Fermentation and Biochemical Engineering Handbook
3rd Edition
Description
A complete reference for fermentation engineers engaged in commercial chemical and pharmaceutical production, Fermentation and Biochemical Engineering Handbook emphasizes the operation, development and design of manufacturing processes that use fermentation, separation and purification techniques. Contributing authors from companies such as Merck, Eli Lilly, Amgen and Bristol-Myers Squibb highlight the practical aspects of the processes—data collection, scale-up parameters, equipment selection, troubleshooting, and more. They also provide relevant perspectives for the different industry sectors utilizing fermentation techniques, including chemical, pharmaceutical, food, and biofuels.
New material in the third edition covers topics relevant to modern recombinant cell fermentation, mammalian cell culture, and biorefinery, ensuring that the book will remain applicable around the globe. It uniquely demonstrates the relationships between the synthetic processes for small molecules such as active ingredients, drugs and chemicals, and the biotechnology of protein, vaccine, hormone, and antibiotic production. This major revision also includes new material on membrane pervaporation technologies for biofuels and nanofiltration, and recent developments in instrumentation such as optical-based dissolved oxygen probes, capacitance-based culture viability probes, and in situ real-time fermentation monitoring with wireless technology. It addresses topical environmental considerations, including the use of new (bio)technologies to treat and utilize waste streams and produce renewable energy from wastewaters. Options for bioremediation are also explained.
Key Features
- Fully updated to cover the latest advances in recombinant cell fermentation, mammalian cell culture and biorefinery, along with developments in instrumentation
- Industrial contributors from leading global companies, including Merck, Eli Lilly, Amgen, and Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Covers synthetic processes for both small and large molecules
Readership
Engineers and scientists in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries who use fermentation techniques in production. Development, design, engineering and production personnel in the fermentation industry
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Preface to the Third Edition
- Preface to the Second Edition
- Preface to the First Edition
- In Memory of Henry C. Vogel
- List of Contributors
- Part I: Fermentation
- Chapter 1. Fermentation Pilot Plant
- Prologue
- 1.0 Microbial Fermentation
- Further Reading
- Chapter 2. Mammalian Cell Culture System
- 1.0 Introduction
- 2.0 Culture Media
- 3.0 Microcarrier Culture and General Control Parameters
- 4.0 Perfusion Culture Systems as a New High Density Culture Technology
- 5.0 Sedimentation Column Perfusion Systems
- 6.0 High Density Culture Using a Perfusion Culture System with Sedimentation Column
- Acknowledgment
- References and Bibliography (Section 2)
- Further Reading
- Chapter 3. Bioreactors for Plant Cell Tissue and Organ Cultures
- 1.0 Background of the Technique—Historical Overview
- 2.0 Media Formulations
- 3.0 General Applications
- 4.0 Bioreactors—Hardware Configuration
- 5.0 Bioreactor Size
- 6.0 Culture Period
- 7.0 Aeration and Agitation
- 8.0 Microbial Contamination
- 9.0 Characteristics
- 10.0 Manipulation
- 11.0 Scale-up Problems
- 12.0 Bioprocess Measurement and Control
- References (Section 3)
- Further Reading
- Chapter 4. Nutritional Requirements in Fermentation Processes
- 1.0 Introduction
- 2.0 Nutritional Requirements of the Cell
- 3.0 The Carbon Source
- 4.0 The Nitrogen and Sulfur Source
- 5.0 The Source of Trace and Essential Elements
- 6.0 The Vitamin Source and Other Growth Factors
- 7.0 Physical and Ionic Requirements
- 8.0 Media Development
- 9.0 Effect of Nutrient Concentration on Growth Rate
- References
- Further Reading
- Chapter 5. Fermentation for Biofuels and Bio-Based Chemicals
- 1.0 Introduction, History, and Theory
- 2.0 Fermentation Organism Development for a Biofuel- or Bio-Based Chemical Product
- 3.0 Biofuel- or Bio-Based Chemical Fermentation Process Development and Design
- 4.0 Practical Applications
- 5.0 Plant Operations
- 6.0 References
- 7.0 Examples of Biofuel- and Bio-Based Chemical Industrial Production Processes
- Part II: Equipment Design
- Chapter 6. Fermentation Design
- 1.0 Introduction
- 2.0 Fermentation Department, Equipment and Space Requirements
- 3.0 General Design Data
- 4.0 Continuous Sterilizers
- 5.0 Fermenter Cooling
- 6.0 The Design of Large Fermenters (Based on Aeration)
- 7.0 Troubleshooting in a Fermentation Plant
- 8.0 General Comments
- References
- Chapter 7. Agitation
- 1.0 Theory and Concepts
- 2.0 Pumping Capacity and Fluid Shear Rates
- 3.0 Mixers and Impellers
- 4.0 Baffles
- 5.0 Fluid Shear Rates
- 6.0 Full-Scale Plant Design
- 7.0 Full Scale Process Example
- 8.0 The Role of Cell Concentration on Mass Transfer Rate
- 9.0 Some Other Mass Transfer Considerations
- 10.0 Design Problems in Biochemical Engineering
- 11.0 Solution—Fermentation Problems
- List of Abbreviations
- Further Reading
- Part III: Recovery
- Chapter 8. Filtration
- 1.0 Introduction
- 2.0 Cake Filtration
- 3.0 Theory
- 4.0 Particle Size Distribution
- 5.0 Optimal Cake Thickness
- 6.0 Filter Aid
- 7.0 Filter Media
- 8.0 Equipment Selection
- 9.0 Continuous vs. Batch Filtration
- 10.0 Rotary Vacuum Drum Filter
- 11.0 Nutsches
- 12.0 BHS Autopress
- 13.0 Manufacturers
- References
- Further Reading
- Chapter 9. Cross-Flow Filtration
- 1.0 Introduction
- 2.0 Cross-flow vs. Dead End Filtration
- 3.0 Comparison of Cross-Flow with Other Competing Technologies
- 4.0 General Characteristics of Cross-Flow Filters
- 5.0 Operating Configurations
- 6.0 Process Design Aspects
- 7.0 Applications Overview
- 8.0 Glossary of Terms
- Acknowledgment
- Appendix: List of Membrane Manufacturers (Microfiltration and Ultrafiltration)
- References
- Further Reading
- Chapter 10. Distillation for Recovery of Biofuels and Bio-Based Chemicals
- 1.0 Introduction and Theory
- 2.0 Development of a Distillation Application
- 3.0 Design of a Distillation System for a New Application
- 4.0 Control and Automation of Distillation Systems
- 5.0 Distillation Plant Operations
- References
- Chapter 11. Solvent Extraction
- 1.0 Extraction Concepts
- 2.0 Distribution Data
- 3.0 Solvent Selection
- 4.0 Calculation Procedures
- 5.0 Drop Mechanics
- 6.0 Types of Extraction Equipment
- 7.0 Selection of Equipment
- 8.0 Procedure Summary
- 9.0 Additional Information
- References
- Chapter 12. Evaporation
- 1.0 Introduction
- 2.0 Evaporators and Evaporation Systems
- 3.0 Liquid Characteristics
- 4.0 Heat Transfer in Evaporators
- 5.0 Evaporator Types
- 6.0 Energy Considerations for Evaporation System Design
- 7.0 Process Control Systems for Evaporators
- 8.0 Evaporator Performance
- 9.0 Heat Sensitive Products
- 10.0 Installation of Evaporators
- 11.0 Troubleshooting Evaporation Systems
- References and Selected Reading Material
- Further Reading
- Chapter 13. Centrifugation
- 1.0 Introduction
- 2.0 Theory
- 3.0 Equipment Selection
- 4.0 Components of the Centrifuge
- 5.0 Sedimentation Centrifuges
- 6.0 Tubular-Bowl Centrifuges
- 7.0 Continuous Decanter Centrifuges (With Conveyor)
- 8.0 Disk Centrifuges
- 9.0 Filtering centrifuges vs. Sedimentation centrifuges
- 10.0 Filtering Centrifuges
- 11.0 Vertical Basket Centrifuges
- 12.0 Horizontal Peeler Centrifuge
- 13.0 Inverting Filter Centrifuge
- 14.0 Maintenance: Centrifuge
- 15.0 Safety
- 16.0 Pressure and Centrifugation
- 17.0 Manufacturers
- References
- Further Reading
- Chapter 14. Drying
- Section I. Indirect Drying
- Section II. Direct Drying
- Part IV: Purification
- Chapter 15. Crystallization
- 1.0 Introduction
- 2.0 Theory
- 3.0 Crystallization Equipment
- 4.0 Data Needed for Design
- 5.0 Special Considerations for Fermentation Processes
- 6.0 Method of Calculation
- 7.0 Troubleshooting
- 8.0 Summary
- 9.0 American Manufacturers
- Further Reading
- Chapter 16. Chromatography
- 1.0 Introduction
- 2.0 Theory
- 3.0 Ion Exchange Materials and Their Properties
- 4.0 Laboratory Evaluation of Resin
- 5.0 Process Considerations
- 6.0 Ion Exchange Operations
- 7.0 Industrial Chromatographic Operations
- References
- Part V: Plant Operations
- Chapter 17. Water Systems for Pharmaceutical Facilities
- 1.0 Introduction
- 2.0 Scope
- 3.0 Source of Water
- 4.0 Potable Water
- 5.0 Water Pretreatment
- 6.0 Multimedia Filtration
- 7.0 Water Softening
- 8.0 Activated Carbon
- 9.0 Ultraviolet Purification
- 10.0 Deionization
- 11.0 Purified Water
- 12.0 Reverse Osmosis
- 13.0 Water for Injection
- 14.0 Water System Documentation
- Appendix I: Existing and Proposed U.S. EPA Drinking Water Standards
- Appendix II: Department of Health, Education and Welfare Public Health Service
- References
- Chapter 18. Sterile Formulation
- 1.0 Introduction
- 2.0 Sterile Bulk Preparation
- 3.0 Isolation of Sterile Bulk Product
- 4.0 Crystallization
- 5.0 Filtering/Drying
- 6.0 Milling/Blending
- 7.0 Bulk Freeze Drying
- 8.0 Spray Drying
- 9.0 Equipment Preparation
- 10.0 Validation
- 11.0 Filling Vials with Sterile Bulk Materials
- 12.0 Environment
- 13.0 Equipment List
- References
- Chapter 19. Environmental Concerns
- 1.0 Environmental Regulations and Technology
- 2.0 Laws, Regulations and Permits
- 3.0 Technology (Waste Water)
- 4.0 Waste Water Treatment Strategy
- 5.0 Air (Emissions of Concern)
- 6.0 Selecting a Control Technology
- 7.0 Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) Emissions Control
- 8.0 Particulate Control
- 9.0 Inorganics
- Further Reading
- Chapter 20. Instrumentation and Control Systems
- 1.0 Introduction
- 2.0 Measurement Technology
- 3.0 Biosensors
- 4.0 Cell Mass Measurement
- 5.0 Chemical Composition
- 6.0 Dissolved Oxygen
- 7.0 Exhaust Gas Analysis
- 8.0 Measurement of pH
- 9.0 Water Purity
- 10.0 Temperature
- 11.0 Pressure
- 12.0 Mass
- 13.0 Mass Flow Rate
- 14.0 Volumetric Flow Rate
- 15.0 Broth Level
- 16.0 Regulatory Control
- 17.0 Dynamic Modeling
- 18.0 Multivariable Control
- 19.0 Artificial Intelligence
- 20.0 Distributed Control Systems
- References
- Further Reading
- Chapter 21. Statistical Methods for Fermentation Optimization
- 1.0 Introduction
- 2.0 Traditional One-Variable-at-a-Time Method
- 3.0 Design of Experiment (DOE)
- 4.0 Advantages of RSM
- 5.0 Disadvantages of RSM
- 6.0 Potential Difficulties with RSM
- 7.0 Methods to Improve the RSM Model
- 8.0 Summary
- References
- Further Reading
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 454
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2014
- Published:
- 25th March 2014
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455730469
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455725533