Diplomate, American Board of Orthopaedic

Surgeons

Diplomate, National Board of Medical

Examiners

Organization Memberships:

Alpha Omega Alpha, Honor Medical Society (1986)

American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

American Society for Surgery of the Hand (1996)

American Association for Hand Surgery

Temple-Shriners Alumni Association (1995)

Pennsylvania Orthopaedic Society

Philadelphia Orthopaedic Society

AO Teaching Faculty (1995)

International Wrist Investigators Workshop (1998)

Philadelphia Hand Society (1992)

Orthopaedic Overseas

New Millennium Hand Club (1992)

American Orthopaedic Association (2001)

Awards/ Honors:

Sterling Bunnell Travelling Fellow 2001-2002, American Society for Surgery of the Hand

Joseph H. Boyes Award, American Society for Surgery of the Hand, 2002

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Temple University School of Medicine, Chief of Staff, Shriners Hospitals for Children, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Mark Cohen

Affiliations and Expertise

MD, Professor and Director, Hand and Elbow Surgery, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, IL

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.