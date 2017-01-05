Fly Models of Human Diseases, Volume 121

Chapter One: Fly Models of Human Diseases: Drosophila as a Model for Understanding Human Mitochondrial Mutations and Disease

Abstract

1 Mitochondria Play Diverse Roles

2 Mitochondrial Diseases—Causes and Effects

3 How Can Studying Drosophila Contribute to Our Understanding of Human Mitochondrial Diseases?

4 Mitochondrial Diseases Caused by mtDNA Mutations

5 Disease-Causing Point Mutations Are Most Prevalent in mt:tRNAs—Conservation Between Human and Drosophila

6 Drosophila Models of mtDNA-Induced Disease: Untapped Future Potential

7 Mitochondrial Inheritance and Quality Control Checkpoints

8 Concluding Remarks: Loss of Mitochondrial Function Broadly Impacts Human Disease

Acknowledgments

Chapter Two: Drosophila as a Model for Human Diseases—Focus on Innate Immunity in Barrier Epithelia

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Evolutionary Conservation of Innate Immunity

3 Innate Immunity in Barrier Epithelia

4 Epithelial Immunity in the Gastrointestinal Tract of Humans and Drosophila

5 Drosophila as a Model for Human Respiratory Organ Diseases Linked to Infection and Inflammation

6 Drosophila as a Model of Human Skin Infections and Wound Healing

7 Concluding Remarks

Acknowledgments

Chapter Three: Drosophila melanogaster as a Model of Muscle Degeneration Disorders

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Drosophila Models for Muscular Dystrophies

3 Muscle Disease Models Related to Motor Neuron Disorders

4 Drosophila Models of Cachexia-Like Wasting

5 Therapeutic Potential of Identified in Drosophila Screens Factors

6 Conclusions

Chapter Four: Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Pathogenesis Converges on Defects in Protein Homeostasis Associated with TDP-43 Mislocalization and Proteasome-Mediated Degradation Overload

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Current Challenges in ALS Research

3 RNA Processing, Splicing, RNA Foci, and Protein Aggregation

4 Proteostasis Deficiency in ALS

5 SOD-1 and Proteinopathy in ALS

6 Prion-Like Protein Toxicity and ALS

7 Conclusion and Future Perspective

Acknowledgments

Chapter Five: Mechanisms of Parkinson's Disease: Lessons from Drosophila

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Drosophila as a Model System for PD

3 Dominant Traits

4 Recessive Traits

5 Functions of the PINK1/Parkin Pathway

6 Convergent Therapeutic Approaches

7 Concluding Remarks

Acknowledgments

Chapter Six: Neurotoxicity Pathways in Drosophila Models of the Polyglutamine Disorders

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Transcriptional and Nuclear Dysfunction

3 Genetic and Pharmacological Screens for Suppressors of PolyQ Pathology

4 Mitochondrial Dysfunction

5 Autophagy Defects

6 Conclusion

Chapter Seven: AxGxE: Using Flies to Interrogate the Complex Etiology of Neurodegenerative Disease

Abstract

1 Age, Environmental Insult and Genetic Risk in Human Neurodegenerative Disease

2 Challenges in Interrogating Contributions from Aging, Genetic Risk Factors and Environmental Insult to Human Neurodegeneration

3 Drosophila as a Versatile Model for Investigating Aging, Genetics and Environmental Factors Involved in Neurodegeneration

4 The Relevance of Drosophila in a Drug Discovery Pipeline

Chapter Eight: Unraveling the Neurobiology of Sleep and Sleep Disorders Using Drosophila

Abstract

1 What is Sleep, and What Controls Sleep?

2 Modeling Sleep in Health and Disease Using Drosophila

3 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

Chapter Nine: Modeling Human Cancers in Drosophila

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Fly Cancer Models

3 Drug Discovery

4 Conclusion

Acknowledgments

Chapter Ten: Stem-Cell-Based Tumorigenesis in Adult Drosophila

Abstract

1 Cancer Stem Cells

2 Stem-Cell-Based Tumorigenesis in the Adult Drosophila Midgut

3 Tumorigenesis Through Stem-Cell Competition in Testis

4 Differences Between Normal and CSCs

5 Potential Biology Behind the Therapy Resistance of CSCs

6 Summary and Perspectives

Chapter Eleven: The Drosophila Accessory Gland as a Model for Prostate Cancer and Other Pathologies

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 The Prostate

3 The Drosophila Accessory Gland—A Key Gland in the Male Reproductive System

4 Molecular and Functional Parallels Between Seminal Fluid Proteins in Flies and Humans

5 Development and Cellular Organization of the Accessory Gland

6 Functions of the Adult Secondary Cell

7 Modeling Prostate Cancer Biology in Secondary Cells

Acknowledgments

Chapter Twelve: Drosophila melanogaster Models of Galactosemia

Abstract

1 Galactose Metabolism via the Leloir Pathway

2 A D. melanogaster Model of Classic Galactosemia

3 A D. melanogaster Model of Epimerase Deficiency Galactosemia

4 A D. melanogaster Model of Kinase Deficiency Galactosemia

5 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

Chapter Thirteen: Drosophila as a Model for Diabetes and Diseases of Insulin Resistance