Evolution of the Brain and Intelligence covers the general principles of behavior and brain function. The book is divided into four parts encompassing 17 chapters that emphasize the implications of the history of the brain for the evolution of behavior in vertebrates. The introductory chapter covers the studies of animal behavior and their implications about the nature of the animal’s world. The following chapters emphasize methodological issues and the meanings of brain indices and brain size, as well as the general anatomy of the brain. Other chapters discuss the history of the brain in the major vertebrate groups that were known about 300 million years ago to determine the fate of these early vertebrate groups. Discussions on broad trends in evolution and their implications for the evolution of intelligence are also included. Substantive matter on the brains, bodies, and associated mechanisms of behavior of vertebrates are covered in the remaining chapters of the book, with an emphasis on evolution “above the species level”. This book is of value to anthropologists, behavioral scientists, zoologists, paleontologists, and neurosciences students.

Table of Contents



Preface

Acknowledgments

Part I. The Approach

Chapter 1. Brain, Behavior, and the Evolution of Mind

The Evolutionary Approach

Principles of Brain Function and Evolution

Biological Intelligence

Chapter 2. Evidence, Background, and Methods

Fossil Brains

Vertebrate History

Measuring the Evolution of the Brain

Chapter 3. Gross Brain Indices and the Meaning of Brain Size

Gross Brain Indices

The Meaning of Brain Size

Gross Brain Size and Brain Functions

Chapter 4. Beginnings: Habits and Brains

The First Vertebrates

The Generalized Vertebrate Brain: A Primer for Endocasts

Part II. The Basic Vertebrate Radiation

Chapter 5. The Lower Vertebrates: Fish

Brains and Bodies of Fish

Brain Evolution in Living Classes of Fish

Potential for Life on Land

Conclusions

Chapter 6. Invasion of the Land: The First Tetrapods

Adaptive Radiation

Brains and Bodies of Amphibians

Conclusions

Chapter 7. The Radiation of the Reptiles

Evolutionary History

Relative Brain Size in Dinosaurs

The Mammal-like Reptiles

Conclusions

Chapter 8. Flying Reptiles and Aerial Niches

The Control of Flight

Flying Reptiles

Conclusions

Part III. Brain Enlargement and the Basic Vertebrate Radiation

Chapter 9. Evolution of the Brain in Birds

Evolutionary Background

Brain and Body in Archaeopteryx

Cretaceous and Cenozoic Birds

Brains for Aerial Niches

Chapter 10. Mammalian Brains for Mesozoic

Relative Brain Size

Evolutionary Implications

Chapter 11. Archaic Tertiary Mammals and Their Brains

Evolutionary Background

Relative Brain Size

Forebrain, Hindbrain, and Olfactory Bulbs

Conclusions

Chapter 12. Basic Selection Pressures for Enlarged Brains

Mammalian Trends and Nocturnal Adaptive Zones

Avian Trends and Adaptive Zones

Part IV. Progressive Evolution of the Brain

Chapter 13. Progressive Tertiary Evolution: Ungulates and Carnivores

Evolutionary History

Brain Morphology

Relative Brain Size

Conclusions

Chapter 14. Neotropical Herbivores: An Evolutionary Experiment

Evolutionary Background

The Experiment

Experimental Conclusions

Chapter 15. Special Topics

Evolutionary Trends

Lessons from the Pleistocene

Chapter 16. The Primates and Man

Evolutionary Background

Relative Brain Size in Prosimians

Relative Brain Size in Anthropoids

Enlarged Brains in Primates: Selection Pressures

Chapter 17. The Significance of the Progressive Enlargement of the Brain

Theoretical Background

Selection Pressures toward Enlarged Brains

Hominids and the Human Brain

The Work of the Hominid Brain

Conclusions

Bibliography

Appendix I. Wirz's Analysis of Relative Size of Parts of the Brain

Appendix II. Statistical Tests on Mammalian Data

Appendix III. Foramen Magnum, the Size Factor, and Brain Size

Index

