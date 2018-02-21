Fundamentals of Reservoir Engineering, Volume 8
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Some Basic Concepts in Reservoir Engineering. 2. PVT Analysis for Oil. 3. Material Balance Applied to Oil Reservoirs. 4. Darcy's Law and Applications. 5. The Basic Differential Equation for Radial Flow in a Porous Medium. 6. Well Inflow Equations for Stabilized Flow Conditions. 7. The Constant Terminal Rate Solution of the Radial Diffusivity Equation and its Application to Oilwell Testing. 8. Real Gas Flow: Gas Well Testing. 9. Natural Water Influx. 10. Immiscible Displacement. Indexes. Exercises.
Description
"This book is fast becoming the standard text in its field", wrote a reviewer in the Journal of Canadian Petroleum Technology soon after the first appearance of Dake's book. This prediction quickly came true: it has become the standard text and has been reprinted many times. The author's aim - to provide students and teachers with a coherent account of the basic physics of reservoir engineering - has been most successfully achieved. No prior knowledge of reservoir engineering is necessary. The material is dealt with in a concise, unified and applied manner, and only the simplest and most straightforward mathematical techniques are used. This low-priced paperback edition will continue to be an invaluable teaching aid for years to come.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 462
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1978
- Published:
- 1st January 1983
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080568980
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780444418302
Reviews
@qu:...an excellent text for upper-level college students and professionals alike. @source:Choice