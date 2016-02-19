Evolution of The Brain and Intelligence
1st Edition
Description
Evolution of the Brain and Intelligence covers the general principles of behavior and brain function. The book is divided into four parts encompassing 17 chapters that emphasize the implications of the history of the brain for the evolution of behavior in vertebrates. The introductory chapter covers the studies of animal behavior and their implications about the nature of the animal’s world. The following chapters emphasize methodological issues and the meanings of brain indices and brain size, as well as the general anatomy of the brain. Other chapters discuss the history of the brain in the major vertebrate groups that were known about 300 million years ago to determine the fate of these early vertebrate groups. Discussions on broad trends in evolution and their implications for the evolution of intelligence are also included. Substantive matter on the brains, bodies, and associated mechanisms of behavior of vertebrates are covered in the remaining chapters of the book, with an emphasis on evolution “above the species level”. This book is of value to anthropologists, behavioral scientists, zoologists, paleontologists, and neurosciences students.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Part I. The Approach
Chapter 1. Brain, Behavior, and the Evolution of Mind
The Evolutionary Approach
Principles of Brain Function and Evolution
Biological Intelligence
Chapter 2. Evidence, Background, and Methods
Fossil Brains
Vertebrate History
Measuring the Evolution of the Brain
Chapter 3. Gross Brain Indices and the Meaning of Brain Size
Gross Brain Indices
The Meaning of Brain Size
Gross Brain Size and Brain Functions
Chapter 4. Beginnings: Habits and Brains
The First Vertebrates
The Generalized Vertebrate Brain: A Primer for Endocasts
Part II. The Basic Vertebrate Radiation
Chapter 5. The Lower Vertebrates: Fish
Brains and Bodies of Fish
Brain Evolution in Living Classes of Fish
Potential for Life on Land
Conclusions
Chapter 6. Invasion of the Land: The First Tetrapods
Adaptive Radiation
Brains and Bodies of Amphibians
Conclusions
Chapter 7. The Radiation of the Reptiles
Evolutionary History
Relative Brain Size in Dinosaurs
The Mammal-like Reptiles
Conclusions
Chapter 8. Flying Reptiles and Aerial Niches
The Control of Flight
Flying Reptiles
Conclusions
Part III. Brain Enlargement and the Basic Vertebrate Radiation
Chapter 9. Evolution of the Brain in Birds
Evolutionary Background
Brain and Body in Archaeopteryx
Cretaceous and Cenozoic Birds
Brains for Aerial Niches
Chapter 10. Mammalian Brains for Mesozoic
Relative Brain Size
Evolutionary Implications
Chapter 11. Archaic Tertiary Mammals and Their Brains
Evolutionary Background
Relative Brain Size
Forebrain, Hindbrain, and Olfactory Bulbs
Conclusions
Chapter 12. Basic Selection Pressures for Enlarged Brains
Mammalian Trends and Nocturnal Adaptive Zones
Avian Trends and Adaptive Zones
Part IV. Progressive Evolution of the Brain
Chapter 13. Progressive Tertiary Evolution: Ungulates and Carnivores
Evolutionary History
Brain Morphology
Relative Brain Size
Conclusions
Chapter 14. Neotropical Herbivores: An Evolutionary Experiment
Evolutionary Background
The Experiment
Experimental Conclusions
Chapter 15. Special Topics
Evolutionary Trends
Lessons from the Pleistocene
Chapter 16. The Primates and Man
Evolutionary Background
Relative Brain Size in Prosimians
Relative Brain Size in Anthropoids
Enlarged Brains in Primates: Selection Pressures
Chapter 17. The Significance of the Progressive Enlargement of the Brain
Theoretical Background
Selection Pressures toward Enlarged Brains
Hominids and the Human Brain
The Work of the Hominid Brain
Conclusions
Bibliography
Appendix I. Wirz's Analysis of Relative Size of Parts of the Brain
Appendix II. Statistical Tests on Mammalian Data
Appendix III. Foramen Magnum, the Size Factor, and Brain Size
Index
