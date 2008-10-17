Geomorphometry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123743459, 9780080921884

Geomorphometry, Volume 33

1st Edition

Concepts, Software, Applications

Editors: Tomislav Hengl Hannes Reuter
eBook ISBN: 9780080921884
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123743459
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 17th October 2008
Page Count: 796
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
92.00
78.20
133.00
113.05
128.18
108.95
101.00
85.85
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
76.00
64.60
94.95
80.71
124.00
105.40
157.27
133.68
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

I - Concepts Geomorphometry: a brief guide Mathematical and digital models of the land surface DEM production methods and sources Preparation of DEMs for geomorphometric analysis Geostatistical simulation and error propagation in geomorphometry Basic land-surface parameters Land-surface parameters and objects in hydrology Land-surface parameters specific to topo-climatology Landforms and landform elements in geomorphometry

II - Software Overview of software packages used in geomorphometry Geomorphometry in ESRI packages Geomorphometry in SAGA Geomorphometry in ILWIS Geomorphometry in LandSerf Geomorphometry in MicroDEM Geomorphometry in TAS GIS Geomorphometry in GRASS GIS Geomorphometry in RiverTools

III - Applications Geomorphometry ? a key to landscape mapping and modelling Soil mapping applications Vegetation mapping applications Geomorphometry and spatial hydrologic modelling Applications in meteorology Applications in geomorphology Applications in Precision Agriculture Modelling mass movements and landslide susceptibility Automated predictive mapping of ecological entities The future of geomorphometry

Description

Geomorphometry is the science of quantitative land-surface analysis. It draws upon mathematical, statistical, and image-processing techniques to quantify the shape of earth's topography at various spatial scales. The focus of geomorphometry is the calculation of surface-form measures (land-surface parameters) and features (objects), which may be used to improve the mapping and modelling of landforms to assist in the evaluation of soils, vegetation, land use, natural hazards, and other information.

This book provides a practical guide to preparing Digital Elevation Models (DEM) for analysis and extracting land-surface parameters and objects from DEMs through a variety of software. It further offers detailed instructions on applying parameters and objects in soil, agricultural, environmental and earth sciences. This is a manual of state-of-the-art methods to serve the various researchers who use geomorphometry.

Soil scientists will use this book to further learn the methods for classifying and measuring the chemical, biological, and fertility properties of soils and gain a further understaing of the role of soil as a natural resource. Geologists will find value in the instruction this book provides for measuring the physical features of the soil such as elevation, porosity, and structure which geologists use to predict natural disasters such as earthquakes, volcanoes, and flooding.

Key Features

  • Technical details on a variety of software packages allow researchers to solve real-life mapping issues

  • Provides soil and agronomy researchers best practice techniques for soil data analysis to assist in enhanced land-use and planning

  • Offers geologists essential tactics for better environmental management by providing a comprehensive analysis of the physical features of soil

  • Companion website includes access to the latest technological advancements previously unpublished in any other comprehensive source: geomorphometry software, DEM data sources, and applications

Readership

Primary: Digital Soil Mapping Practitioners; Soil Scientists; Geologists; Geomorphologists; Earth Science Professionals in geological mapping agencies, mineral exploration companies, teachers and academics; Hydrologists; GIS practitioners and specialists; Landscape Ecologists; Environmental Planners;

Secondary: students in upper level GIS/geomorphology classes; Graduate students in soil science, quantitative ecology, earth sciences, GIS, geography, and geodetic sciences.

Details

No. of pages:
796
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080921884
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123743459

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Tomislav Hengl Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute for Biodiversity and Ecosystem Dynamics, University of Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Hannes Reuter Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

European Commission, Directorate General JRC Institute for Environment and Sustainability

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.