European Symposium on Computer Aided Process Engineering - 12, Volume 10
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Keynote Papers
Sustainable CAPE-education and careers for chemical engineers (B. Drinkenburg).
Process synthesis and design in industrial practice (G. Kaibel, H. Schoenmakers).
Process software in the chemical industry- the challenge of complexity (J. Kussi et al.).
Designing industrial processes for on-aim product quality control (M.L. Luyben).
Adaptivity in process systems modeling (W. Marquardt).
Plantwide control: towards a systematic procedure (S. Skogestad).
Decision confidence - handeling uncertainty through the plant life cycle and datamining (D. Stockill).
Selected Papers.
Contributed Papers. Integrated Product and Process Design.
Mass balance and capacity optimisation in the conceptual design of processes for structured products (N.Y. Jadhav et al.).
Enzyme conformational predictions by molecular modeling (S.S. Jesus et al.). A modeling formalism for multiproduct and multiplant batch processes (S. Oddone, O.A. Iribarren).
Process Synthesis/Plant Design.
Selection of internals for reactive distillation column - case-based reasoning approach (Y. Avramenko et al.).
Optimisation-based methodologies for integrating design and control of cryogenic Plants (M. Schenk et al.).
Integrated process simulation and CFD for improved process engineering (S.E. Zitney, M. Syamlal).
Process Dynamics and Control. Frequency locking in a discontinuous periodically forced reactor (E. Mancusi et al.).
Relational modeling of chemical processes for control logic verification (A.L. Turk, G. Powers).
On-line optimal control of particle size distribution in emulsion polymerisation (J. Zeaiter et al.).
Manufacturing and Process Operations.
Analysis of parametric sensibility of the process of production of Cyclohexanol (M.M. Santos, R. Maciel Filho).
On line optimisation of maintenance tasks management using RTE approach (S.E. Sequeira et al.).
Operation Decision Support System using Plant Design Information (Y. Shimada et al.).
Computational Technologies.
An integrated framework for multi-objective optimisation in process synthesis and design (H. Alhammadi et al.).
Application of CFD on a catalytic rotating basket reactor (J. Warna et al.).
Sustainable CAPE Education and Careers for Chemical Engineers.
A post-graduate study in process design. An innovative model in the Netherlands (J. Grievink et al.).
A novel course on integrated batch-plant management (Z. Verwater-Lukszo, P. Heijnen).
Designing a multi-user web-based distributed simulator for process control eLearning (S.H. Yang, J.L. Alty).
Description
This book contains 182 papers presented at the 12th Symposium of Computer Aided Process Engineering (ESCAPE-12), held in The Hague, The Netherlands, May 26-29, 2002.
The objective of ESCAPE-12 is to highlight advances made in the development and use of computing methodologies and information technology in the area of Computer Aided Process Engineering and Process Systems Engineering.
The Symposium addressed six themes: (1) Integrated Product&Process Design; (2) Process Synthesis & Plant Design; (3) Process Dynamics & Control; (4) Manufacturing & Process Operations; (5) Computational Technologies; (6) Sustainable CAPE Education and Careers for Chemical Engineers. These themes cover the traditional core activities of CAPE, and also some wider conceptual perspectives, such as the increasing interplay between product and process design arising from the often complex internal structures of modern products; the integration of production chains creating the network structure of the process industry and optimization over life span dimensions, taking sustainability as the ultimate driver.
Readership
Industries: Chemical industry at large, including bulk petrochemical companies and speciality companies such as pharmaceuticals, polymer companies, food & beverage industries and biotechnology firms.
Institutes/Departments: Chemical engineering, mechanical engineering, physics and maths faculties. Government bodies such as Ministry of Science & Technology Economic Affairs and Sustainable Development.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1058
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2002
- Published:
- 29th April 2002
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080531311
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444511096
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
J. Grievink Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Delft University of Technology, Delft, The Netherlands
J. van Schijndel Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Shell International Chemicals, Amsterdam, The Netherlands