Green Biocomposites for Biomedical Engineering
1st Edition
Design, Properties, and Applications
Table of Contents
- Introduction to Green Biocomposites
2. Biocomposites for Artificial Organs
3. Biocomposites for Biomedical Devices
4. Biocomposites for Orthopedic Implants
5. Biocomposites for Prostheses
6. Biocomposites for Regenerative Medicine
7. Bioactive Glass Based Biocomposites
8. Bioresorbable Biocomposites
9. Cellulose Based Biocomposites
10. Ceramic Based Biocomposites
11. Chitin and Chitosan Based Biocomposites
12. Graphene Based Biocomposites
13. Hydroxyapatite Based Biocomposites
14. Metal Oxide Filled Biocomposites
15. Natural Fiber Reinforced Biocomposites
16. Protein Based Biocomposite
17. Starch Based Biocomposites
18. Antimicrobial Biocomposites
19. Biocomposite Coatings
20. Biomechanics of Biocomposites
21. Computational Modeling of Biocomposites
22. Designing of Biocomposites
23. Industrial Implementations of Biocomposites
24. Ethical Issues of Biocomposites
25. Recycling of Biocomposites
Description
Green Biocomposites for Biomedical Engineering: Design, Properties, and Applications combines emergent research outcomes with fundamental theoretical concepts relevant to processing, properties and applications of advanced green composites in the field of biomedical engineering.
The area of green composites manufactured from renewables or a mix of synthetic/natural resources at a discretionary percentage, has attained enormous momentum both in academic and industrial sectors due to the need to render new products more environmentally friendly. Metals, metal alloys and established polymers are traditionally used as biomaterials for biomedical applications. However, there are challenges with these traditional biomaterials, such as corrosion and heaviness, which reduce their effectiveness; biocomposites offer a better alternative to these and can even provide advantages that are far beyond the characteristics of metallic biomaterials.
This book outlines the design elements and characterization of biocomposites, highlighting each class of biocomposite separately. A broad range of biomedical applications for biocomposites is then covered, with a final section discussing the ethics and safety regulations associated with manufacturing and use of biocomposites.
With eminent editors and recognized authors around the world, this book is a vital reference for researchers in biomedical engineering, materials science and environmental science, both in industry and academia.
Key Features
- Provides comprehensive information regarding the current advances in the interdisciplinary field of eco-friendly green composite materials for biomedical applications
- Offers coverage of the state-of-the-art physics-based advanced models used in composites
- Lists a broad range of characterization techniques and biomedical applications
Readership
Researchers and R&D groups in biomedical engineering and materials science, with a targeted interest in sustainability, biodegradable materials and biocompatibility. Environmental scientists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 415
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st July 2021
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128215531
About the Editors
Md Enamul Hoque
Prof. Md Enamul Hoque is a Professor in the Department of Biomedical Engineering at the Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST), Dhaka, Bangladesh. Prior to joining MIST, he held key positions in other global universities which include: Head of Department in Biomedical Engineering at King Faisal University, Saudi Arabia; and Founding Head of the Bioengineering Division, at the University of Nottingham Malaysia Campus. He completed his PhD at the National University of Singapore in 2007. He also obtained his PGCHE from the University of Nottingham, UK in 2015. He is a Chartered Engineer (CEng) certified by the Engineering Council, UK, and a Fellow of the Higher Education Academy (FHEA), UK. To date, he has published 6 books, 23 book chapters, and 163 technical papers in refereed journals and international conference proceedings. His major areas of research include stem cells, tissue engineering, orthopedic implants, rehabilitation engineering, biomaterials, biocomposites, rapid prototyping technology, nanotechnology and nanomaterials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Biomedical Engineering, Military Institute of Science Technology (MIST), Dhaka, Bangladesh
Ahmed Sharif
Prof. Ahmed Sharif is a Professor in the Department of Materials and Metallurgical Engineering at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), Bangladesh. After obtaining his PhD in 2005, he subsequently became Professor and Head of the Department in 2014. He is also a Visiting Professor at the City University of Hong Kong and Nanyang Technological University, Singapore. He has published more than 50 peer-reviewed (SCI listed) papers in leading international journals on soldering and ferroelectric materials research and has been invited to numerous international conferences to present keynote lectures. Recently, he has edited a book on Harsh Environment Electronics which was published by Wiley. He has received numerous awards including the IEEE-CPMT Young Scientist Award (for his paper at the IEEE-conference in Japan) and the Outstanding Researcher Award from City University of Hong Kong.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Materials and Metallurgical Engineering, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), Dhaka, Bangladesh
Mohammad Jawaid
Dr. Mohammad Jawaid is currently working as High Flyer Fellow (Professor) at Biocomposite Technology Laboratory, Institute of Tropical Forestry and Forest Products (INTROP), Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM), Serdang, Selangor, Malaysia, and also has been Visiting Professor at the Department of Chemical Engineering, College of Engineering, King Saud University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia since June 2013. He has more than 16 years of experience in teaching, research, and industries. His area of research interests includes hybrid composites, lignocellulosic reinforced/filled polymer composites, advance materials: graphene/nanoclay/fire retardant, modification and treatment of lignocellulosic fibers and solid wood, biopolymers and biopolymers for packaging applications, nanocomposites and nanocellulose fibers, and polymer blends.
Affiliations and Expertise
High Flyer Fellow (Professor), Biocomposite Technology Laboratory, Institute of Tropical Forestry and Forest Products (INTROP), Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM), Serdang, Selangor, Malaysia
