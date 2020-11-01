Greene's Infectious Diseases of the Dog and Cat
5th Edition
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1376
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2021
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323509343
About the Author
Jane Sykes
Dr. Sykes is the founder of the International Society of Companion Animal Infectious Diseases; a group dedicated to enhancing control of infectious diseases in animals and thus reducing spread of disease. She has authored several book chapters on canine and feline infectious diseases. She reviews manuscripts for several major international veterinary journals and has been an editor for the Journal of Veterinary Internal Medicine and has served on the editorial board for American Journal of Veterinary Research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Small Animal Clinic; William R. Pritchard Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital and Professor; Department of Medicine and Epidemiology; University of California; Davis, California