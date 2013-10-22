Fertility, Biology, and Behavior - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121143800, 9780080916989

Fertility, Biology, and Behavior

1st Edition

An Analysis of the Proximate Determinants

Authors: John Bongaarts Robert Potter
eBook ISBN: 9780080916989
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121143800
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd October 2013
Page Count: 230
Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

1 Introduction and Overview

Terminology

The Proximate Determinants

Fertility and the Proximate Determinants

Variations in Individual Fertility

Age-Specific Fertility

The Determinants of the Proximate Variables

The Organization of This Book

References

2 Natural Fertility and Its Proximate Determinants

Natural Fertility

The Proximate Determinants of Natural Marital Fertility

The Effect of the Proximate Determinants on Natural Fertility

Summary

References

3 Regulated Fertility and Its Proximate Determinants

Regulated Fertility

Marriage

Contraceptive Use

Contraceptive Effectiveness

Induced Abortion

Summary

Appendix

References

4 An Aggregate Fertility Model

The Structure of the Model

Direct Estimation of the Fertility Effects of the Proximate Determinants

Testing the Validity of the Model

The Proximate Determinants of Fertility Levels TF, TN, TM, and TFR

Summary

Appendix: An Equation for Estimating Cc

References

5 Applications of an Aggregate Fertility Model

Application 1: The Transition in the Proximate Determinants

Application 2: Decomposition of a Change in Fertility

Application 3: Socioeconomic Differentials in Marital Fertility

Application 4: An Age-Specific Fertility Model

Application 5: The Empirical Relationship between Fertility and Contraceptive Prevalence

Application 6: Projected Fertility Trends Associated with Changes in Contraceptive Practice

Application 7: Contraceptive Prevalence Levels Required to Reach a Fertility Target

Summary

References

6 A Macrosimulation Model and Applications to Fecundity and Natural Fertility

Introduction

Reproductive Models

REPMOD

Validation of the Model

Application to Fecundity

Natural Fertility

Summary

References

7 Family-Size Control

Introduction

Operationalization

Subfertility

Excess Fertility

Some Additional Topics

Summary

References

8 Birth Spacing

Introduction

Previous Study

Unregulated Birth Spacing

Master-Schedule Spacing

Serial-Spacing Preferences

Evaluating Fecundability

Pinpoint Spacing

Summary

References

9 Sex Preselection

Introduction

Previous Research

An Alternative Approach

Assumptions

Birth-Trial Probabilities

Family Composition without Sex Preselection

Sequential Goals

Compositional Goals

Spacing Consequences

Summary

References

Subject Index

Description

Fertility, Biology, and Behavior: An Analysis of the Proximate Determinants presents the proximate determinants of natural fertility. This book discusses the biological and behavioral dimensions of human fertility that are linked to intermediate fertility variables.

Organized into nine chapters, this book begins with an overview of the mechanisms through which socioeconomic variables influence fertility. This text then examines the absolute and relative age-specific marital fertility rates of selected populations. Other chapters consider the trends in total fertility rates of selected countries, including Colombia, Kenya, Korea, Indonesia, Mexico, Pakistan, France, and United States. This book discusses as well the effects of deliberate marital fertility control through contraception and induced abortion. The final chapter deals with the management of sex composition and implications for birth spacing.

This book is a valuable resource for reproductive physiologists, social scientists, demographers, statisticians, biologists, and graduate students with an interest in the biological and behavioral control of human fertility.

About the Authors

John Bongaarts Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Center for Policy Studies, Population Council, New York, U.S.A.

Robert Potter Author

Robert Potter, ASHA Fellow, has been a therapist and an academician in a variety of settings including public school, medical school, Job Corp, private practice, metropolitan speech and hearing centers, and several universities. For most of his academic career, he was a member of the Washington State University Speech and Hearing Sciences Department, in which he served as either chair or program director for 21 years. After leaving WSU, where he is professor emeritus of Speech and Hearing Sciences, he joined the University of Oregon Communication Disorders Program where he was professor and senior research associate. He has published numerous articles in professional journals and has served as a grant reviewer and panelist for the Department of Education and ASHA and as an accreditation site visitor for the latter. A tribute to his pedagogical skills was recently noted by a Golden Apple Award in the ASHA Leader. Also, in recognition of his teaching, there is a classroom named in his honor at WSU.

Affiliations and Expertise

Washington State University, and University of Oregon, U.S.A.

