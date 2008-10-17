Geomorphometry, Volume 33
1st Edition
Concepts, Software, Applications
Table of Contents
I - Concepts Geomorphometry: a brief guide Mathematical and digital models of the land surface DEM production methods and sources Preparation of DEMs for geomorphometric analysis Geostatistical simulation and error propagation in geomorphometry Basic land-surface parameters Land-surface parameters and objects in hydrology Land-surface parameters specific to topo-climatology Landforms and landform elements in geomorphometry
II - Software Overview of software packages used in geomorphometry Geomorphometry in ESRI packages Geomorphometry in SAGA Geomorphometry in ILWIS Geomorphometry in LandSerf Geomorphometry in MicroDEM Geomorphometry in TAS GIS Geomorphometry in GRASS GIS Geomorphometry in RiverTools
III - Applications Geomorphometry ? a key to landscape mapping and modelling Soil mapping applications Vegetation mapping applications Geomorphometry and spatial hydrologic modelling Applications in meteorology Applications in geomorphology Applications in Precision Agriculture Modelling mass movements and landslide susceptibility Automated predictive mapping of ecological entities The future of geomorphometry
Description
Geomorphometry is the science of quantitative land-surface analysis. It draws upon mathematical, statistical, and image-processing techniques to quantify the shape of earth's topography at various spatial scales. The focus of geomorphometry is the calculation of surface-form measures (land-surface parameters) and features (objects), which may be used to improve the mapping and modelling of landforms to assist in the evaluation of soils, vegetation, land use, natural hazards, and other information.
This book provides a practical guide to preparing Digital Elevation Models (DEM) for analysis and extracting land-surface parameters and objects from DEMs through a variety of software. It further offers detailed instructions on applying parameters and objects in soil, agricultural, environmental and earth sciences. This is a manual of state-of-the-art methods to serve the various researchers who use geomorphometry.
Soil scientists will use this book to further learn the methods for classifying and measuring the chemical, biological, and fertility properties of soils and gain a further understaing of the role of soil as a natural resource. Geologists will find value in the instruction this book provides for measuring the physical features of the soil such as elevation, porosity, and structure which geologists use to predict natural disasters such as earthquakes, volcanoes, and flooding.
Key Features
Technical details on a variety of software packages allow researchers to solve real-life mapping issues
Provides soil and agronomy researchers best practice techniques for soil data analysis to assist in enhanced land-use and planning
Offers geologists essential tactics for better environmental management by providing a comprehensive analysis of the physical features of soil
Companion website includes access to the latest technological advancements previously unpublished in any other comprehensive source: geomorphometry software, DEM data sources, and applications
Readership
Primary: Digital Soil Mapping Practitioners; Soil Scientists; Geologists; Geomorphologists; Earth Science Professionals in geological mapping agencies, mineral exploration companies, teachers and academics; Hydrologists; GIS practitioners and specialists; Landscape Ecologists; Environmental Planners;
Secondary: students in upper level GIS/geomorphology classes; Graduate students in soil science, quantitative ecology, earth sciences, GIS, geography, and geodetic sciences.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 796
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2009
- Published:
- 17th October 2008
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080921884
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123743459
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Tomislav Hengl Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute for Biodiversity and Ecosystem Dynamics, University of Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Hannes Reuter Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
European Commission, Directorate General JRC Institute for Environment and Sustainability