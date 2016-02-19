Fats in Animal Nutrition
1st Edition
Description
Fats in Animal Nutrition provides a useful text containing information from many diverse disciplines that discuss the nutritional utilization of lipids of domesticated animals. The book is divided into seven parts. Part I covers the chemistry and biochemistry of animal and plant fats and their nutritional importance; Part II discusses the general principles involved in the transport and absorption of fats and how this process is facilitated in ruminant and non-ruminant animals. The book also deals with the role of essential fats in the nutrition of different animals, as well as the protective functions of fat-soluble vitamins . Part IV discusses the use of fats as an energy source for animals; Part V deals with the inclusion of fats in animal feeds and their uses. The deposition of fat in different meats and the practical applications of fat utilization in animals are covered as well. The text is recommended for agriculturists, veterinarians, and zoologists who would like to know more about the importance of the inclusion of fats in animal diets.
Table of Contents
Contents
I Chemistry, Biochemistry and Nutritional Importance of Fats
1 The Chemistry and Biochemistry of Plant Fats and Their Nutritional Importance
2 The Chemistry, Biochemistry and Nutritional Importance of Animal Fats
3 Fish Fats
II Digestion, Absorption and Transport of Fats
4 Digestion, Absorption and Transport of Fats: General Principles
5 The Digestion, Absorption and Transport of Fats—Non-Ruminants
6 Digestion, Absorption and Transport of Fats in Ruminant Animals
III Role of Essential Fats
7 Essential Fatty Acids in Poultry Nutrition
8 Essential Fatty-Acid/Mineral Interactions with Reference to the Pig
9 Essential Fatty Acids in the Ruminant
10 Protective Functions of Fat-Soluble Vitamins
IV Fats As Energy-Yielding Compounds
11 Fats As Energy Sources in Animal Tissues
12 Fats As Energy-Yielding Compounds in the Ruminant Diet
13 The Extra Caloric Value of Fats In Poultry Diets
14 Assessment of The Digestible and Metabolizable Energy of Fats For Non-Ruminants
V Fats in Animal Feeding Systems
15 The Nutrient Density of Pig Diets—Allowances and Appetite
16 Use of Fats In Diets For Growing Pigs
17 The Use of Fat in Sow Diets and Discussion—Supplemental Fats and Energy Density In Pig Diets
18 Use of Fats in Diets For Lactating Dairy Cows
19 The Use of Fat in Dog and Cat Diets
VI Carcase Considerations
20 Fat Deposition and the Quality of Fat Tissue in Meat Animals
21 Fat Deposition in Broilers
22 Nutrient Partitioning in Domesticated and Non-Domesticated Animals
VII Practicalities of Fat Utilization
23 Blend Sources and Quality Control
24 Application of Fats in the Mill
List of Participants
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 536
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1984
- Published:
- 25th May 1984
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483100357