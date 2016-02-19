Geodynamic Models - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444409676, 9781483257037

Geodynamic Models

1st Edition

An Evaluation and Synthesis

Authors: R. W. Van Bemmelen
eBook ISBN: 9781483257037
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 480
Description

Developments in Geotectonics, Volume 2: Geodynamic Models: An Evaluation and a Synthesis presents the concept of sea-floor spreading and the hypothesis of global plate tectonics. This book provides a basic understanding of the global movements.

Organized into eight chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the concept of global plate tectonics, with its additional hypotheses of subduction zones and sea-floor spreading. This text then examines the concept of vertical deformations of the lithosphere and their gravitational spreading. Other chapters consider the analysis of geotectonic processes that is based on some general principles of their mechanics. This book discusses as well the origin of mega-undations in turbulent and laminar flow systems in the lower mantle, where the matter may have a Newtonian viscosity. The final chapter deals with the geodynamics of the Earth's crust as the result of the outward growth of the deep ocean floor from mid-ocean ridges.

This book is a valuable resource for geologists, geonomists, and geophysicists.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1. Geonomy and Geodynamics

Introduction

The Meaning of Scientific Models

The Fabric of Geonomy

Computerization and Mathematization in Geonomy

The Ripening of some Geodynamic Ideas

References

Chapter 2. The Evolution of the Atlantic Mega-Undation (Causing the American Continental Drift)

General Principles

The Undations of the Earth's Surface

Classification of the Undations

Growth and Decline of Mega-Undations

Geodynamic Reactions to Mega-Undations

The Development of the Atlantic Mega-Undation

The Atlantic Mega-Undation (Sensu Lato)

Phase II: The North Atlantic Mega-Undation

Phase III: The Thulean Mega-Undation

Phase IV: The Arctic Mega-Undation

Conclusion

References

Chapter 3. The Evolution of the Indian Ocean Mega-Undation (Causing the Indico-Fugal Spreading of Gondwana Fragments)

Elaboration of the Geomechanical Model

Newtonian and Andradean Viscosity

Geomechanic Facts Provided by Reliable fault-Plane Solutions

The Shifting Crests of Mega-Undations

Stages of Evolution of Mega-Undations

The Development of the Indian Ocean Mega-Undation

The i0 Phase

The iI Phase

The pII Phase

The iII Phase

The iIII Phase; α Centre

The iIII Phase; β Centre

The iIII Phase; γ Centre

The iIII Phase; δ Centre

Conclusion

References

Chapter 4. Mega-Undations: A New Model for the Earth's Evolution

Introduction

The Three Main Phases of the Earth's Evolution

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

The Relativistic Concept of Geodynamic Evolution

The Alpine Cycle of Orogeny

The Present Structural Features of the Earth

Conclusion

References

Chapter 5. The Importance of the Geonomics Dimensions for Geodynamic Concepts

Introduction

The Parameter of Length in Geonomy

The Parameter of Time in Geonomy

The Physical and Chemical Character of the Earth's "Stockwerke"

A Model of the Chain Reactions of the Earth's Evolution

G Zone

F Zone

E Zone

E Zone

D Zone

C Zone

B Zone

A Zone

Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 6. The Origin and Evolution of the Earth's Crust and Magmas

Introduction

The Problem of the Origin of the Sialic Crust

Crustal Formation According to "Classical Magmatism"

Crustal Formation According to "Neo-Huttonism"

The Problem of the Origin of Magmas

The Origin of Basaltic Magmas

The Origin of Acid Magmas

Transitions Between Continental and Oceanic Metabolism

General Concept of the Earth's Evolution According to the Undation Theory

References

Chapter 7. The Alpine Loop of the Tethys Zone

General Structural Trendlines of the Alpine Mountain System

Mesotectonic Processes Inside the Mediterranean Section of the Tethys Belt

Megatectonic Influences on the Mediterranean Section of the Tethys Belt

Conclusions

References

Chapter 8. Geodynamic Models

Introduction

The Model of Global Plate Tectonics

The Model of Regional Mantle Diapirism

General Pattern of the Alpine Type Orogenesis

Structural Evolution of the Central Mediterranean

Consequences of the Tyrrhenian Test Case

State and Evolution of the Earth's Tectonic Features

Geodynamics of some Other Orogenic Arcs

The Process of Sea-Floor Spreading

Some Theoretical Scale Considerations

Conclusion

References

Index

About the Author

R. W. Van Bemmelen

Ratings and Reviews

