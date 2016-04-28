Green's Operative Hand Surgery, 2-Volume Set
Widely recognized as the gold standard text in hand, wrist, and elbow surgery, Green’s Operative Hand Surgery, 7th Edition, by Drs. Scott Wolfe, William Pederson, Robert Hotchkiss, Scott Kozin, and Mark Cohen, continues the tradition of excellence both in print and online. High-resolution photos, innovative videos, new expert authors, and more ensure that Green’s remains your go-to reference for the most complete, authoritative guidance on the effective surgical and non-surgical management of upper extremity conditions. Well-written and clearly organized, it remains the most trusted reference in hand surgery worldwide.
Table of Contents
Part I BASIC PRINCIPLES
1. Anesthesia
Part II THE HAND
2. Acute Infections of the Hand
3. Chronic Infections
4. Dupuytren’s Contracture
5. Extensor Tendon Injury
6. Flexor Tendon Injury
7. Fractures of the Metacarpals and Phalanges
8. Dislocations and Ligamentous Injuries in the Digits
9. The Perionychium
10. The Stiff Finger
11. Treatment of the Osteoarthritic Hand and Thumb
Part III THE WRIST
12. Wrist Arthrodesis and Arthroplasty
13. Carpal Instability
14. The Distal Radioulnar Joint
15. Distal Radius Fractures
16. Fractures of the Carpal Bones
17. Wrist Arthroscopy
Part IV THE ELBOW AND FOREARM
18. Fractures of the Distal Humerus
19. Fractures of the Radial Head
20. Fractures of the Proximal Ulna
21. Disorders of the Forearm
22. Complex Traumatic Elbow Dislocation
23. Chronic Elbow Instability of the Elbow
24. Treatment of the Stiff Elbow
25. Elbow Tendonopathies and Tendon Ruptures
26. Elbow Arthroscopy
27. Total Elbow Arthroplasty
Part V NERVES
28. Compression Neuropathies
29. Thoracic Outlet Compression Syndrome
30. Nerve Repair
31. Principles of Tendon Transfers of Median, Radial and Ulnar Nerve
32. Spasticity: Cerebral Palsy and Traumatic Brain Injury
33. Tetraplegia
34. Traumatic Brachial Plexus Injury
Part VI THE PEDIATRIC HAND
35. Embryology of the Upper Extremity
36. Deformities of the Hand and Fingers
37. Deformities of the Thumb
38. Malformations and Deformities of the Wrist and Forearm
39. Arthrogryposis
40. Pediatric Brachial Plexus Palsy
41. Hand, Wrist, and Forearm Fractures in Children
Part VII BONE AND SOFT TISSUE RECONSTRUCTION
42. Replantation and Transplantation
43. The Mangled Upper Extremity
44. Soft tissue coverage of the upper extremity
45. Free flap coverage
46. Vascularized Bone Grafting
47. Toe-to-Hand Transplantation
48. Thumb Reconstruction
Part VIII OTHER DISORDERS OF THE UPPER EXTREMITY
49. Digital Amputations
50. Major Limb amputations and prosthetics
51. Compartment Syndrome and Volkmann's Ischemic Contracture
52. Management of Venomous Injuries
53. A Practical Guide for Complex Regional Pain Syndrome: Acute Stage, Late Stage
54. Factitious Disorders
55. Rheumatoid Arthritis and Other Connective Tissue Disorders
56. Tendinopathy
57. The Burned Hand
58. Skin Tumors
59. Bone and Soft Tissue Tumors
60. Vascular Disorders
Classic: General Principles
Classic: Radial Nerve
Classic--Stiff Joints
Classic: Principles of Microvascular Surgery
About the Author
Scott Wolfe
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, Weill Medical College of Cornell University, Emeritus Chief, Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, Attending Orthopaedic Surgeon, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York
William Pederson
Affiliations and Expertise
Head, Hand and Microsurgery,Texas Children's Hospital,Samuel Stal Endowed Professor of Plastic Surgery,Professor of Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Neurosurgery, and Pediatrics,Baylor College of Medicine,Houston, Texas
Scott H. Kozin
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Temple University School of Medicine, Chief of Staff, Shriners Hospitals for Children, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Mark Cohen
Affiliations and Expertise
MD, Professor and Director, Hand and Elbow Surgery, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, IL