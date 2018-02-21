Fundamentals of Reservoir Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444418302, 9780080568980

Fundamentals of Reservoir Engineering, Volume 8

1st Edition

Authors: L.P. Dake
eBook ISBN: 9780080568980
Paperback ISBN: 9780444418302
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1983
Page Count: 462
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
12900.00
10965.00
126.32
107.37
72.95
62.01
53.99
45.89
60.00
51.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
12900.00
10965.00
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. Some Basic Concepts in Reservoir Engineering. 2. PVT Analysis for Oil. 3. Material Balance Applied to Oil Reservoirs. 4. Darcy's Law and Applications. 5. The Basic Differential Equation for Radial Flow in a Porous Medium. 6. Well Inflow Equations for Stabilized Flow Conditions. 7. The Constant Terminal Rate Solution of the Radial Diffusivity Equation and its Application to Oilwell Testing. 8. Real Gas Flow: Gas Well Testing. 9. Natural Water Influx. 10. Immiscible Displacement. Indexes. Exercises.

Description

"This book is fast becoming the standard text in its field", wrote a reviewer in the Journal of Canadian Petroleum Technology soon after the first appearance of Dake's book. This prediction quickly came true: it has become the standard text and has been reprinted many times. The author's aim - to provide students and teachers with a coherent account of the basic physics of reservoir engineering - has been most successfully achieved. No prior knowledge of reservoir engineering is necessary. The material is dealt with in a concise, unified and applied manner, and only the simplest and most straightforward mathematical techniques are used. This low-priced paperback edition will continue to be an invaluable teaching aid for years to come.

Details

No. of pages:
462
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080568980
Paperback ISBN:
9780444418302

Reviews

@qu:...an excellent text for upper-level college students and professionals alike. @source:Choice

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

L.P. Dake Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.