Fats in Animal Nutrition provides a useful text containing information from many diverse disciplines that discuss the nutritional utilization of lipids of domesticated animals. The book is divided into seven parts. Part I covers the chemistry and biochemistry of animal and plant fats and their nutritional importance; Part II discusses the general principles involved in the transport and absorption of fats and how this process is facilitated in ruminant and non-ruminant animals. The book also deals with the role of essential fats in the nutrition of different animals, as well as the protective functions of fat-soluble vitamins . Part IV discusses the use of fats as an energy source for animals; Part V deals with the inclusion of fats in animal feeds and their uses. The deposition of fat in different meats and the practical applications of fat utilization in animals are covered as well. The text is recommended for agriculturists, veterinarians, and zoologists who would like to know more about the importance of the inclusion of fats in animal diets.