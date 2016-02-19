Fractals Everywhere, Second Edition covers the fundamental approach to fractal geometry through iterated function systems. This 10-chapter text is based on a course called "Fractal Geometry", which has been taught in the School of Mathematics at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

After a brief introduction to the subject, this book goes on dealing with the concepts and principles of spaces, contraction mappings, fractal construction, and the chaotic dynamics on fractals. Other chapters discuss fractal dimension and interpolation, the Julia sets, parameter spaces, and the Mandelbrot sets. The remaining chapters examine the measures on fractals and the practical application of recurrent iterated function systems.

This book will prove useful to both undergraduate and graduate students from many disciplines, including mathematics, biology, chemistry, physics, psychology, mechanical, electrical, and aerospace engineering, computer science, and geophysical science.