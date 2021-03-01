Fundamentals of Natural Fibres and Textiles
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Natural and renewable textile materials
2. A brief description of textile fibres
3. Biopolymers from renewable resourcesN
4. Renewable and sustainable fibres
5. Cellulose fibres from renewable resources
6. Cellulose and its derivatives and applications
7. Microbial cellulose: Biosynthesis, applications and prospects
8. Regenerated cellulose and protein fibres
9. Electrospun fibres from biopolymers
10. Cotton ﬁbres: Production, processing and applications
11. Chemistry, structure and reactivity of cellulose
12. Lyocell and modal fibres
13. Alginate fibres and applications
14. Lignocellulosic fibres
15. Bast ﬁbres and its importance
16. Natural protein fibres
17. Chemistry, structure and applications of silk fibres
18. Chemistry, structure and applications of wool fibres
19. Histology of keratin fibres
20. Spider silk and its applications
22. Mohair, cashmere and other animal hair ﬁbres
23. Bioprocessing of natural fibres
24. Enzymatic treatment of natural fibres
25. Economic aspects of natural fibres
26. Bio-functional textile fibres and applications
27. Biodegradability & sustainability of natural fibres and textiles
28. Microbial polyesters
29. Poly(lactic acid) fibres
30. Natural composites fibre: Processing techniques, fabrication and applications
31. Poly(hydroxyalkanoates) and poly(caprolactone) fibres
32. Biodegradability of natural fibre composites
33. Designing of natural fibre composites
34. Environmental impact of natural textiles and its products
35. Prospects of natural textiles over synthetic materials
36. Modification of textiles for functional applications
37. Sustainable technologies for textile production
38. Identification of natural textile fibres
39. Testing and quality management of natural textiles
40. Characterization of natural fibres
41. Bioengineered natural textile fibres
42. Key sustainability issues in dyeing of natural textiles
43. Recycling of textiles
44. Sustainable apparel from recycled fabric waste
45. Economic aspects of textiles: Natural and synthetic
46. Textiles and the environment
Description
The textile industry is focused in its search for alternative green fibres with the aim of providing high-quality products which are fully recyclable and biodegradable. Natural textile materials from renewable sources play an increasingly important role in the industry due to their unique properties and functionality over synthetic fibres, as well as their sustainability.
Natural and Renewable Textile Materials: Volume I - Fundamentals of Natural Fibres and Textiles covers all the fundamental and basic information about natural fibres and textiles. Many different fibres are covered from their origin, through processing, properties, and applications. The latest methods for characterisation and testing of natural fibres are all addressed with reference to cutting edge industry trends.
This uniquely comprehensive approach to the topic provides the ideal entry point to natural fibres for textile and clothing scientists, engineers, designers, researchers, students, and manufacturers of such products.
Key Features
- Explains the characteristics of natural fibres to show how they compare to synthetic fibres for a range of purposes
- Provides an overview of the environmental impact of the processing of fibres, and how this create industrial waste
- Covers a wide range of natural fibres in detail, from traditional silk and wool to electrospun biopolymers
- Provides an update information and technologies on how to design and functionalize the natural fibres for the development of new products
Readership
Researchers and students interested in sustainable textiles, manufacturing, or materials science; sustainability managers and product designers in the textiles and fashion sector
Details
- No. of pages:
- 450
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st March 2021
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128214831
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editor
Md. Ibrahim Mondal
Md. Ibrahim H. Mondal is a Professor in the Department of Applied Chemistry and Chemical Engineering at the University of Rajshahi, Bangladesh. He obtained his MSc degree in Applied Chemistry and Chemical Technology from the University of Rajshahi, Bangladesh in 1986 and his PhD degree from Tokyo Metropolitan University, Japan in 1997. He was a Commonwealth Visiting Scholar at the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology (UMIST) in the United Kingdom during 2003–04, Visiting Professor at the Hokkaido University in Japan during 2006-07, and a Visiting Scientist at the Universiti Sains Malaysia, Malaysia during 2009–10. His research area includes natural polymers, cellulose and cellulose derivatives, textiles, and textile wet processing. He is an author, co-author, or editor of more than 160 research articles, book chapters, and 11 books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Applied Chemistry and Chemical Engineering, University of Rajshahi, Bangladesh
