Fly Models of Human Diseases, Volume 121
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Fly Models of Human Diseases: Drosophila as a Model for Understanding Human Mitochondrial Mutations and Disease
- Abstract
- 1 Mitochondria Play Diverse Roles
- 2 Mitochondrial Diseases—Causes and Effects
- 3 How Can Studying Drosophila Contribute to Our Understanding of Human Mitochondrial Diseases?
- 4 Mitochondrial Diseases Caused by mtDNA Mutations
- 5 Disease-Causing Point Mutations Are Most Prevalent in mt:tRNAs—Conservation Between Human and Drosophila
- 6 Drosophila Models of mtDNA-Induced Disease: Untapped Future Potential
- 7 Mitochondrial Inheritance and Quality Control Checkpoints
- 8 Concluding Remarks: Loss of Mitochondrial Function Broadly Impacts Human Disease
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Two: Drosophila as a Model for Human Diseases—Focus on Innate Immunity in Barrier Epithelia
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Evolutionary Conservation of Innate Immunity
- 3 Innate Immunity in Barrier Epithelia
- 4 Epithelial Immunity in the Gastrointestinal Tract of Humans and Drosophila
- 5 Drosophila as a Model for Human Respiratory Organ Diseases Linked to Infection and Inflammation
- 6 Drosophila as a Model of Human Skin Infections and Wound Healing
- 7 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Three: Drosophila melanogaster as a Model of Muscle Degeneration Disorders
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Drosophila Models for Muscular Dystrophies
- 3 Muscle Disease Models Related to Motor Neuron Disorders
- 4 Drosophila Models of Cachexia-Like Wasting
- 5 Therapeutic Potential of Identified in Drosophila Screens Factors
- 6 Conclusions
Chapter Four: Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Pathogenesis Converges on Defects in Protein Homeostasis Associated with TDP-43 Mislocalization and Proteasome-Mediated Degradation Overload
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Current Challenges in ALS Research
- 3 RNA Processing, Splicing, RNA Foci, and Protein Aggregation
- 4 Proteostasis Deficiency in ALS
- 5 SOD-1 and Proteinopathy in ALS
- 6 Prion-Like Protein Toxicity and ALS
- 7 Conclusion and Future Perspective
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Five: Mechanisms of Parkinson's Disease: Lessons from Drosophila
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Drosophila as a Model System for PD
- 3 Dominant Traits
- 4 Recessive Traits
- 5 Functions of the PINK1/Parkin Pathway
- 6 Convergent Therapeutic Approaches
- 7 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Six: Neurotoxicity Pathways in Drosophila Models of the Polyglutamine Disorders
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Transcriptional and Nuclear Dysfunction
- 3 Genetic and Pharmacological Screens for Suppressors of PolyQ Pathology
- 4 Mitochondrial Dysfunction
- 5 Autophagy Defects
- 6 Conclusion
Chapter Seven: AxGxE: Using Flies to Interrogate the Complex Etiology of Neurodegenerative Disease
- Abstract
- 1 Age, Environmental Insult and Genetic Risk in Human Neurodegenerative Disease
- 2 Challenges in Interrogating Contributions from Aging, Genetic Risk Factors and Environmental Insult to Human Neurodegeneration
- 3 Drosophila as a Versatile Model for Investigating Aging, Genetics and Environmental Factors Involved in Neurodegeneration
- 4 The Relevance of Drosophila in a Drug Discovery Pipeline
Chapter Eight: Unraveling the Neurobiology of Sleep and Sleep Disorders Using Drosophila
- Abstract
- 1 What is Sleep, and What Controls Sleep?
- 2 Modeling Sleep in Health and Disease Using Drosophila
- 3 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Nine: Modeling Human Cancers in Drosophila
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Fly Cancer Models
- 3 Drug Discovery
- 4 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Ten: Stem-Cell-Based Tumorigenesis in Adult Drosophila
- Abstract
- 1 Cancer Stem Cells
- 2 Stem-Cell-Based Tumorigenesis in the Adult Drosophila Midgut
- 3 Tumorigenesis Through Stem-Cell Competition in Testis
- 4 Differences Between Normal and CSCs
- 5 Potential Biology Behind the Therapy Resistance of CSCs
- 6 Summary and Perspectives
Chapter Eleven: The Drosophila Accessory Gland as a Model for Prostate Cancer and Other Pathologies
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Prostate
- 3 The Drosophila Accessory Gland—A Key Gland in the Male Reproductive System
- 4 Molecular and Functional Parallels Between Seminal Fluid Proteins in Flies and Humans
- 5 Development and Cellular Organization of the Accessory Gland
- 6 Functions of the Adult Secondary Cell
- 7 Modeling Prostate Cancer Biology in Secondary Cells
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Twelve: Drosophila melanogaster Models of Galactosemia
- Abstract
- 1 Galactose Metabolism via the Leloir Pathway
- 2 A D. melanogaster Model of Classic Galactosemia
- 3 A D. melanogaster Model of Epimerase Deficiency Galactosemia
- 4 A D. melanogaster Model of Kinase Deficiency Galactosemia
- 5 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Thirteen: Drosophila as a Model for Diabetes and Diseases of Insulin Resistance
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Sugar Metabolism in Drosophila and Humans
- 3 Drosophila Models of Type 1 Diabetes
- 4 Modeling Insulin-Dependent Sugar Uptake and Insulin Release in Drosophila
- 5 Drosophila as a Model for Insulin Resistance and Type 2 Diabetes
- 6 Are Glucose and Trehalose Metabolism Regulated Independently in Drosophila?
- 7 Drosophila as a Model for Obesity-Related Heart Disease
- 8 Drosophila as a Model for Metabolic Syndrome
- 9 From Correlation to Causation: Drosophila as a Model to Study Gene Function in Metabolism
- 10 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
Description
Fly Models of Human Diseases provides users with a comprehensive survey on fly models of human diseases in the field of developmental biology. It is ideal for researchers in animal and plant development, and for students and professionals working in a variety of fields related to the topic.
Key Features
- Covers all aspects of fly models of human diseases
- Includes contributions from an International board of authors
- Provides a comprehensive set of reviews, covering such topics as cell proliferation, cell differentiation, and biological significance
Readership
Researchers in cell, developmental, and molecular biology, genetics
