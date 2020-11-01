Greene's Infectious Diseases of the Dog and Cat - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323509343

Greene's Infectious Diseases of the Dog and Cat

5th Edition

Authors: Jane Sykes
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323509343
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 1st November 2020
Page Count: 1376
Details

No. of pages:
1376
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2021
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323509343

About the Author

Jane Sykes

Dr. Sykes is the founder of the International Society of Companion Animal Infectious Diseases; a group dedicated to enhancing control of infectious diseases in animals and thus reducing spread of disease. She has authored several book chapters on canine and feline infectious diseases. She reviews manuscripts for several major international veterinary journals and has been an editor for the Journal of Veterinary Internal Medicine and has served on the editorial board for American Journal of Veterinary Research.

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Small Animal Clinic; William R. Pritchard Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital and Professor; Department of Medicine and Epidemiology; University of California; Davis, California

