Experimental Methods in Polymer Science

"This is a timely book in many respects: the field of polymer science is expanding at the moment due to the continuing interest in and development of nanoscale science, and polymeric materials are expected to play a crucial role in this arena. A complete understanding of the structure and physical properties of these materials is essential. The book is well written in its coverage."

"Two particular pleasing aspects of the work are the comprehensive reference list associated with each chapter and the prescence of reference from recent years. The devotion of a considerable section of each chapter to the description of actual experiments and the applications of these various techniques is also an extremely useful approach and successfully demonstrates the advantage and disadvantages of each physical technique."

"This book is highly recommended as a reading and advanced teaching tool to a wide range of researchers in the general field of polymer science. It is particularly well suited to the non experts in these various fields and serves as a practical guige to characterization." --Craig J. Hawker, IBM Almaden Research Center, JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY, Vol. 122, No. 31.

"...an excellent collection of highly authoritative reviews of the experimental methods that are presented...a highly valuable resource for the research libraries of institutions and companies with an interest in polymer science and engineering." --POLYMER NEWS, Vol. 26, No. 3, 2001