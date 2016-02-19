Developments in Geotectonics, Volume 2: Geodynamic Models: An Evaluation and a Synthesis presents the concept of sea-floor spreading and the hypothesis of global plate tectonics. This book provides a basic understanding of the global movements.

Organized into eight chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the concept of global plate tectonics, with its additional hypotheses of subduction zones and sea-floor spreading. This text then examines the concept of vertical deformations of the lithosphere and their gravitational spreading. Other chapters consider the analysis of geotectonic processes that is based on some general principles of their mechanics. This book discusses as well the origin of mega-undations in turbulent and laminar flow systems in the lower mantle, where the matter may have a Newtonian viscosity. The final chapter deals with the geodynamics of the Earth's crust as the result of the outward growth of the deep ocean floor from mid-ocean ridges.

This book is a valuable resource for geologists, geonomists, and geophysicists.