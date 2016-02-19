Geodynamic Models
1st Edition
An Evaluation and Synthesis
Description
Developments in Geotectonics, Volume 2: Geodynamic Models: An Evaluation and a Synthesis presents the concept of sea-floor spreading and the hypothesis of global plate tectonics. This book provides a basic understanding of the global movements.
Organized into eight chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the concept of global plate tectonics, with its additional hypotheses of subduction zones and sea-floor spreading. This text then examines the concept of vertical deformations of the lithosphere and their gravitational spreading. Other chapters consider the analysis of geotectonic processes that is based on some general principles of their mechanics. This book discusses as well the origin of mega-undations in turbulent and laminar flow systems in the lower mantle, where the matter may have a Newtonian viscosity. The final chapter deals with the geodynamics of the Earth's crust as the result of the outward growth of the deep ocean floor from mid-ocean ridges.
This book is a valuable resource for geologists, geonomists, and geophysicists.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1. Geonomy and Geodynamics
Introduction
The Meaning of Scientific Models
The Fabric of Geonomy
Computerization and Mathematization in Geonomy
The Ripening of some Geodynamic Ideas
References
Chapter 2. The Evolution of the Atlantic Mega-Undation (Causing the American Continental Drift)
General Principles
The Undations of the Earth's Surface
Classification of the Undations
Growth and Decline of Mega-Undations
Geodynamic Reactions to Mega-Undations
The Development of the Atlantic Mega-Undation
The Atlantic Mega-Undation (Sensu Lato)
Phase II: The North Atlantic Mega-Undation
Phase III: The Thulean Mega-Undation
Phase IV: The Arctic Mega-Undation
Conclusion
References
Chapter 3. The Evolution of the Indian Ocean Mega-Undation (Causing the Indico-Fugal Spreading of Gondwana Fragments)
Elaboration of the Geomechanical Model
Newtonian and Andradean Viscosity
Geomechanic Facts Provided by Reliable fault-Plane Solutions
The Shifting Crests of Mega-Undations
Stages of Evolution of Mega-Undations
The Development of the Indian Ocean Mega-Undation
The i0 Phase
The iI Phase
The pII Phase
The iII Phase
The iIII Phase; α Centre
The iIII Phase; β Centre
The iIII Phase; γ Centre
The iIII Phase; δ Centre
Conclusion
References
Chapter 4. Mega-Undations: A New Model for the Earth's Evolution
Introduction
The Three Main Phases of the Earth's Evolution
Phase I
Phase II
Phase III
The Relativistic Concept of Geodynamic Evolution
The Alpine Cycle of Orogeny
The Present Structural Features of the Earth
Conclusion
References
Chapter 5. The Importance of the Geonomics Dimensions for Geodynamic Concepts
Introduction
The Parameter of Length in Geonomy
The Parameter of Time in Geonomy
The Physical and Chemical Character of the Earth's "Stockwerke"
A Model of the Chain Reactions of the Earth's Evolution
G Zone
F Zone
E Zone
E Zone
D Zone
C Zone
B Zone
A Zone
Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 6. The Origin and Evolution of the Earth's Crust and Magmas
Introduction
The Problem of the Origin of the Sialic Crust
Crustal Formation According to "Classical Magmatism"
Crustal Formation According to "Neo-Huttonism"
The Problem of the Origin of Magmas
The Origin of Basaltic Magmas
The Origin of Acid Magmas
Transitions Between Continental and Oceanic Metabolism
General Concept of the Earth's Evolution According to the Undation Theory
References
Chapter 7. The Alpine Loop of the Tethys Zone
General Structural Trendlines of the Alpine Mountain System
Mesotectonic Processes Inside the Mediterranean Section of the Tethys Belt
Megatectonic Influences on the Mediterranean Section of the Tethys Belt
Conclusions
References
Chapter 8. Geodynamic Models
Introduction
The Model of Global Plate Tectonics
The Model of Regional Mantle Diapirism
General Pattern of the Alpine Type Orogenesis
Structural Evolution of the Central Mediterranean
Consequences of the Tyrrhenian Test Case
State and Evolution of the Earth's Tectonic Features
Geodynamics of some Other Orogenic Arcs
The Process of Sea-Floor Spreading
Some Theoretical Scale Considerations
Conclusion
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 1972
- Published:
- 1st January 1972
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483257037