Fats in Animal Nutrition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408108645, 9781483100357

Fats in Animal Nutrition

1st Edition

Authors: J. Wiseman
eBook ISBN: 9781483100357
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 25th May 1984
Page Count: 536
Description

Fats in Animal Nutrition provides a useful text containing information from many diverse disciplines that discuss the nutritional utilization of lipids of domesticated animals. The book is divided into seven parts. Part I covers the chemistry and biochemistry of animal and plant fats and their nutritional importance; Part II discusses the general principles involved in the transport and absorption of fats and how this process is facilitated in ruminant and non-ruminant animals. The book also deals with the role of essential fats in the nutrition of different animals, as well as the protective functions of fat-soluble vitamins . Part IV discusses the use of fats as an energy source for animals; Part V deals with the inclusion of fats in animal feeds and their uses. The deposition of fat in different meats and the practical applications of fat utilization in animals are covered as well. The text is recommended for agriculturists, veterinarians, and zoologists who would like to know more about the importance of the inclusion of fats in animal diets.

Table of Contents


Contents

I Chemistry, Biochemistry and Nutritional Importance of Fats

1 The Chemistry and Biochemistry of Plant Fats and Their Nutritional Importance

2 The Chemistry, Biochemistry and Nutritional Importance of Animal Fats

3 Fish Fats

II Digestion, Absorption and Transport of Fats

4 Digestion, Absorption and Transport of Fats: General Principles

5 The Digestion, Absorption and Transport of Fats—Non-Ruminants

6 Digestion, Absorption and Transport of Fats in Ruminant Animals

III Role of Essential Fats

7 Essential Fatty Acids in Poultry Nutrition

8 Essential Fatty-Acid/Mineral Interactions with Reference to the Pig

9 Essential Fatty Acids in the Ruminant

10 Protective Functions of Fat-Soluble Vitamins

IV Fats As Energy-Yielding Compounds

11 Fats As Energy Sources in Animal Tissues

12 Fats As Energy-Yielding Compounds in the Ruminant Diet

13 The Extra Caloric Value of Fats In Poultry Diets

14 Assessment of The Digestible and Metabolizable Energy of Fats For Non-Ruminants

V Fats in Animal Feeding Systems

15 The Nutrient Density of Pig Diets—Allowances and Appetite

16 Use of Fats In Diets For Growing Pigs

17 The Use of Fat in Sow Diets and Discussion—Supplemental Fats and Energy Density In Pig Diets

18 Use of Fats in Diets For Lactating Dairy Cows

19 The Use of Fat in Dog and Cat Diets

VI Carcase Considerations

20 Fat Deposition and the Quality of Fat Tissue in Meat Animals

21 Fat Deposition in Broilers

22 Nutrient Partitioning in Domesticated and Non-Domesticated Animals

VII Practicalities of Fat Utilization

23 Blend Sources and Quality Control

24 Application of Fats in the Mill

List of Participants

Index






Details

No. of pages:
536
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483100357

About the Author

J. Wiseman

