Green Biocomposites for Biomedical Engineering: Design, Properties, and Applications combines emergent research outcomes with fundamental theoretical concepts relevant to processing, properties and applications of advanced green composites in the field of biomedical engineering.

The area of green composites manufactured from renewables or a mix of synthetic/natural resources at a discretionary percentage, has attained enormous momentum both in academic and industrial sectors due to the need to render new products more environmentally friendly. Metals, metal alloys and established polymers are traditionally used as biomaterials for biomedical applications. However, there are challenges with these traditional biomaterials, such as corrosion and heaviness, which reduce their effectiveness; biocomposites offer a better alternative to these and can even provide advantages that are far beyond the characteristics of metallic biomaterials.

This book outlines the design elements and characterization of biocomposites, highlighting each class of biocomposite separately. A broad range of biomedical applications for biocomposites is then covered, with a final section discussing the ethics and safety regulations associated with manufacturing and use of biocomposites.

With eminent editors and recognized authors around the world, this book is a vital reference for researchers in biomedical engineering, materials science and environmental science, both in industry and academia.