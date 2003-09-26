Fuzzy Logic for Embedded Systems Applications
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction; A brief history of fuzzy logic; Why use fuzzy logic for embedded applications?; Fuzzy sets; Fuzzy logic algebra; Fuzzy modeling and control; Electronics devices and fuzziness; Electronic neural Networks; Embedded systems design case studies: Hardware; Embedded systems design case studies: Software; Fuzzy logic toolbox; Review of free fuzzy logic resources
Description
Fuzzy Logic for Embedded Systems Applications, by a recognized expert in the field, covers all the basic theory relevant to electronics design, with particular emphasis on embedded systems, and shows how the techniques can be applied to shorten design cycles and handle logic problems that are tough to solve using conventional linear techniques. All the latest advances in the field aree discussed and practical circuit design examples presented.
Fuzzy logic has been found to be particularly suitable for many embedded control applications. The intuitive nature of the fuzzy-based system design saves engineers time and reduces costs by shortening product development cycles and making system maintenance and adjustments easier. Yet despite its wide acceptance—and perhaps because of its name—it is still misunderstood and feared by many engineers. There is a need for embedded systems designers—both hardware and software—to get up to speed on the principles and applications of fuzzy logic in order to ascertain when and how to use them appropriately.
Fuzzy Logic for Embedded Systems Applications provides practical guidelines for designing electronic circuits and devices for embedded systems using fuzzy-based logic. It covers both theory and applications with design examples.
Key Features
- Unified approach to fuzzy electronics from an engineering point of view
- Easy to follow with plenty of examples
- Review and evaluation of free resources
Readership
Embedded systems software and hardware designers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2003
- Published:
- 26th September 2003
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080469904
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750676052
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Ahmad Ibrahim Author
Dr. Ibrahim has a BSc (EE) degree from Ain Shams University in Cairo, M Eng and PhD degrees from McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario. He is a senior member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), the Association of Professional Engineers of Ontario (APEO), the American Association of Engineering Education (ASEE), and the Material Research Society (MRS). Dr. Ibrahim has lectured widely in the area of electronics on three continents for a diverse population of students and presented seminars and workshops for practicing engineers. He has a wide range of research and tutorial publications. Dr. Ibrahim has chaired numerous technical sessions in several conferences and organized and co-chaired the sessions on Current Trends in Electronics Education during IECON’01. He is the author of Introduction to Applied Fuzzy Electronics and a contributor to the multimedia CD-ROM that accompanies the Canadian edition of Boylestad’s Circuit Analysis, both published by Prentice-Hall. He recently wrote an article titled “Bringing Fuzzy Logic into Focus: An introductory overview of fuzzy electronics” published in the September 2001 issue of IEEE Circuits and Devices magazine.
Affiliations and Expertise
DeVry Institute of Technology