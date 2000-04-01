Generalized Classical Mechanics and Field Theory, Volume 112
1st Edition
A Geometrical Approach of Lagrangian and Hamiltonian Formalisms Involving Higher Order Derivatives
Authors: M. de León P.R. Rodrigues
eBook ISBN: 9780080872230
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 288
Table of Contents
Chapters: I. The Differential Geometry of Higher Order Jets and Tangent Bundles. II. Generalized Classical Mechanics. III. Generalized Field Theory. Appendices.
Description
The aim of this book is to discuss the present situation of Lagrangian and Hamiltonian formalisms involving higher order derivatives. The achievements of differential geometry in formulating a more modern and powerful treatment of these theories is described and an extensive review of the development of these theories in classical language is also given.
Details
About the Authors
M. de León Author
P.R. Rodrigues Author
