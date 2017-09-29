G Protein-Coupled Receptors Part A, Volume 142
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
1. Generating recombinant peptide ligands for GPCRs and their single step purification
2. Ca2+ release assay to study downstream pathways of GPCR signal transduction
3. Expression and purification of GPCR interacting protein, arrestin
4. Isolation and characterization of chemosensory GPCRs from exosomes
5. Characterization of chemosensory bitter taste receptor signalling
6. Reporter gene assays for investigating GPCR signaling
7. Measuring binding affinity of regulatory motifs (peptides) to purified G proteins
8. Measuring nucleotide exchange on purified G proteins
9. Qualitative and quantitative measurement of GPCR-G protein activity in living cells
10. Computational approaches to study GPCR activation
11. Visualization and quantification of GPCR trafficking in mammalian cells by confocal microscopy
12. Computational studies of βarrestin activation
13. Measuring G protein coupling using Glosensor assay
14. Computational investigations into GPCR dimerization
15. cAMP Assays in GPCR Drug Discovery
16. Assays of adrenal GPCR signaling and regulation: Measuring adrenal beta-arrestin activity in vivo through plasma membrane recruitment
G Protein Coupled Receptors, Second Edition, Volume 143, a new volume in the Methods in Cell Biology series, continues the legacy of this premier serial with quality chapters authored by leaders in the field. It contains a wide array of topics about the G protein coupled receptors, as well as updates of chapters from the first edition.
- Contains contributions from experts in the field from across the world
- Covers a wide array of topics on G protein coupled receptors
- Includes analysis based topics
Researchers and students in cell, molecular and developmental biology
Arun Shukla Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Arun K. Shukla obtained his M.Sc. (Master in Science) from the Center for Biotechnology at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, India. Dr. Shukla did his Ph.D. from the Department of Molecular Membrane Biology at the Max Planck Institute of Biophysics in Frankfurt, Germany. His Ph.D. research work was focused on structural studies of G Protein-Coupled Receptors (GPCRs).
Dr. Shukla subsequently carried out his post-doctoral work in the Department of Medicine at the Duke University in North Carolina, USA. During his post-doctoral research work, Dr. Shukla focused on understanding the biophysical and structural basis of ß-arrestin mediated regulation of GPCRs and non-canonical GPCR signaling. Dr. Shukla has served as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Medicine at the Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, USA.
Dr. Shukla is currently an Assistant Professor in Department of Biological Sciences and Bioengineering at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, India. Dr. Shukla is also an Intermediate Fellow of the Wellcome Trust-DBT India Alliance. The research program in Dr. Shukla’s laboratory is focused on understanding the molecular mechanism of activation, signaling and regulation of G Protein-Coupled Receptors.
Department of Biological Sciences and Bioengineering, Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, India