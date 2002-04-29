European Symposium on Computer Aided Process Engineering - 12, Volume 10

Keynote Papers



Sustainable CAPE-education and careers for chemical engineers (B. Drinkenburg). Process synthesis and design in industrial practice (G. Kaibel, H. Schoenmakers). Process software in the chemical industry- the challenge of complexity (J. Kussi et al.). Designing industrial processes for on-aim product quality control (M.L. Luyben). Adaptivity in process systems modeling (W. Marquardt). Plantwide control: towards a systematic procedure (S. Skogestad). Decision confidence - handeling uncertainty through the plant life cycle and datamining (D. Stockill).



Selected Papers.

Contributed Papers. Integrated Product and Process Design.

Mass balance and capacity optimisation in the conceptual design of processes for structured products (N.Y. Jadhav et al.).

Enzyme conformational predictions by molecular modeling (S.S. Jesus et al.). A modeling formalism for multiproduct and multiplant batch processes (S. Oddone, O.A. Iribarren).



Process Synthesis/Plant Design.

Selection of internals for reactive distillation column - case-based reasoning approach (Y. Avramenko et al.). Optimisation-based methodologies for integrating design and control of cryogenic Plants (M. Schenk et al.). Integrated process simulation and CFD for improved process engineering (S.E. Zitney, M. Syamlal).



Process Dynamics and Control. Frequency locking in a discontinuous periodically forced reactor (E. Mancusi et al.).

Relational modeling of chemical processes for control logic verification (A.L. Turk, G. Powers).

On-line optimal control of particle size distribution in emulsion polymerisation (J. Zeaiter et al.).

Manufacturing and Process Operations.

Analysis of parametric sensibility of the process of production of Cyclohexanol (M.M. Santos, R. Maciel Filho). On line optimisation of maintenance tasks management using RTE approach (S.E. Sequeira et al.). Operation Decision Support System using Plant Design Information (Y. Shimada et al.).



Computational Technologies.

An integrated framework for multi-objective optimisation in process synthesis and design (H. Alhammadi et al.). Application of CFD on a catalytic rotating basket reactor (J. Warna et al.).



Sustainable CAPE Education and Careers for Chemical Engineers.

A post-graduate study in process design. An innovative model in the Netherlands (J. Grievink et al.).

A novel course on integrated batch-plant management (Z. Verwater-Lukszo, P. Heijnen).

Designing a multi-user web-based distributed simulator for process control eLearning (S.H. Yang, J.L. Alty).