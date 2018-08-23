Finance and Risk Management for International Logistics and the Supply Chain
1st Edition
Description
Finance and Risk Management for International Logistics and the Supply Chain presents a detailed overview of financial and risk management tools, activity-based costing, and multi-criteria decision-making, providing comprehensive guidance for those researching and working in logistics and supply chain management. The book breaks new ground, combining the expertise of leading authorities to analyze and navigate the funding components for these critical transportation functions. As the international logistics and supply chain transportation fields have recently received heavy investments, this research and the theory behind it provide a timely update on risk management, finance and legal and environmental impacts.
Users will find sections that address the wide-ranging issues related to this emerging field that are presented from an international and holistic perspective.
Key Features
- Provides a valuable reference covering the full slate of financial issues of interest to global players in the international transport, logistics and supply chain industries
- Covers a truly international perspective, addressing a diverse variety of worldwide transport, logistics and supply chain contexts
- Features finance and risk-management strategies related to the banking industry, exchange rates, fuel prices, climate-related funding, freight derivatives and legal aspects
Readership
Transportation researchers involved in planning, modeling, and economics, and senior undergraduate and graduate students enrolled in transportation programs; Practitioners, analysts, venture capitalists, and consultants employed in private sector transportation interests, such as freight companies, airlines, and equipment manufacturers. Government entities, such as state and federal departments of transportation
Table of Contents
- Editorial: Finance and Risk Management for International Logistics and the Supply Chain
2. Supply Chain Finance and Risk Management: A Selective Survey and Research Agenda
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Supply Chain Finance: What Is It, and What Do We (Not) Know?
2.3 Avenues for Future Research in Supply Chain Finance
2.4 Supply Chain Risk Management
2.5 An Integrated and Multidisciplinary Approach to Supply Chain Finance and Risk Management
2.6 Summary and Conclusions
3. Different Perspectives on Supply Chain Finance—In Search of a Holistic Approach
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Definitions and Conceptual Model
3.3 Supply Chain Finance From a Logistics Service Perspective
3.4 Supply Chain Finance From a Finance Perspective
3.5 Supply Chain Finance From a Legal Perspective
3.6 Discussion and Theoretical Extension
3.7 Conclusion
4. Modeling Risks in Supply Chains
4.1 A Menagerie of Misfortunes
4.2 Quadrants of Catastrophes: Impact and Likelihood
4.3 Assessing Supplier Risks
4.4 Prioritizing Suppliers by Risk
4.5 Deeper Risks: Commercial Connectivity and Spatial Business Risks
4.6 A Bigger Picture Risk Model for Bigger Risks
5. The Evolution of Modern Ship Finance
5.1 Background
5.2 Beginnings
5.3 Colonial Times
5.4 Industrialization
5.5 The 20th Century
5.6 Corporate Finance
5.7 Conclusions
6. Investor Sentiment, Earnings Growth, and Volatility: Strategies for Finance in International Shipping
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Sentiment Index for Shipping Market Investors
6.3 The Effect of Investor Sentiment on Shipping Earnings and Volatility
6.4 Conclusion
7. Tail Risks in Credit, Commodity, and Shipping Markets
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Literature Review
7.3 Methodology
7.4 Data and Descriptive Statistics
7.5 Empirical Findings
7.6 Robustness Check
7.7 Concluding Remarks
8. Financing Ships of Innovative Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 The Availability of Ship Finance
8.3 The Premium of Innovation
8.4 The Impact on Capital Expenses and Export Credit Schemes
8.5 The Issue of the Aftermarket
8.6 Interesting Cases
8.7 Concluding Remarks
9. Operational and Financial Management in Agricultural Cooperatives
9.1 Definition, Principles, and Features of Cooperatives
9.2 Quality Management and Practice Changes
9.3 Financial Management and Capital Structure Innovations
9.4 New Zealand Agricultural Co-ops
9.5 Summary and Future Research
10.Cold-Chain Systems in China and Value-Chain Analysis
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Overview of Cold-Chain Markets and Supply Chain Challenges
10.3 Perishable Products, Cold-Chain System, and Value Chain Analysis
10.4 Supply Chain Integration Strategy of the Cold-Chain System
10.5 Cases in China
10.6 Conclusions
11.Choosing Cross-Border Financial Guarantee Instruments— Economic Implications and Hidden Risks
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Institutional Pressure
11.3 Transport Risks
11.4 Financial Guarantee Models
11.5 Summary of Literature
11.6 Case Study—The Black Sea Economic Cooperation Region
11.7 Discussion and Conclusions
12.Regional Effects of Port Free Economic Zones on Real Estate Speculation: A Korean Case Study
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Speculation and Free Economic Zones: Case Study Motivations
12.3 Case Study Selection, Methodology and Data
12.4 Data Analysis and Results
12.5 Discussion and Conclusions
13.Risk Management in the Airline Industry
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Literature Review
13.3 Airline Risks and Risk Management
13.4 The Impact of Jet Fuel Cost, Passenger Demand, and Unemployment Rate on Airlines’ Capacity Decisions: An Empirical Study
13.5 An Integrated Approach to Airline Risk Management
13.6 Conclusions and Future Research
Details
- No. of pages:
- 342
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 23rd August 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128138311
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128138304
About the Editor
Stephen Gong
Stephen Gong is a Senior Lecturer at the Auckland University (New Zealand) Graduate School of Management, in Business and Economics. His research interests include shipping logistics, broad areas of corporate finance, financial reporting, and transportation economics. Prior to joining academia he managed the shipping logistics department of a multinational company in Jamaica. He has also consulted with government agencies and international organizations in the areas of transport logistics, and international trade. He has been published in many journals, including Elsevier’s Transportation Research Part E: Logistics and Transportation Review, Transport Policy, and the Journal of Air Transport Management.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, Graduate School of Management in Business and Economics, Auckland University, New Zealand
Kevin Cullinane
Kevin Cullinane is a Professor of International Logistics and Transport Economics at Gothenburg University (Sweden). He has been an adviser to the World Bank and governments of Scotland, Ireland, Hong Kong, Egypt, Chile and the U.K. He holds an Honorary Professorship at Hong Kong University and numerous Visiting Professorships, including at the Swedish National Road and Transport Research Institute. He has been published in 10 books and more than 200 journal articles, and is an Associate Editor of Elsevier’s Transportation Research A: Policy and Practice, and Transportation Research Part D: Transport and Environment journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of International Logistics and Transport Economics, Gothenburg University, Sweden