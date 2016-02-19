Farm Land Erosion

Editorial. Introduction. The soil asset: preservation of a natural resource (S. Wicherek). 1. From the Parcel to the Watershed. Role of Station Studies. Processes Analysis and Establishing Partial Balances. Simple methods of characterizing erosive rainfall with reference to the South Downs (Southern England) (J. Boardman, D.T. Favis-Mortlock). Onsite and offsite damages by erosion in landscapes of East Germany (M. Frielinghaus, R. Schmidt). Assessment of soil erodibility: the relationship between soil properties, erosion processes and erosion susceptibility (Y. Le Bissonnais, M.J. Singer, J.M. Bradford). The effects of tillage system and annual crop residue on rill morphology (G.F. McIsaac, J.K. Mitchell). The role of test plot measurements in a long-term soil erosion research project in Switzerland (D. Schaub, V. Prasuhn). Impact of agriculture on soil degradation: modelisation at the watershed scale for a spatial management and development (S. Wicherek). 2. From the Geosystem Level to the Region: Essay on Typology to Define Erosion Sensitiveness and Potential. Extent, frequency and rates of rilling of arable land in localities in England and Wales (R. Evans). Gully typology and gully control measures in the European loess belt (J. Poesen). 3. Methods and Tools: Evaluation of the Respective Contributions of Field Studies, Remote Sensing. GIS, Modelisation and Caesium-137. Assessment of soil erosion in Quebec (Canada) with Caesium-137 (Cl. Bernard, M. Laverdiere). Combination of single storm erosion and hydrological models into a geographic information system (H. Chakroun, F. Bonn, J.P. Fortin). The use of Caesium-137 to investigate soil erosion and sediment delivery from cultivated slopes in the Polish Carpathians (W. Froehlich, D.L. Higgitt, D.E. Walling). The effect of water erosion and tillage movement on hillslope profile development: a comparison of field-observations and model results (G. Govers, T.A. Quine, D.E. Walling). Rainfall simulation tests for parameter determination of a soil erosion model (M. Shramm, D. Prinz). 4. Other Examples of Intensified Erosion. Soil erosion on badlands areas (P. Ballerini, M. Brunori, S. Moretti, G. Rodolfi). 5. Recent and Past Changes in Agricultural Structures: Incidence on Erosion. Traditional Strategies for Water Management. Proposals for Better and More Efficient Soil Conservation. Possibilities for an environmentally sound restructuring of the agriculture in the new Bundeslaender (C. Ahl). Analysis of catastrophic erosion in Czechoslovakia: the reflections of the structure of agricultural land and the physical conditions of soils (M. Kundrata, J. Ungerman). A specific strategy set up with farmers to succeed erosion control (the experience of a French region "Pays de Caux") (J.F. Ouvry, L. Ligneau). Effect of hog manure and fertilizer application on runoff and drainage water quality (A.R. Pesant et al.). Tillage and crop residue management practices for soil erosion control (J.F. Power et al.). Soil degradation in Hungary (P. Szabo). Erosion! a current environmental problem? The GCES, a new strategy for fighting erosion to resolve this dilemma of a growing society (E. Roose).

Limitation of space allows only a selection of papers to be mentioned.