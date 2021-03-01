COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Fundamentals of Natural Fibres and Textiles - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128214831

Fundamentals of Natural Fibres and Textiles

1st Edition

Editor: Md. Ibrahim Mondal
Paperback ISBN: 9780128214831
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st March 2021
Page Count: 450
Table of Contents

  1. Natural and renewable textile materials
    2. A brief description of textile fibres
    3. Biopolymers from renewable resourcesN
    4. Renewable and sustainable fibres
    5. Cellulose fibres from renewable resources
    6. Cellulose and its derivatives and applications
    7. Microbial cellulose: Biosynthesis, applications and prospects
    8. Regenerated cellulose and protein fibres
    9. Electrospun fibres from biopolymers
    10. Cotton ﬁbres: Production, processing and applications
    11. Chemistry, structure and reactivity of cellulose
    12. Lyocell and modal fibres
    13. Alginate fibres and applications
    14. Lignocellulosic fibres
    15. Bast ﬁbres and its importance
    16. Natural protein fibres
    17. Chemistry, structure and applications of silk fibres
    18. Chemistry, structure and applications of wool fibres
    19. Histology of keratin fibres
    20. Spider silk and its applications
    22. Mohair, cashmere and other animal hair ﬁbres
    23. Bioprocessing of natural fibres
    24. Enzymatic treatment of natural fibres
    25. Economic aspects of natural fibres
    26. Bio-functional textile fibres and applications
    27. Biodegradability & sustainability of natural fibres and textiles
    28. Microbial polyesters
    29. Poly(lactic acid) fibres
    30. Natural composites fibre: Processing techniques, fabrication and applications 
    31. Poly(hydroxyalkanoates) and poly(caprolactone) fibres
    32. Biodegradability of natural fibre composites
    33. Designing of natural fibre composites
    34. Environmental impact of natural textiles and its products
    35. Prospects of natural textiles over synthetic materials
    36. Modification of textiles for functional applications
    37. Sustainable technologies for textile production
    38. Identification of natural textile fibres
    39. Testing and quality management of natural textiles
    40. Characterization of natural fibres
    41. Bioengineered natural textile fibres
    42. Key sustainability issues in dyeing of natural textiles
    43. Recycling of textiles
    44. Sustainable apparel from recycled fabric waste
    45. Economic aspects of textiles: Natural and synthetic
    46. Textiles and the environment

Description

The textile industry is focused in its search for alternative green fibres with the aim of providing high-quality products which are fully recyclable and biodegradable. Natural textile materials from renewable sources play an increasingly important role in the industry due to their unique properties and functionality over synthetic fibres, as well as their sustainability.

Natural and Renewable Textile Materials: Volume I - Fundamentals of Natural Fibres and Textiles covers all the fundamental and basic information about natural fibres and textiles. Many different fibres are covered from their origin, through processing, properties, and applications. The latest methods for characterisation and testing of natural fibres are all addressed with reference to cutting edge industry trends.

This uniquely comprehensive approach to the topic provides the ideal entry point to natural fibres for textile and clothing scientists, engineers, designers, researchers, students, and manufacturers of such products.

Key Features

  • Explains the characteristics of natural fibres to show how they compare to synthetic fibres for a range of purposes
  • Provides an overview of the environmental impact of the processing of fibres, and how this create industrial waste
  • Covers a wide range of natural fibres in detail, from traditional silk and wool to electrospun biopolymers
  • Provides an update information and technologies on how to design and functionalize the natural fibres for the development of new products

Readership

Researchers and students interested in sustainable textiles, manufacturing, or materials science; sustainability managers and product designers in the textiles and fashion sector

Details

No. of pages:
450
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2021
Published:
1st March 2021
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
Paperback ISBN:
9780128214831

About the Editor

Md. Ibrahim Mondal

Md. Ibrahim H. Mondal is a Professor in the Department of Applied Chemistry and Chemical Engineering at the University of Rajshahi, Bangladesh. He obtained his MSc degree in Applied Chemistry and Chemical Technology from the University of Rajshahi, Bangladesh in 1986 and his PhD degree from Tokyo Metropolitan University, Japan in 1997. He was a Commonwealth Visiting Scholar at the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology (UMIST) in the United Kingdom during 2003–04, Visiting Professor at the Hokkaido University in Japan during 2006-07, and a Visiting Scientist at the Universiti Sains Malaysia, Malaysia during 2009–10. His research area includes natural polymers, cellulose and cellulose derivatives, textiles, and textile wet processing. He is an author, co-author, or editor of more than 160 research articles, book chapters, and 11 books.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Applied Chemistry and Chemical Engineering, University of Rajshahi, Bangladesh

