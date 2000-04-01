Generalized Classical Mechanics and Field Theory - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444877536, 9780080872230

Generalized Classical Mechanics and Field Theory, Volume 112

1st Edition

A Geometrical Approach of Lagrangian and Hamiltonian Formalisms Involving Higher Order Derivatives

Authors: M. de León P.R. Rodrigues
eBook ISBN: 9780080872230
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 288
Table of Contents

Chapters: I. The Differential Geometry of Higher Order Jets and Tangent Bundles. II. Generalized Classical Mechanics. III. Generalized Field Theory. Appendices.

Description

The aim of this book is to discuss the present situation of Lagrangian and Hamiltonian formalisms involving higher order derivatives. The achievements of differential geometry in formulating a more modern and powerful treatment of these theories is described and an extensive review of the development of these theories in classical language is also given.

Details

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1985
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080872230

About the Authors

M. de León Author

P.R. Rodrigues Author

