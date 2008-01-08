Feature Extraction & Image Processing

1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">1.1 Human and Computer Vision<BR id=""CRLF"">1.2 The Human Vision System<BR id=""CRLF"">1.2.1 The Eye<BR id=""CRLF"">1.2.2 The Neural System<BR id=""CRLF"">1.2.3 Processing<BR id=""CRLF"">1.3 Computer Vision Systems<BR id=""CRLF"">1.3.1 Cameras - review and update<BR id=""CRLF"">1.3.2 Computer Interfaces - compress <BR id=""CRLF"">1.3.3 Processing an Image<BR id=""CRLF"">1.4 Mathematical Systems<BR id=""CRLF"">1.4.1 Mathematical Tools<BR id=""CRLF"">1.4.2 Hello Mathcad, Hello Images! - compress<BR id=""CRLF"">1.4.3 Hello Matlab! - update<BR id=""CRLF"">1.5 Associated Literature<BR id=""CRLF"">1.5.1 Journals and Magazines - review and update<BR id=""CRLF"">1.5.2 Textbooks - review and update<BR id=""CRLF"">1.5.3 The Web - review and update<BR id=""CRLF"">1.6 Chapter 1 References - review and update<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">2 Images, Sampling and Frequency Domain Processing<BR id=""CRLF"">2.1 Image Formation (n.b. new Appendix material)<BR id=""CRLF"">2.2 The Fourier Transform<BR id=""CRLF"">2.3 The Sampling Criterion<BR id=""CRLF"">2.4 The Discrete Fourier Transform (DFT)<BR id=""CRLF"">2.4.1 One Dimensional Transform<BR id=""CRLF"">2.4.2 Two Dimensional Transform<BR id=""CRLF"">2.5 Other Properties of the Fourier Transform<BR id=""CRLF"">2.5.1 Shift Invariance<BR id=""CRLF"">2.5.2 Rotation<BR id=""CRLF"">2.5.3 Frequency Scaling<BR id=""CRLF"">2.5.4 Superposition (Linearity)<BR id=""CRLF"">2.6 Transforms other than Fourier<BR id=""CRLF"">2.6.1 Discrete Cosine Transform<BR id=""CRLF"">2.6.2 Discrete Hartley Transform<BR id=""CRLF"">2.6.3 Introductory Wavelets; The Gabor Wavelet<BR id=""CRLF"">2.6.4 Other Transforms - review and update<BR id=""CRLF"">2.7 Applications using Frequency Domain Properties<BR id=""CRLF"">2.8 Further Reading<BR id=""CRLF"">2.9 Chapter 2 References - review and update<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">3 Basic Image Processing Operations<BR id=""CRLF"">3.1 Histograms<BR id=""CRLF"">3.2 Point Operators<BR id=""CRLF"">3.2.1 Basic Point Operations<BR id=""CRLF"">3.2.2 Histogram Normalisation<BR id=""CRLF"">3.2.3 Histogram Equalisation<BR id=""CRLF"">3.2.4 Thresholding<BR id=""CRLF"">3.3 Group Operations<BR id=""CRLF"">3.3.1 Template Convolution<BR id=""CRLF"">3.3.2 Averaging Operator<BR id=""CRLF"">3.3.3 On Different Template Size<BR id=""CRLF"">3.3.4 Gaussian Averaging Operator - extend link between frequency domain and performance<BR id=""CRLF"">3.4 Other Statistical Operators<BR id=""CRLF"">3.4.1 More on Averaging - review and inc Anisotropic Diffusion<BR id=""CRLF"">3.4.2 Median Filter<BR id=""CRLF"">3.4.3 Mode Filter<BR id=""CRLF"">3.4.4 Comparison of Statistical Operators<BR id=""CRLF"">3.5 Other Group Operators<BR id=""CRLF"">3.5.1 Basic Morphology - review and update<BR id=""CRLF"">3.5.2 Distance Transforms - review and update<BR id=""CRLF"">3.6 Further Reading - review and update<BR id=""CRLF"">3.7 Chapter 3 References - review and update<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">4 Low-Level Feature Extraction and Edge Detection<BR id=""CRLF"">4.1 Low Level Features<BR id=""CRLF"">4.2 First Order Edge Detection Operators<BR id=""CRLF"">4.2.1 Basic Operators<BR id=""CRLF"">4.2.2 Analysis of the Basic Operators<BR id=""CRLF"">4.2.3 Prewitt Edge Detection Operator<BR id=""CRLF"">4.2.4 Sobel Edge Detection Operator - extend link between frequency domain and performance<BR id=""CRLF"">4.2.5 The Canny Edge Detector<BR id=""CRLF"">4.3 Second Order Edge Detection Operators<BR id=""CRLF"">4.3.1 Motivation<BR id=""CRLF"">4.3.2 Basic Operators: The Laplacian<BR id=""CRLF"">4.3.3 The Marr-Hildreth Operator - inc. DoG<BR id=""CRLF"">4.4 Other Edge Detection Operators<BR id=""CRLF"">4.4.1 Susan Operator - review and update<BR id=""CRLF"">4.4.2 Spacek Operator - excise?<BR id=""CRLF"">4.4.3 Petrou Operator<BR id=""CRLF"">4.5 Comparison of Edge Detection Operators<BR id=""CRLF"">4.6 Phase Comgruency - review and update<BR id=""CRLF"">4.7 Detecting Image Curvature<BR id=""CRLF"">4.7.1 Computing Differences in Edge Direction<BR id=""CRLF"">4.7.2 Approximation to a Continuous Curve - excise<BR id=""CRLF"">4.7.3 Measuring Curvature by Changes in Intensity<BR id=""CRLF"">4.7.4 Autocorrelation as a Measure of Curvature<BR id=""CRLF"">4.7.5 Current corner detectors, inc SIFT - review and update<BR id=""CRLF"">4.8 Describing Image Motion: Optical Flow<BR id=""CRLF"">4.9 Further Reading<BR id=""CRLF"">4.10 Chapter 4 References - review and update<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">5 Feature Extraction by Shape Matching<BR id=""CRLF"">5.1 Overview - make consistent with Chaps 1-4<BR id=""CRLF"">5.2 Thresholding and Subtraction<BR id=""CRLF"">5.3 Template Matching<BR id=""CRLF"">5.3.1 Definition<BR id=""CRLF"">5.3.2 Fourier Transform Implementation<BR id=""CRLF"">5.3.3 Discussion of Template Matching<BR id=""CRLF"">5.4 Hough Transform (HT)<BR id=""CRLF"">5.4.1 Overview<BR id=""CRLF"">5.4.2 Lines - show more on noise<BR id=""CRLF"">5.4.3 HT for Circles - show more on occlusion<BR id=""CRLF"">5.4.4 HT for Ellipses<BR id=""CRLF"">5.4.5 Parameter Space Decomposition<BR id=""CRLF"">5.5 Generalised Hough Transform (GHT)<BR id=""CRLF"">5.5.1 Formal Definition of the GHT<BR id=""CRLF"">5.5.2 Polar definition<BR id=""CRLF"">5.5.3 The GHT Technique<BR id=""CRLF"">5.5.4 Invariant GHT<BR id=""CRLF"">5.6 Other Extensions to the HT<BR id=""CRLF"">5.7 Further Reading<BR id=""CRLF"">5.8 Chapter 5 References - review and update<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">6 Flexible Shape Extraction (Snakes and Other Techniques)<BR id=""CRLF"">6.1 Overview - make consistent with Chaps 1-4<BR id=""CRLF"">6.2 Deformable Templates<BR id=""CRLF"">6.3 Active Contours (Snakes)<BR id=""CRLF"">6.3.1 Basics<BR id=""CRLF"">6.3.2 The Greedy Algorithm for Snakes<BR id=""CRLF"">6.3.3 Complete (Kass) Snake Implementation<BR id=""CRLF"">6.3.4 Other Snake Approaches<BR id=""CRLF"">6.3.5 Further Snake Developments - review and update, e.g. GVF etc.<BR id=""CRLF"">6.4 Discrete Symmetry Operator<BR id=""CRLF"">6.5 Curvature Scale Space - review and update<BR id=""CRLF"">6.6 Flexible Shape Models - extend (n.b. new appendix on PCA)<BR id=""CRLF"">6.7 Further Reading<BR id=""CRLF"">6.8 Chapter 6 References - review and update<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">7 Object Description<BR id=""CRLF"">7.1 Overview - make consistent with Chaps 1-4<BR id=""CRLF"">7.2 Boundary Descriptions<BR id=""CRLF"">7.2.1 Boundary and Region<BR id=""CRLF"">7.2.2 Chain Codes<BR id=""CRLF"">7.2.3 Fourier Descriptors<BR id=""CRLF"">7.3 Region Descriptors<BR id=""CRLF"">7.3.1 Basic Region Descriptors<BR id=""CRLF"">7.3.2 Moments - extend orthogonal moments, include Fourier moments and reconstruction<BR id=""CRLF"">7.4 Further Reading<BR id=""CRLF"">7.5 Chapter 7 References - review and update<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">8 Introduction to Texture Description, Segmentation and Classification<BR id=""CRLF"">8.1 Overview - make consistent with Chaps 1-4<BR id=""CRLF"">8.2 What is Texture?<BR id=""CRLF"">8.3 Texture Description<BR id=""CRLF"">8.3.1 Performance Requirements<BR id=""CRLF"">8.3.2 Structural Approaches<BR id=""CRLF"">8.3.3 Statistical Approaches<BR id=""CRLF"">8.3.4 Combination Approaches<BR id=""CRLF"">8.4 Classification<BR id=""CRLF"">8.4.1 The k-Nearest Neighbour Rule<BR id=""CRLF"">8.4.2 Other Classification Approaches - review and update<BR id=""CRLF"">8.5 Segmentation<BR id=""CRLF"">8.6 Further Reading<BR id=""CRLF"">8.7 Chapter 8 References - review and update<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">9 Appendices<BR id=""CRLF"">9.1 Appendix 1 Image Formation<BR id=""CRLF"">9.1.1 Camera Models - review and update<BR id=""CRLF"">9.1.2 Homogeneous Co-ordinate System - review and update<BR id=""CRLF"">9.1.3 Appendix 1 References - review and update<BR id=""CRLF"">9.2 Appendix 2 Least Squares Analysis<BR id=""CRLF"">9.2.1 Appendix 2.1 The Least Squares Criterion<BR id=""CRLF"">9.2.2 Appendix 2.2 Curve Fitting by Least Squares<BR id=""CRLF"">9.3 Appendix 3 Example Mathcad Worksheet - excise <BR id=""CRLF"">9.3 Appendix 3 Principal Components Analysis<BR id=""CRLF"">9.4 Appendix 4 Example Matlab Worksheet - excise<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Index - review and update