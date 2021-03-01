The textile industry is focused in its search for alternative green fibres with the aim of providing high-quality products which are fully recyclable and biodegradable. Natural textile materials from renewable sources play an increasingly important role in the industry due to their unique properties and functionality over synthetic fibres, as well as their sustainability.

Natural and Renewable Textile Materials: Volume I - Fundamentals of Natural Fibres and Textiles covers all the fundamental and basic information about natural fibres and textiles. Many different fibres are covered from their origin, through processing, properties, and applications. The latest methods for characterisation and testing of natural fibres are all addressed with reference to cutting edge industry trends.

This uniquely comprehensive approach to the topic provides the ideal entry point to natural fibres for textile and clothing scientists, engineers, designers, researchers, students, and manufacturers of such products.