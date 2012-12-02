Experimental Methods in Polymer Science
1st Edition
Modern Methods in Polymer Research and Technology
Table of Contents
B. Chu and C. Wu, Light Scattering. M. Sibayama, H. Jinnai, and T. Hashimoto, Neutron Scattering. H. Itagaki, Fluoresence Spectroscopy. Ando et al., NMR Spectroscopy in Polymer Science. M. Mours and H.H. Winter, Mechanical Spectroscopy of Polymers. A. English and T. Tanaka, Gel-Phase Transitions.
Description
Successful characterization of polymer systems is one of the most important objectives of today's experimental research of polymers. Considering the tremendous scientific, technological, and economic importance of polymeric materials, not only for today's applications but for the industry of the 21st century, it is impossible to overestimate the usefulness of experimental techniques in this field. Since the chemical, pharmaceutical, medical, and agricultural industries, as well as many others, depend on this progress to an enormous degree, it is critical to be as efficient, precise, and cost-effective in our empirical understanding of the performance of polymer systems as possible. This presupposes our proficiency with, and understanding of, the most widely used experimental methods and techniques. This book is designed to fulfill the requirements of scientists and engineers who wish to be able to carry out experimental research in polymers using modern methods. Each chapter describes the principle of the respective method, as well as the detailed procedures of experiments with examples of actual applications. Thus, readers will be able to apply the concepts as described in the book to their own experiments.
Key Features
- Addresses the most important practical techniques for experimental research in the growing field of polymer science
- The first well-documented presentation of the experimental methods in one consolidated source
- Covers principles, practical techniques, and actual examples
- Can be used as a handbook or lab manual for both students and researchers
- Presents ideas and methods from an international perspective
- Techniques addressed in this volume include:
- Light Scattering
- Neutron Scattering and X-Ray Scattering
- Fluorescence Spectroscopy
- NMR on Polymers
- Rheology
- Gel Experiments
Readership
Practitioners involved in the polymer industry; those dealing with the experimental research and development of polymer systems, in both academia (researchers and students in chemistry, materials science, physics, and chemical engineering departments) and in industry, particularly in research and development departments in chemical, pharmaceutical, medical, and agricultural industries.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 604
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2000
- Published:
- 2nd December 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080506128
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780126832655
Reviews
"This is a timely book in many respects: the field of polymer science is expanding at the moment due to the continuing interest in and development of nanoscale science, and polymeric materials are expected to play a crucial role in this arena. A complete understanding of the structure and physical properties of these materials is essential. The book is well written in its coverage."
"Two particular pleasing aspects of the work are the comprehensive reference list associated with each chapter and the prescence of reference from recent years. The devotion of a considerable section of each chapter to the description of actual experiments and the applications of these various techniques is also an extremely useful approach and successfully demonstrates the advantage and disadvantages of each physical technique."
"This book is highly recommended as a reading and advanced teaching tool to a wide range of researchers in the general field of polymer science. It is particularly well suited to the non experts in these various fields and serves as a practical guige to characterization." --Craig J. Hawker, IBM Almaden Research Center, JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY, Vol. 122, No. 31.
"...an excellent collection of highly authoritative reviews of the experimental methods that are presented...a highly valuable resource for the research libraries of institutions and companies with an interest in polymer science and engineering." --POLYMER NEWS, Vol. 26, No. 3, 2001
Toyoichi Tanaka Author
Massachusetts Institue of Technology, Cambridge, U.S.A.